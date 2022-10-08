Maybe consider the horrible job at parenting for starters. The “good” kid with a GUN pointing it at people don’t exactly sound like a good kid.
The guy also made a mistake saying it isn’t illegal to have a gun. It’s 100 percent illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to possess a hand gun. It’s also illegal for anyone to brandish that weapon at anyone. If these teens were in a vehicle and someone outside that vehicle saw the weapon it was being brandished. Kids today have no respect for firearms. They play with them like toys.
Parents you need to see what your kids are doing my son was 18 at the time I found out he had a gun had a talk with him I told him the correct age is 21 I took it to the pawnshop and he used the money to pay a fine. And today he is 27 and tell me thank you for doing that
