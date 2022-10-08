Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Local professional ball player coaches young athletes at baseball clinic
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Dick’s Sporting Goods hosted sports clinics on Sunday with Fairport native, and professional baseball player, Greg Cullen. Cullen and DSG coaches rotated participants through a hitting clinic, defensive clinic, and a pitching clinic. There was even a clinic for parents where they learned about pitching and the associated injuries, ways to decrease injury risk, and services available to monitor, detect risk factors and improve performance.
Football Frenzy: Monroe hands state-ranked HF-L first loss
Red Jackets snag four interceptions to upset Cougars
WHEC TV-10
Section V football scores: 2022 Season, Week 6
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – You can keep up to date with scores from around Section V football throughout the 2022 season. Section V football scores (10/07/22) Webster Schroeder (6-0) – 58, Greece Olympia/Odyssey (0-6) – 6 Hilton (5-1) – 45, Gates Chili (1-5) – 27.
thestylus.org
Brockport tennis team finds bedbugs in their hotel room
On Sept. 23, when traveling to compete at the New Paltz invitational, SUNY Brockport’s tennis team found bedbugs in their rooms. They had to drive hours before they could find another hotel the night before their match. On the way to New Paltz, captains Eliza Gonzalez and Elizabeth Sirico...
westsidenewsny.com
Hamlin woman earns TOPS® recognition for weight loss
TOPS Club, Inc. (Take Off Pounds SensiblySM), the nonprofit weight-loss support organization, has begun unveiling its top “royalty” from 2021 for 2022. TOPS® royalty are women and men who, at the end of the year, have officially recorded the largest weight loss from their starting weight, regardless of the time taken to reach their goal. Susan Reynolds of Hamlin, who lost 93.75 pounds, and Paul Wilson of Port Leyden, who lost 48 pounds, are the 2021 New York Queen and King. They were honored at the New York recognition event on June 4 in Auburn.
WGRZ TV
Storm Team 2 Kevin O'Neill's Daybreak Forecast for 10/09/2022
On Sunday, expect a high of 60 with clouds and breezy conditions in the afternoon. South of Buffalo there could be some light, nuisance showers.
Oishei Children's Hospital president to depart for new position in Florida
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Oishei Children's Hospital is looking for a new leader after current president Allegra Jaros accepted a new job in Florida. Jaros has been named president of Wolfson Children's Hospital and Children's Health Network in Florida. She's been president of Oishei since May 2014. She previously served as the hospital's vice president and COO for eight years.
WHEC TV-10
Frontier Field hosted walk to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Association
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Alzheimer’s Association of Rochester and the Finger Lakes held a walk to end Alzheimer’s on Saturday. The event kicked off at Frontier Field. The walk raises awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care and medical research for a cure. The Alzheimer’s Association has been making a return to in-person events this year after two years of pandemic interruptions.
‘Day of Mercy’ ride for three-year-old recovering from shooting
The family is inviting the community to gather for a mercy ride starting at 804 Clinton Avenue.
13 WHAM
D-Day veteran from Nunda has passed away
Nunda, N.Y. — A Nunda man who stormed Omaha Beach on D-Day has died. 13WHAM featured Harold 'Bud' Long as “Someone You Should Know” last year when he celebrated his 100th birthday, 77 years to the day after he was part of the invasion that was a beginning to the end of World War II.
WHEC TV-10
Girl rescued from Letchworth gorge after falling over 100 feet
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A teenager had to be saved from the gorge at Letchworth State Park on Friday after falling over 100 feet. New York State Park Police say they got a call about an injured hiker. When they arrived they found a 13-year-old girl about 150 feet down the slope.
This Is The Best City For Golfers In New York State
Earlier this week, we celebrated National Golf Lovers Day, and New Yorkers all over the state hit the links. Why Fall Is The Perfect Time To Go Golfing In New York State. Fall is one of the best times of the year to gather up your friends and go golfing. The summer heat and humidity have hit the road, making it cool and comfortable to spend a good chunk of time outdoors.
WHEC TV-10
Schools in canceled for Wayland-Cohocton on Wednesday after potential threat
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. — School is canceled on Wednesday in the Wayland-Cohocton Central School District in Steuben County. In a statement on its website, the district announced that classes are canceled “in response to the threat made last night, and out of an abundance of caution and the need to further investigate.”
Georgia man sentenced to prison, distributed cocaine to Buffalo
U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Friday that a Georgia man was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, 500 grams or more of cocaine.
How long until we change the clocks?
As it is, we're losing almost two minutes of daylight per day.
North Tonawanda Police reunite young girl with parents
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — UPDATE: North Tonawanda Police posted on Facebook that "the parents have been located. Thank you everyone for your help. Original story: North Tonawanda Police found a young girl and are asking for help, trying to reunite her with family. Police say the white girl is...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Temps will be in mid to upper 50s for Sunday Bills game
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Thus far the month of October has brought seven out of eight days with below normal temperatures. Today has been no exception, as readings were in the 50s all day, it was another cooler than normal day for Western New York. Another cold front is set to cross the area later tomorrow and although it is not a strong front, this will reinforce the chilly weather into Monday.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester in Focus: Oct. 9, 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. On this episode of Rochester in Focus, News10NBC’s Emily Putnam has an in-depth update on the Rochester City School District’s Facilities Modernization Project. Since 2013, the district has spent about $760 million on improvements to buildings. The first two phases of the project are now complete,...
Person of interest in Buffalo homicide has violent past
BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – The man wanted for questioning in the fatal shooting of a Buffalo woman Wednesday morning has a violent past, including being charged in a brutal assault of the victim a week ago. Buffalo police identified Adam Bennefield, 45, as a person of interest for Wednesday’s fatal shooting of his estranged wife, […]
WHEC TV-10
Local high school hosts Hispanic Heritage Month celebration
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Vertus High School celebrated Hispanic Heritage month with live music, food, and various festivities on Saturday. In addition to the scheduled festivities, Vertus honored some local Hispanic leaders who have positively impacted the Rochester community. The all boys’ high school in Rochester aspires to provide hope...
