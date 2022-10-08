Read full article on original website
Sporting News
It’s all in the numbers: Australia’s unique jersey decision creates debate
Matty Johns has criticised Australia’s decision to move away from players being assigned jersey numbers based on their position on the field, in favour of implementing an idea from Michael Hagan which will see players allocated a number based on when they made their debut for the Kangaroos. “I...
gripped.com
Famous Eight-Pitch 5.13 in France Repeated
Top climbers Solène Amoros from France and Katherine Choong from Switzerland have climbed the famous Ali Baba, an eight-pitch 240-metre 5.13c on Paroi Dérobée at Aiglun, France. It was first climbed in 2002 by Philippe Mussatto. Several climbers have sent the route over the past 20 years,...
Sporting News
T20 World Cup 2022: How much prize money can nations win?
The 2022 T20 World Cup gets underway in Victoria this month as reigning world champions Australia host the tournament for the first time. Sixteen teams will compete for a trophy won by Australia in last year's final in Dubai, where they defeated New Zealand by eight wickets. The ICC has...
Tennis-Waiving Djokovic ban would be 'slap in the face' for Australia - ex-minister
MELBOURNE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Waiving Novak Djokovic's visa ban to let him play the Australian Open would be a "slap in the face" for Australian people who vaccinated for COVID-19, opposition lawmaker and former Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said on Monday.
New Zealand to play 2 tests, 8 ODIs and 5 T20s in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — New Zealand will tour Pakistan twice in five months to play two test matches, eight one-day internationals and five Twenty20s, the Pakistan Cricket Board said Monday. The two test matches, which will be part of the World Test Championship, will be played at Karachi from Dec....
Mike Hussey would have appealed for obstruction in England vs Australia match
England’s new assistant coach Mike Hussey has suggested he would have taken a harder line than captain Jos Buttler when Australia’s Matthew Wade collided with Mark Wood during Sunday’s T20 in Perth.Wade appeared to block Wood’s attempts to complete a caught and bowled during the latter stages of the home side’s unsuccessful chase, but Buttler made no attempt to appeal for obstructing the field.Buttler, who recently said he would recall a batter who was run out at the non-striker’s end in a so-called ‘Mankad’, brushed off the incident after the match by suggesting it was unwise to rock the boat...
France 24
Women’s rugby: France defeat South Africa in World Cup opening match
Star scrum-half Laure Sansus crossed twice as France beat a stubborn South Africa 40-5 in the opening match of the women's Rugby World Cup in Auckland on Saturday. Sansus and fly-half Caroline Drouin excelled for the French, who raced 19-0 clear inside the first quarter at Eden Park but only made the game safe with three tries inside the final 15 minutes.
The Happiest Countries in the World
Happiness may be more than just a state of mind. Social scientists tend to point to several concrete factors that help define the level of “happiness” in large populations. The world’s happiest countries are likely to be more affluent than others, and their citizens have greater personal freedom to make life choices, stronger support networks, […]
Ronnie O’Sullivan revels in ‘fantastic’ victory in front of huge Hong Kong crowd
Ronnie O’Sullivan held off a spirited challenge from home favourite Marco Fu to win the Hong Kong Masters in front of a record crowd.The seven-time world champion eased into a 5-2 lead with breaks of 52, 71, 59 and 105 and compiled another half-century in the eighth frame before Fu cleared the colours to keep the match alive.In front of 9,000 fans at the Hong Kong Coliseum, beating Saturday’s record of 7,500 for the semi-finals, Fu also won the ninth frame with a break of 56 before O’Sullivan sealed victory in stunning fashion.A record crowd of 9,000 witnessing GREATNESS 🤩Ronnie...
Sporting News
All Blacks squad named for Northern Tour
The bulk of the Rugby Championship squad has been retained as the All Blacks set their sights on the Northern Tour whilst a number of players from the Ireland series have returned to the squad. Props Nepo Laulala and Ofa Tuungafasi along with winger Leicester Fainga’anuku return to Foster’s squad...
Max Verstappen wraps up F1 championship with rain-shortened win in Japan
Red Bull's Max Verstappen wrapped up his second consecutive Formula One drivers' championship on Sunday with a rain-shortened win at the Japanese Grand Prix.
