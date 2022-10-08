ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quakertown, PA

H.S. football: A special night for Quakertown's Max Morris in win over Bensalem

By By Vince Paravecchia
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 2 days ago

BENSALEM — Max Morris has been waiting for this opportunity.

After playing on special teams for last year’s special season for Quakertown, the junior has gotten his chance as an offensive starter this fall. He’s certain been up to the challenge, as was evident in Friday night’s 37-0 road victory at Bensalem.

“I just like to get the ball and do my thing,” said Morris, who also played corner in the win.

Morris made five catches for 72 yards, including two for the highlight reels. The first came when he hauled in a pass from Vince Micucci in the corner of the end zone and dragged his foot inbounds for a 12-yard touchdown. The other was a 35-yarder where he broke several tackles to get down to the five yard line and set up another score.

“Our confidence is really good right now,” he said. “Coach (Banas) is really putting it in our heads to believe in ourselves."

An Upper Bucks Technical High School student, Morris trained to get to this point not just as a reserve during last year’s run to the District One Class 6A semifinal and undefeated regular season. He also played on a travel flag football team, and up until last year, was on of the Quakertown basketball team. He is, however, switching sports this year, and plans to play lacrosse for the Panthers for the first time. His hope is that other football players will join him.

“I think we have a great group of guys,” said Morris, who is in the sports medicine program at Tech. “It took a little bit, but now it’s coming.”

Photos: Council Rock South volleyball defeats Pennsbury in a nail biter

Three things we’ve learned:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b6zYZ_0iQuJBsf00

  • Quakertown (3-4, 2-1 SOL Continental) can really thrive on momentum. Micucci got things going on the game’s opening drive by scrambling for two first downs and 42 yards. That set up a five-yard touchdown pass to running back John Eatherton, and the Panthers never looked back. They went on to force two straight three-and-outs, and after a pair of short punts, found the end zone twice to build a 22-0 lead before Bensalem got a first down.
  • Bensalem (2-5, 1-3 SOL Continental) can move the ball, but needs to finish better. After a slow start, the Owls put together a string of nice drives, but never got on the scoreboard. Seven penalties, including one that brought back a long catch-and-run touchdown pass from quarterback Hollis Sanders to Zyan Greene, thwarted drives. Bensalem’s best possession was also crushed by a tipped ball that was picked off by Eatherton late in the first half.
  • Quakertown has the pieces to be very balanced. The Panthers churned out 210 rushing yards and 110 passing yards in the win. The defense also pitched its second shutout in three games.

Game balls:

  • John Eatherton, Quakertown : The running back caught the aforementioned touchdown, his only reception of the night, and finished with 16 carries for 101 yards. One of those was a two-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
  • Vince Micucci, Quakertown : The Panthers quarterback went 8-for-15 with 110 yards through the air and two touchdowns.  He added 80 yards rushing on 12 carries and scored the Panthers' second touchdown on an eight-yard bootleg.
  • Corey Jackson, Bensalem : The wide receiver led the Owls with four catches and 37 yards.

They said it:

“Vince (Micucci) just gave me a nice perfect ball, as always,” Morris said of his touchdown catch.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: H.S. football: A special night for Quakertown's Max Morris in win over Bensalem

Comments / 0

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Emmaus field hockey defends local and national rankings

Emmaus High School’s field hockey team was put to the test over the last week and passed with flying colors. The Green Hornets rallied for victories against Oak Knoll, 4-2, and Gwynedd Mercy, 3-2. Oak Knoll, which was ranked No. 2 in New Jersey by NJ.com entering its contest with Emmaus, was the NJSIAA Tournament of Champions runner-up in 2021. Gwynedd Mercy, which Emmaus upended in overtime, was the PIAA Class 2A runner-up last season.
EMMAUS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

70-year-old man groped students at Palisades football game, officials say

NOCKAMIXON TWP., Pa. - Officials in Bucks County are investigating what they say was "reprehensible" behavior at a high school football game. In an email to the community, the superintendent of the Palisades School District says a 70-year-old man from Pen Argyl groped and behaved inappropriately toward several female students during Friday night's homecoming game.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Bensalem Township, PA
Sports
City
Quakertown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Quakertown, PA
Education
Bensalem Township, PA
Education
Quakertown, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Bensalem Township, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Slate Belt man arrested after groping girls at Palisades-Pen Argyl football game, authorities say

A 69-year-old Slate Belt man was arrested after he “groped and behaved inappropriately toward several female students” during a football game Friday night at Palisades High School in Nockamixon Township, Bucks County, according to the district’s superintendent and Pennsylvania State Police. “The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

NEXT Weather: First frost for parts of the Delaware Valley on Sunday morning

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Saturday night will be our coldest of the season thus far and the coldest since we dipped to 40 degrees on April 28. The saying "Frost on the Pumpkin" will be true Saturday night for much of the Lehigh Valley, Upper Bucks, Upper Montgomery, Upper Chester, Berks, Monroe and Carbon Counties.Under clear skies with light winds, temperatures will drop quickly to the 30's away from the city. The first Frost Advisory of the season has been issued for areas farther northwest of Philadelphia from midnight tonight through Sunday morning at 8 a.m.Any temperature sensitive vegetation needs to be protected if you wish to enjoy it a bit longer this fall.Closer to I-95 and eastward, there are no advisories for the remainder of southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware or South Jersey. Temperatures in these areas will hover in the upper 30s and low 40s with upper 40s at the Shore.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Popculture

Reality TV Host Chris Ritter Dies After Being Hit by Falling Tree Branch

Chris Ritter, the former host of The Appraisers, a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, has died after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading in Pennsylvania. He was 43 years old and leaves behind two sons and a loving wife. According to Philly Voice, Ritter was riding in a golf cart along a fairway on Monday, Oct. 3 when the branch snapped loose and struck him. An ambulance transported him to Reading Hospital, where he died a short time later. The golf course in Sinking Spring. It was opened in 1928 and is one of the oldest public courses in eastern Pennsylvania, set about 70 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
SINKING SPRING, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Morris
Person
Corey Jackson
WFMZ-TV Online

Apartment, shop next to Springfield Elementary goes up in flames

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a Bucks County home and business on Sunday. "It was just flames shooting out all over, all over the place. It was pretty rough, you know I feel bad for them," said neighbor Charles Barberry.
SPRINGFIELD, PA
CBS Philly

Homecoming to resume in Chester County after cancellation due to threats

COATESVILLE (CBS) – Saturday morning in Chester County, homecoming activities are set to resume as scheduled for students at Coatesville High School. This comes after Friday night's cancellation of their homecoming game against Downingtown West.Police say a number of credible safety threats forced the cancellation.The schools initially planned to face off without any spectators, but the Coatesville Area School District says additional information prompted administrators to cancel the game altogether.Police are not disclosing what was said in those threats.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 killed, 1 injured after shooting outside Pennsylvania bar

UPPER SOUTHAMPTON, Pennsylvania — Two people were killed and another was injured after a shooting at a Pennsylvania bar on Friday night, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 11:30 p.m. EDT in the parking lot of Steam Pub in Upper Southampton Township, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. One of the 911 callers to police was by the suspected shooter, according to WPVI-TV.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Players#Sports Medicine#Flag Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Tec
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving truly delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in stunning places that provide amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

The Best Ice Cream Parlors in Delaware

Delaware - When visiting Delaware, don't miss the opportunity to indulge in the best ice cream parlors. Whether you're looking for a unique flavor or a sweet treat, you'll find it here! In Delaware, you can visit The Ice Cream Store in Rehoboth Beach, Sweet Lucy's Ice Cream & Treats in Wilmington, and the Dairy Palace in New Castle.
DELAWARE STATE
abc27 News

York College student athlete found dead in dorm room

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A York College of Pennsylvania student was found unresponsive and was pronounced deceased in his residence hall room on Saturday, Oct. 8. According to a statement from the Dean of Student Development and Life Dr. Riuchard T. Satterlee, student Andrew Ruehicke was found unresponsive in his residence hall room and […]
YORK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
sanatogapost.com

Injury ‘Minor’ to Boyertown Woman in Accident

NORTH HEIDELBERG PA – An 18-year-old Boyertown woman sustained what Pennsylvania State Police stated was a “suspected minor injury” during a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Conrad Weiser Parkway and North Third Street, according to their report issued Thursday (Oct. 6, 2022). However, he was not transported to a facility for medical treatment, they noted.
BOYERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Jahme Barnes arrested in North Philly

POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- Jahme Barnes, wanted for second-degree murder and related offenses, was arrested October 4th in North Philadelphia. Barnes, 17, was allegedly involved in the murder of 25-year-old Dakari Rome and the shooting of a 17-year-old boy on August 28, 2022. Both victims were from Pottstown.
POTTSTOWN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Philly Girl, 17, Charged in Pottstown Double Shooting

A 17-year-old girl charged with murder, as well as the attempted murder of another teen, was taken into police custody late Friday after being sought for over a week, authorities said. Jahme Barnes, of Philadelphia, was arrested by U.S. Marshals at a home on the 2300 block of North Lambert...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Bucks County Courier Times

Bucks County Courier Times

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
885K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Levittown, PA from Bucks County Courier Times.

 http://buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy