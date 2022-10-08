Read full article on original website
Oklahoma vs. Kansas picks, predictions: Week 7 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of Big 12 rivals meet up this weekend in something of a role reversal as Oklahoma and Kansas square off in college football's Week 7 action on Saturday. This time, it's the Jayhawks who are at one loss and ranked in the AP top 25 poll and it's the Sooners who are at .500, at 0-3 in the Big ...
COLUMN: Brent Venables, Oklahoma Fans Have New Appreciation for Bob Stoops' Consistency
In his 17 years in Norman, Stoops never lost three straight games, and only lost two in a row once. His teams excelled at making sure one loss didn't become two ... or three.
Oklahoma broke rivalry protocol after loss to Texas
Oklahoma suffered an absolutely ugly loss to rival Texas on Saturday in the Red River Shootout, getting blown out 49-0. The loss was the biggest shutout loss ever for Oklahoma. Not only did the Sooners set some embarrassing records in the loss to the Longhorns, but they also broke protocol...
College Football World Reacts To Depressing Oklahoma Photo
Oklahoma is reeling from Saturday's brutal 49-0 loss to Texas. The Sooners mustered 39 passing yards without even scoring any garbage-time points at a home. As a result, the Longhorns prevented their rivals from conducting a time-honored tradition in Norman. Parker Thune of 247Sports posted a photo of the Sooner...
Three Quick Takeaways From Oklahoma's Red River Humiliation Against Texas
Brent Venables' Sooners fell to 0-3 in Big 12 play behind OU's biggest loss in the history of the Red River Rivalry.
Lincoln Riley is gone, and the wheels have come off at Oklahoma
Lincoln Riley took a lot of heat from the Oklahoma Sooners fan base after bolting for USC in the offseason. Among other things, they brought up his inability to build an elite defense, something that kept the Sooners from winning a national championship during his five-year tenure. So when ...
Oklahoma Coach Admits He ‘Did a Poor Job’ in Red River Showdown
The Sooners lost in blowout fashion for the second consecutive Saturday.
Missing QB Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma's Jeff Lebby Couldn't Outthink Texas
The Sooners turned to the wildcat after struggling to move the ball with backup quarterback Davis Beville.
Oklahoma’s Terrible Showing Against Texas Leaves Sooners Fan in Tears: WATCH
Oklahoma had a pretty rough go against bitter rival Texas in the classic Red River Showdown. Texas was given its worst loss in the history of the storied rivalry. The game ended in a decisive 49-0 shutout, and it left many Sooners fans sour. Not only did the game mark...
Brent Venables gets clowned by college football media for worst Oklahoma shutout ever
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables got harpooned on Twitter for his Red River catastrophe. Brent Venables’ Red River debut as the Oklahoma head coach could not have gone any worse. Despite having identical 3-2 records entering the game, Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns ran roughshod on Venables’ Oklahoma Sooners. How...
Brent Venables On Saturday's Loss To Texas: I Obviously Did A Poor Job
The Oklahoma Sooners were embarrassed by the Texas Longhorns in this year's Red River Showdown, losing by a final score of 49-0. Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables received a lot of criticism for the way his team performed today. The offense looked lost without starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Venables owned...
Cowboys Keep Undefeated Streak, Remain In Top 10 Of AP's Top 25
The OSU Cowboys kept their undefeated streak after their win against the Red Raiders on Saturday and stayed within the Top 10 of the AP Top 25 college football poll. Last Week: Cowboys Step Up In AP Top 10; Sooners Get Dropped From Top 25 Completely. The Cowboys moved down...
Everything Lance Leipold said after Kansas' loss to TCU
Kansas football lost its first game in over 10 months on Saturday, falling to TCU 38-31 at home. It was a slow start for the Jayhawks, as they fell behind by two scores in the first quarter for the third time this season. KU was able to respond before the half with a 40-yard field goal. In the second half, it was a track meet, as both teams were able to score with explosive plays through the air. In the end, KU's comeback bid fell short as the Jayhawks turned the ball over on downs with seconds to go.
WATCH: Oklahoma Texas Postgame Press Conference
Head coach Brent Venables, quarterback Davis Beville, tight end Brayden Willis, linebacker David Ugwoegbu and defensive end Reggie Grimes met with the media following OU's 49-0 loss to Texas.
WATCH: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Texas Postgame
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby met with the media following OU's 49-0 loss to Texas.
Oklahoma-Texas Pregame Injury Report: Billy Bowman, Dillon Gabriel, Wanya Morris, Marcus Major
Numerous Sooners suffered injuries last week at TCU and their status wasn't known going into today's game against the Longhorns.
Kansas star QB knocked out of game
The Kansas Jayhawks have been one of the biggest stories in college football this year, and Jalon Daniels is a big reason why. Daniels won the starting quarterback job this year and helped lead Kansas to a 5-0 start. But the junior quarterback suffered a shoulder injury during Saturday’s game against TCU and did not return.
Football World Reacts To National Anthem During College GameDay
On Saturday morning, ESPN's College GameDay kicked off from Lawrence, Kansas ahead of a showdown between surprisingly undefeated teams. Lance Leipold has turned around the Jayhawks program in a hurry and sits at 5-0 on the season. Sitting in the top 25, Kansas faces off against undefeated TCU later this afternoon.
