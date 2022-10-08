ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

KAKE TV

Witnesses: Driver killed in crash near Derby ran stop sign

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One man has died and another was hospitalized following a crash north of Derby. The accident happened just after 7 a.m. Monday at K-15 and 55th Street South. Lt. Jason Gill with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said witnesses reported a white Chevy Silverado was heading west on 55th Street and ran the stop sign. The truck then collided with a Subaru SUV that was southbound on K-15.
DERBY, KS
Hutch Post

Reno Co. woman involved in crash that injured 2 adults, 3 children

THOMAS COUNTY—Five people were injured in an accident just after 9 p.m. Sunday in Thomas County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Honda CRV driven by Christina R. Oleartchick, 22, Arlington, was northbound on U.S. 83 nine miles east of Colby, when the driver failed to stop at a posted Stop sign at the U.S. 24 Junction and struck an eastbound 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by 30-year-old Olivia Chavez Garcia of Hoxie in the back passengers side.
THOMAS COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

'She had her whole life ahead of her': Sedgwick county sheriff's deputy killed in crash, Kansans raise concerns

SEDGWICK CO., Kan (KAKE)- Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter identified Deputy Sidnee Carter as the law enforcement officer killed in a two-car crash Friday night. The crash happened at the intersection of 135th Street West and 29th Street North in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Highway Patrol says, a vehicle driven by 28-year old Kelvin W. Burgett of Prescott Valley, Arizona, was driving westbound on 29th St. North when he failed to yield at a stop sign at 135th St. west and struck Deputy Carter's vehicle on the driver's side.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Kansas police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An officer with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was arrested early Saturday morning. A news release from WPD said early Saturday morning, Louis Hebert, who has been employed by WPD for two years and was assigned to the Field Services Division, was arrested by the Newton Police Department. Hebert was booked […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

1 dead in south Wichita motorcycle crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in south Wichita late Monday morning. The crash happened at around 11:30 a.m. at 5900 S. Broadway. Sedgwick County 911 confirmed the fatality, but had no other information. We have a reporter headed to the scene and will...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Four people escape Sunday morning house fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Four adults escaped a fire early Sunday morning in Hutchinson. According to a release from the Hutchinson Fire Department, crews responded to 328 East Avenue F just after 1:15 a.m. Sunday. The one and a half story house had heavy fire showing from the front when firefighters arrived.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police officer arrested in Newton for DUI, possessing firearm

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Newton police arrested an off-duty Wichita police officer early Saturday morning for charges of DUI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) identified the officer as Louis Hebert. He was booked into the Harvey County Jail following the arrest but has since been released.
NEWTON, KS
KAKE TV

One dead after 3-alarm fire near Broadway and Murdock Saturday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 3-alarm fire broke out Saturday night engulfing two homes near Broadway and Murdock in Wichita leaving one dead. Chief Matt Bowen says crews were alerted to the fire at approximately 9:40 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered heavy fire coming from two homes near the intersection of Murdock and Broadway. The fire escalated to a 3-alarm fire which brought just over 40 firefighters to the scene.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Haven man injured in motorcycle accident

NICKERSON, Kan. — One person was injured in a two vehicle accident near Nickerson Thursday evening. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Department, 58-year-old Michael Moore of Haven was riding his motorcycle northwest on K-14 when 19-year-old Anthony Della Salla of Sterling attempted to pass a vehicle while driving southeast on K-14.
NICKERSON, KS
KAKE TV

Deputy Carter remembered by family and friends

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - As the Sedgwick County Sheriff's office mourns the loss of a deputy in a car accident Friday night, they're not alone. Friends and family are grieving, too, and they want the world to know about the Deputy Sidnee Carter they knew. The world met Sidnee Carter...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Lyla Hokett

Months have passed since a teenager was reported missing from south-central Kansas. Lyla Hokett was last seen on Aug. 6, 2022, in Wichita – days after her 13th birthday. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Lyla may still be in town. LYLA HOKETT. Missing from:...
WICHITA, KS

