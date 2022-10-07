Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
Madison, McLean win big in football action
The Madison Warhawks and McLean Highlanders won by blowouts in high-school football action the night of Oct. 7. McLean (1-6, 1-2) earned its first victory of the season with a 41-7 home win over the Wakefield Warriors (0-7, 0-3) in a showdown among the winless in Liberty District action. Madison...
philadelphiasportsdigest.com
GIRLS SOCCER: Top Contenders Meet on the Pitch and Defenses Hold Strong in This Week’s PCL Notebook
Ava DeGeorge Leads Archbishop Wood to Catholic League showdown win. Like her teammates and her opponent Lansdale Catholic, Archbishop Wood junior Ava DeGeorge was gassed. The two teams were playing at such an elite level, in this high-intensity Philadelphia Catholic League showdown, and neither of these championship contenders were giving an inch.
WTOP
Freedom-Woodbridge coach says team didn’t run up score in their 112 to 16 victory
On Friday night, the Freedom-Woodbridge Eagles beat the Colgan Sharks by a whopping 112 to 16. In that game, they also scored more points than any other Virginia high school football team in at least 50 years. After accusations the Eagles unnecessarily ran up their score, coach Daryl Overton says...
New Haven Independent
Meet The New Seymour Athletics Hall Of Famers
SEYMOUR – Five former standout athletes have been selected for induction into Seymour High School’s Sports Hall of Fame for 2022. The inductees scoring a place this year are Christine Cweklinsky Perfetto (Class of 1986); Michael Fritz (Class of 1999); Christine Bourdeau (Class of 2006); Michael Osiecki (Class of 2009) and Jacob Drozd (Class of 2010).
Comments / 0