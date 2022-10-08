ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NHL Rumours: New York Rangers to Make Salary Cap Moves

The New York Rangers were a surprise to make the playoffs this past season. Embarking on a rebuild in the 2019-20 season, the Rangers had a quick turnaround and made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Final. With hopes to contend once again this season, the flat salary cap will be an obstacle for general manager Chris Drury. The Rangers will have to get creative to keep hopes of a deep playoff run alive.
New York Rangers Bring Back Forward

A familiar face is returning to Broadway. While the circumstances do not have the same hype surrounding the player as it did the first time around, the reunion is very much happening. Jimmy Vesey has signed a new contract with the New York Rangers. Vesey will be returning to the rangers on a one-year deal and is worth $750,00. After spending last season with the cross-town rival New Jersey Devils, the forward returns to where it all began.
Canadiens News & Rumors: Byron, Waivers & More

In this edition of the Montreal Canadiens News & Rumors rundown, the Canadiens make a claim on the waiver wire to bolster their inexperienced defense. The Canadiens announce they’re still hunting to deal for a first-round pick. Rumors surfaced of a missed trade opportunity with the Carolina Hurricanes. Meanwhile, the roster is still not completed, and the final cuts will be announced in the next few days.
Detroit Red Wings cut 15 players

Who did the Red Wings cut?When is the Red Wings’ season opener?. We are less than a week away from the start of the 2022-23 NHL season and the Detroit Red Wings have been making moves to trim down their roster. On Sunday, the Red Wings announced they have...
Blues Gameday Preview: Chicago Blackhawks- 10/8/22

In the St. Louis Blues‘ penultimate game of the preseason, they squared off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 6. The team flight from St. Louis, MO, to Columbus, OH, was delayed, causing the start time to be pushed back one hour. Even with that, the team was in standstill traffic on their way to Nationwide Arena and arrived to the rink roughly 42 minutes before puck drop. All of that, combined with the Blue Jackets playing with what might be their starting lineup come opening night, culminated in the Blues getting beat down by a final of 7-0.
Puck Drop Preview: 2022-23 Vegas Golden Knights

Last Word on Hockey’s Puck Drop Previews are back for the 2022-23 season! As the regular season approaches, Last Word will preview each team’s current outlook and stories to watch for the upcoming year. We’ll also do our best to project how things will go for each team over the course of the campaign. Today, we’re previewing the 2022-23 Vegas Golden Knights.
Where Klim Kostin Fits in the Oilers Organization

The defensive depth on the left side for the Oilers was deep, seeing how Darnell Nurse, Brett Kulak, Philip Broberg, Ryan Murray, and Markus Niemelainen were all ahead of Samorukov. Both general managers Ken Holland and Doug Armstrong gave one of their most NHL-ready prospects a fresh start and a better opportunity on a different team.
Edmonton Oilers Trade Defenceman To St Louis Blues

The Edmonton Oilers have traded defenceman Dmitry Samorukov to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for forward Klim Kostin. Kostin, 23, recorded 9 points in 40 games with the Blues while Samorukov, also 23, spent one game in the NHL and recorded 0 points. Blues Trade Klim Kostin to Oilers.
Toronto Maple Leafs Sign Veteran Forward

Unrestricted free agent Zach Aston-Reese has found himself a home, signing with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The deal is a one-year contract worth $840,000. Aston-Reese was in the Toronto training camp on a player tryout. Toronto Signs Zach Aston-Reese. Undrafted, Aston-Reese signed on with the Pittsburgh Penguins after a dominant...
Young NHL Players Who Will Become Stars in 2022-23

Every year there are young players across the NHL who finally have their breakout seasons. Some players in this list you could argue have already experienced their breakout years. However, we will be taking a look at five young NHL players who are poised to not necessarily break out but explode and become stars during the 2022-23 season.
Ottawa Senators Bring Back Former Centre

The Ottawa Senators reportedly signed free agent centre Derick Brassard to a one-year, $750,000 deal. This contract takes Brassard just through to next summer, when the 35-year-old will hit free agency again. Derick Brassard Signed One-Year Contract with Ottawa. Over his 15-year NHL career, Brassard played for the Columbus Blue...
Vegas Golden Knights Defenceman Stays Put

Nicolas Hague needed a new contract, and he received one. The young defenseman has signed a deal with a cap hit of $2.294 million and is locked up for the next three years. This is a good deal for him and the team. Vegas Golden Knights Sign Nicolas Hague Contract.
Seahawks may change game time on Sunday for Mariners game

SEATTLE — There might be some changes to the Seattle Seahawks schedule this weekend. The 2-3 Hawks are scheduled to play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Lumen Field. However, according to Seattle Times reporter Bob Condotta, the Seahawks might change their game from Sunday to avoid conflict with a potential Seattle Mariners game.
Landing Spots for Golden State Warriors Draymond Green

Pressure makes diamonds, or in the Golden State Warriors’ case, produces punches. Following the leaked footage from a recent Warriors’ practice where Draymond Green punched free-agent-to-be Jordan Poole, fans and media speculated on possible landing spots for the disgruntled Warrior. With Green and Poole in negotiations for their respective contract extensions, the Warriors’ front office has their hands full. Including a few previously mentioned trade partners, Last Word On Sports provides the Warriors with more options to unload Green.
