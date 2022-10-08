England’s new assistant coach Mike Hussey has suggested he would have taken a harder line than captain Jos Buttler when Australia’s Matthew Wade collided with Mark Wood during Sunday’s T20 in Perth.Wade appeared to block Wood’s attempts to complete a caught and bowled during the latter stages of the home side’s unsuccessful chase, but Buttler made no attempt to appeal for obstructing the field.Buttler, who recently said he would recall a batter who was run out at the non-striker’s end in a so-called ‘Mankad’, brushed off the incident after the match by suggesting it was unwise to rock the boat...

WORLD ・ 9 HOURS AGO