Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Related
ringsidenews.com
WWE SmackDown Results Coverage, Reactions and Highlights For October 7, 2022
Coming to you live on Friday Nights, it’s WWE SmackDown and Ringside News has got you covered with live results. Start time for SmackDown is 8:00 PM EST Match-by-match highlights and results from the show will take place on this very page. Feel free to leave any reactions in the comment section below.
stillrealtous.com
Alexa Bliss Reacts To Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
After weeks of hype and speculation the White Rabbit was finally revealed when Bray Wyatt made his big return to WWE at the Extreme Rules premium live event on Saturday night. Prior to his release last year Bray Wyatt had been involved in an ongoing storyline with Alexa Bliss, and Bliss reacted to Wyatt’s return when she posted a simple tweet which said, “Hello, old friend.”
PWMania
Mandy Rose’s Absence From This Week’s WWE NXT Due to Tragic Event
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose was scheduled to take part in a six-woman tag team match on NXT this past Tuesday night. However, the match was axed. Dave Meltzer mentioned in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Mandy had been removed from the match in the storyline because her older brother Richard Saccomanno had passed away at the age of 40.
ComicBook
Watch WWE's Sami Zayn Make Roman Reigns Break Character on SmackDown
WWE's season premiere for Friday Night SmackDown featured a bevy of surprises, including big debuts, welcome returns, and more Bray Wyatt teases, but one of its best moments actually happened towards the beginning of the show. After Triple H introduced the show (and revealed a new QR code), it was time for The Bloodline to take the ring for Roman Reigns and Logan Paul's face-to-face meeting. They had a war of words and things were moving along fine, but then Sami Zayn got on the mic. Zayn's promo had Paul laughing as expected, but it had Reigns breaking character and trying not to laugh as well, and you can watch it all unfold in the video below.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ringsidenews.com
Sasha Banks Drops Cryptic Tweet After Ronda Rousey Win at WWE Extreme Rules
Sasha Banks and Naomi have been the subject of a lot of discussions for months now. This is due to them walking out in the middle of WWE Raw back in May. She also dropped a cryptic tweet recently. Banks and Naomi seemingly confirmed their WWE exit after changing their...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight’s Season Premiere (10/10/22)
Tonight’s post-Extreme Rules episode of WWE RAW will be broadcast live from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. This is the season premiere of RAW. Tonight, RAW will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of WWE Hall of Famers DX. Chief Content Officer Triple H, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels, Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James, and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman are all scheduled to appear at the event.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – October 7, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. He says there will come a time when you believe that everything is finished. That is the beginning. He welcomes everyone to Fox and the season premiere of Smackdown. Roman Reigns’ music plays and he makes his way to the ring with...
Popculture
Extreme Rules: WWE's Bianca Belair Could Be Losing Her Championship
WWE Extreme Rules is tonight, and it could mark the end of Bianca Belair's reign as WWE Raw Women's Champion. Belair, real name Bianca Blair Crawford, has been champ since WrestleMania 38, where she defeated Becky Lynch. At Extreme Rules, she will face Bayley in a ladder match. Despite dominating the Raw roster all year, Belair's time at the top of Raw's roster might be up. (The event will stream live via Peacock.)
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlingrumors.net
Multiple Title Changes Take Place In One Night
Hand them over. Titles are some of the most important things in all of wrestling as they tell any fan who matters most on the show. Wrestlers with a large shiny title in their hands are going to be treated as a bigger deal than others and it can mean a lot when a title changes hands. That is what happened on one night, as multiple championships changed hands on a single show.
Yardbarker
Issues between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso during WWE Friday Night SmackDown
There is trouble brewing within The Bloodline. Logan Paul and Roman Reigns cut promos on each other to promote their upcoming match at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul implied that the real Tribal Chief of The Bloodline is Jey Uso. Reigns seemed bothered by that statement and he stood face to...
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins’ Believes Only He And One Other Superstar Are Operating At A High Level Right Now
At Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, Seth Rollins will be facing off against Matt Riddle in a Fight Pit match. UFC legend Daniel Cormier is set to be the special referee for the bout. During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Rollins admitted that he doesn’t...
Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle Still Have Real Heat Years After Becky Lynch Controversy
As Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle get ready to square off at Extreme Rules, Rollins shared the genesis of the pair's real-life beef. The post Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle Still Have Real Heat Years After Becky Lynch Controversy appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Riddle Defeats Seth Rollins In ‘Fight Pit’ Match At Extreme Rules
During Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins faced off in a “Fight Pit” match to main event the show. Former UFC Heavyweight Champion and Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier served as the special guest referee for the bout. In the...
PWMania
WWE Teases Character Change for Liv Morgan
At Extreme Rules, Ronda Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion. It was necessary to get past Rousey’s badass character in order to elevate her back into a top-tier talent on the level of someone like Brock Lesnar, and the feud between Rousey and Morgan served that purpose.
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar’s Return Changed Plan For Finn Balor Universal Title Match
WWE is going extreme these days, and while those days are behind us, it’s time to find the next jewel for the crown, before we can find a survivor. It may seem like a riddle to a lot, but this is exactly Finn Balor’s story. Finn Balor was...
ESPN
WWE Extreme Rules: Riddle stuns Rollins, Belair retains and Bray Wyatt returns
Matt Riddle's feud with Seth Rollins has grown personal and bitter, so WWE unveiled a new steel structure to settle the score with The Fight Pit, modeled after an MMA cage, with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier as the special-guest referee. Riddle is a former UFC fighter, so he...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
Major Spoiler on Another WWE Star Returning to the Company
Sarah Logan is set to return to WWE soon. This week’s season premiere of SmackDown on FOX featured a dark pre-recorded promo from The Viking Raiders. While it was difficult to tell who was present, The Viking Raiders stated that fools have confused their absence for weakness, but they have been watching, waiting, and getting stronger. The promo continued with a woman’s voice saying that when the Gods speak, they listen and obey. To conclude the promo, she said, “Valhalla awaits.”
Daniel Cormier gets physical as special guest referee in WWE Extreme Rules match (Video)
UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier was involved in the main event of WWE Extreme Rules this past Saturday night. Cormier was the special guest referee for the Fight Pit match between former UFC fighter Matt Riddle and Seth “Freakin” Rollins. During the match, Riddle and Rollins quickly learned that “DC” isn’t to be played with. At one point, both men shoved Cormier out of the way and the former two-division UFC champion pushed back at both men and got in their faces to let them know he was the law.
ewrestlingnews.com
Report – Renee Paquette To Sign With AEW
Former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette is rumored to be heading to All Elite Wrestling. According to a report from Fightful, several people in WWE are under the impression that Paquette will be making her AEW debut in the near future. For what it’s worth, a recent report from Give Me...
PWMania
What Happened Before and After WWE SmackDown, Matt Riddle Wrestles
Prior to this week’s WWE SmackDown on FOX season premiere from Worcester, Massachusetts’ DCU Center, Shinsuke Nakamura beat Angel Garza in a dark match. Matt Riddle defeated Damien Priest in a match that was completely different from what had been advertised locally, Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz for the U.S. Title.
Comments / 0