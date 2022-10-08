ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

ETSU exceeds campaign’s fundraising goal

By Amy Cockerham
 2 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A celebration was held at East Tennessee State University on Friday evening. The region’s biggest college far surpassed a multi-million dollar fundraising goal.

During the ETSU Distinguished President’s Trust dinner in Johnson City the school announced it had raised $163 million, which is $43 million over the $120 million goal that was announced in 2019.

First game of beer sales nets ETSU football $1,296 with 940 drinks sold

“If you look at this institution it has transformed the face of our region, there’s not a school in our region that isn’t populated by ETSU alum,” ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland said. “The nurses, the doctors, the physicians, the bankers, the people that make this region move.”

Part of the donations from the campaign will fund building projects like the Martin Center for the Arts, the renovation of the Culp Student Center, the renovation of Lamb Hall, and the construction of a new academic building.

#Fundraising
WJHL

WJHL

