Madison, McLean win big in football action

The Madison Warhawks and McLean Highlanders won by blowouts in high-school football action the night of Oct. 7. McLean (1-6, 1-2) earned its first victory of the season with a 41-7 home win over the Wakefield Warriors (0-7, 0-3) in a showdown among the winless in Liberty District action. Madison...
VIENNA, VA
GIRLS SOCCER: Top Contenders Meet on the Pitch and Defenses Hold Strong in This Week’s PCL Notebook

Ava DeGeorge Leads Archbishop Wood to Catholic League showdown win. Like her teammates and her opponent Lansdale Catholic, Archbishop Wood junior Ava DeGeorge was gassed. The two teams were playing at such an elite level, in this high-intensity Philadelphia Catholic League showdown, and neither of these championship contenders were giving an inch.
LANSDALE, PA
Meet The New Seymour Athletics Hall Of Famers

SEYMOUR – Five former standout athletes have been selected for induction into Seymour High School’s Sports Hall of Fame for 2022. The inductees scoring a place this year are Christine Cweklinsky Perfetto (Class of 1986); Michael Fritz (Class of 1999); Christine Bourdeau (Class of 2006); Michael Osiecki (Class of 2009) and Jacob Drozd (Class of 2010).
SEYMOUR, CT

