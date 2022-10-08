TOPS Club, Inc. (Take Off Pounds SensiblySM), the nonprofit weight-loss support organization, has begun unveiling its top “royalty” from 2021 for 2022. TOPS® royalty are women and men who, at the end of the year, have officially recorded the largest weight loss from their starting weight, regardless of the time taken to reach their goal. Susan Reynolds of Hamlin, who lost 93.75 pounds, and Paul Wilson of Port Leyden, who lost 48 pounds, are the 2021 New York Queen and King. They were honored at the New York recognition event on June 4 in Auburn.

HAMLIN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO