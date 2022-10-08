Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Local businesses see success from 10th Street Bazaar
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Downtown Augusta was bustling over weekend when many people attended the 10th Street Bazaar. Businesses were able to be out to promote their products and services. It included bouncy houses, live entertainment and art. One artist says it was OK if business was slow because it’s...
A new hotel is headed to downtown Augusta
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A new hotel will be the next big development in downtown Augusta. “Just looking at it and seeing what the amenities are and what’s going to be offered there it’s going to be a great asset to Augusta,” said Augusta Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight. A new Embassy Suites hotel is […]
WRDW-TV
68th annual Augusta Sailing Club Halloween Regatta wraps up
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 150 boats tested the waters on Clarks Hill Lake for the Augusta Sailing Club’s 68th annual Halloween Regatta. The two-day event concluded on Sunday with many people enjoying the water and learning how to steer. “What’s really cool is being able to see...
WRDW-TV
Volunteers pitch in during effort to clean up Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Volunteers worked hard this weekend through City Serve to help clean up Richmond County. For at least five years, groups have come together for a volunteer day to help the homeless or other projects to help the city achieve its goals. We checked in with a...
wfxg.com
Augusta Mini Theatre Celebrates 47th Anniversary
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Augusta Mini Theatre, the city’s first arts school, celebrated 47 years in the community Saturday with a birthday drive through and donation event. The theatre has filled a void in the community by giving special attention to the area’s historically underserved. It offers a safe haven for kids to express creativity and learn important life lessons.
The Post and Courier
Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Sept. 9-15
This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com. According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Sept. 9-15. This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 817 River Bluff Road – $950,000. North Augusta 29841.
WRDW-TV
Crews battle blaze at business building off North Leg Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fire broke out early Monday at a business off North Leg Road. The fire was reported at 4:26 a.m. at North leg Road and North Leg Court, according to dispatchers. Initially reported as a business structure fire, it also involved some nearby vegetation, according to...
Paint and sip: Wine & Design franchise opens in Augusta
Bringing art and creativity together, a new paint and sip experience recently opened in Augusta. Wine & Design, a franchise based off the "Shark Tank" pitch, opened an Augusta location on Sept. 9 at 229 Furys Ferry Road, Suite 113. Franchise owner Letisha Winfield wanted to recreate familiar experiences in...
Down by the Bay teaches the community about the Carolina Bay
The Aiken Land Conservancy and the City of Aiken hosted the first Down by the Bay event at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center on Sunday. The free event not only featured artwork by local artists, but also had educational exhibits provided by the Silver Bluff Audubon Center, live animals from the Savannah River Site Ecology Lab and artwork from third grade East Aiken Elementary students.
Atomic City Festival brings family fun to New Ellenton
Family, fun and music was the atmosphere Saturday afternoon at the Atomic City Festival in New Ellenton. For 50 years, New Ellenton has been having the Atomic City festival on Main Street in New Ellenton, but this year the festival was special because it also celebrated the years since the town of New Ellenton was founded in 1952.
WRDW-TV
68th Annual Halloween Regatta
Tomorrow at Clarks Hill Lake, sailors from all around the country will be racing over 150 sailboats to compete in the 68th Annual Halloween Regatta. The Augusta Sail club and sailors will be competing in four to ten races over two days.
The Post and Courier
Gatsby Party: Friends of the Aiken County Museum host 1920s themed fundraiser
The Friends of the Aiken County Historical Museum hosted a Gatsby Party at the Museum on Sept. 16. The party was a fundraiser for the Museum and featured food, spirits, a silent auction and music by Four Cats in the Doghouse. Party participants dressed in period "Gatsby" costumes.
WRDW-TV
Commissioners, residents react to deer stand at Augusta apartment complex
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re starting to learn more about a deer stand at the Landings @ 237 apartments. Formerly known as ‘Fox Den.’. Friday, a banner with Commissioners Catherine Smith McKnight and John Clarke’s names on it was taken down. But the stand remains. The security...
wfxg.com
Georgians react to Fort Gordon's new name "Fort Eisenhower"
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Fort Gordon will now be officially known as Fort Eisenhower. The name change was announced earlier today and caused quite a stir. FOX54 took to the streets to speak with different individuals about how they felt in regards to the new name. Some people are taking the name change in stride.
wfxg.com
Business fire in early morning hours under investigation
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A business on North Leg Court was fully involved, according to crews on the scene in the 4:00 hour Monday morning. It is unclear what caused the fire, which is under investigation.
The Post and Courier
Taste of the Town: Rack & Grill III offers opulent, all-American hamburgers
One way to find a good hamburger in our part of the world is to walk into a pool parlor. CSRA favorites include City Billiards in Aiken, Bruce's Bar & Grill in Warrenville, the Edgefield Pool Room, Atomic City Cafe in New Ellenton and the Sports Center in Augusta. Each serves its own notable version of the all-American burger.
WRDW-TV
Well-known Evans business gets its alcohol license revoked
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dozens of people showed up at the Columbia County Commission meeting to support a popular local business at risk of losing its alcohol license. Stay Social Tap and Table is right across from the Lady A Amphitheater in Evans. They opened the doors as the pandemic hit and managed to stay afloat.
Marching bands tune up for season finale
NORTH AUGUSTA — Football season, for South Carolina's most successful high school teams, still has about two months to go, but crunch time is much closer for marching bands around the state, and several local programs accepted the chance to put skills and sounds into action Saturday at North Augusta High School's annual band competition.
wfxg.com
Shooting death investigation underway in Augusta, Coroner says
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office says it is investigating the shooting death of a 29-year-old male. They say he was pronounced dead at 3:00 a.m. Monday morning at the Circle K on Peach Orchard Road. The Coroner says he was shot at least one time. His...
WRDW-TV
Boom and rumble leave CSRA residents feeling rattled
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pair of rumbles rattled CSRA residents just before and after midday Thursday. The first one, described as a loud boom, happened around 11:30 a.m. and was felt across Burke County. People walking, sitting and even driving reportedly felt the boom, which also shook windows. People...
