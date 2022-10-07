Application Deadline: Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. High school diploma or equivalent (GED) 21 to 35 years of age by date of hire unless otherwise exempt by statute. A valid CPAT and Ladder Climb Certification(s) dated 11/19/2021 – 11/19/2022. Required Documentation due by 4:00 p.m. (CST) on...

VILLA PARK, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO