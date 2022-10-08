Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Witnesses: Driver killed in crash near Derby ran stop sign
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One man has died and another was hospitalized following a crash north of Derby. The accident happened just after 7 a.m. Monday at K-15 and 55th Street South. Lt. Jason Gill with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said witnesses reported a white Chevy Silverado was heading west on 55th Street and ran the stop sign. The truck then collided with a Subaru SUV that was southbound on K-15.
Reno Co. woman involved in crash that injured 2 adults, 3 children
THOMAS COUNTY—Five people were injured in an accident just after 9 p.m. Sunday in Thomas County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Honda CRV driven by Christina R. Oleartchick, 22, Arlington, was northbound on U.S. 83 nine miles east of Colby, when the driver failed to stop at a posted Stop sign at the U.S. 24 Junction and struck an eastbound 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by 30-year-old Olivia Chavez Garcia of Hoxie in the back passengers side.
One killed in K-15 crash Monday, road reopens
One person died in a crash at Kansas Highway 15 and 55th Street South.
KWCH.com
Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies deputy killed in crash near Maize
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Updated Saturday night, October 8: The Kansas Highway Patrol has released new details regarding the crash that killed Deputy Sidnee Carter Friday night. According to KHP, 28-year-old Kelvin W. Burgett of Prescott Valley, Arizona, was driving a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee westbound on 29th St....
Deputy killed in crash in Sedgwick County
The Sedgwick County Sheriff confirms a deputy has died and another person is in critical condition following a crash in northwest Sedgwick County on Friday night.
KAKE TV
'She had her whole life ahead of her': Sedgwick county sheriff's deputy killed in crash, Kansans raise concerns
SEDGWICK CO., Kan (KAKE)- Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter identified Deputy Sidnee Carter as the law enforcement officer killed in a two-car crash Friday night. The crash happened at the intersection of 135th Street West and 29th Street North in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Highway Patrol says, a vehicle driven by 28-year old Kelvin W. Burgett of Prescott Valley, Arizona, was driving westbound on 29th St. North when he failed to yield at a stop sign at 135th St. west and struck Deputy Carter's vehicle on the driver's side.
Kansas police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An officer with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was arrested early Saturday morning. A news release from WPD said early Saturday morning, Louis Hebert, who has been employed by WPD for two years and was assigned to the Field Services Division, was arrested by the Newton Police Department. Hebert was booked […]
KWCH.com
1 dead in south Wichita motorcycle crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in south Wichita late Monday morning. The crash happened at around 11:30 a.m. at 5900 S. Broadway. Sedgwick County 911 confirmed the fatality, but had no other information. We have a reporter headed to the scene and will...
Off-duty Wichita Police officer arrested in Newton
Officer Louis Hebert was arrested and booked into the Harvey County Jail on charges of DUI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. Hebert has been employed by Wichita Police for two years.
Four people escape Sunday morning house fire
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Four adults escaped a fire early Sunday morning in Hutchinson. According to a release from the Hutchinson Fire Department, crews responded to 328 East Avenue F just after 1:15 a.m. Sunday. The one and a half story house had heavy fire showing from the front when firefighters arrived.
4 people escape from early morning Hutchinson house fire
Four people were able to escape an early morning house fire in Hutchinson.
KAKE TV
Fast-moving, intense fire kills at least 1 and destroys 2 houses in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person is dead following a 3-alarm fire that broke out in Wichita on Saturday night. The fire destroyed two homes near Broadway and Murdock. At one point, they had as many as half of all on-duty firefighters fighting the fire. Sunday night, they suspended their...
KWCH.com
Wichita police officer arrested in Newton for DUI, possessing firearm
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Newton police arrested an off-duty Wichita police officer early Saturday morning for charges of DUI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) identified the officer as Louis Hebert. He was booked into the Harvey County Jail following the arrest but has since been released.
KAKE TV
One dead after 3-alarm fire near Broadway and Murdock Saturday night
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 3-alarm fire broke out Saturday night engulfing two homes near Broadway and Murdock in Wichita leaving one dead. Chief Matt Bowen says crews were alerted to the fire at approximately 9:40 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered heavy fire coming from two homes near the intersection of Murdock and Broadway. The fire escalated to a 3-alarm fire which brought just over 40 firefighters to the scene.
Haven man injured in motorcycle accident
NICKERSON, Kan. — One person was injured in a two vehicle accident near Nickerson Thursday evening. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Department, 58-year-old Michael Moore of Haven was riding his motorcycle northwest on K-14 when 19-year-old Anthony Della Salla of Sterling attempted to pass a vehicle while driving southeast on K-14.
2 Reno County women hospitalized after crash during u-turn
RENO COUNTY—Two women were injured in an accident just before 4 p.m. Wednesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Ford Taurus driven by Shirley Schrag, 72, Buhler, was westbound on U.S. 50 two miles east of Hutchinson. The driver attempted to make a u-turn and...
Arrest of Wichita officer is 3rd for force within 2 weeks
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita police officer was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of drunken driving, become the city's third officer to be apprehended within about two weeks. Police said in a release that the officer, who was off-duty, is also facing a charge of possession of a...
WIBW
Wichita man who had nationwide warrant arrested in Jackson County
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man who had an extraditable warrant out for his arrest Thursday night in Jackson County. According to authorities, Michael Burris III, 35, of Wichita was pulled over by deputies near 118th and U.S. Highway 75 around 11:30 p.m. for a traffic violation. During...
KAKE TV
Deputy Carter remembered by family and friends
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - As the Sedgwick County Sheriff's office mourns the loss of a deputy in a car accident Friday night, they're not alone. Friends and family are grieving, too, and they want the world to know about the Deputy Sidnee Carter they knew. The world met Sidnee Carter...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Lyla Hokett
Months have passed since a teenager was reported missing from south-central Kansas. Lyla Hokett was last seen on Aug. 6, 2022, in Wichita – days after her 13th birthday. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Lyla may still be in town. LYLA HOKETT. Missing from:...
