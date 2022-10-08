ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Oakland city leaders promote "Love Life" to reduce gun violence

OAKLAND, Cali. - Just after 9:00 a.m. Saturday, a number of Oakland City Council members stood in front of city hall, asking for change. They were remembering and morning those killed by gun violence this year. Speakers and poets took the podium for about 30 minutes near Frank Ogawa Plaza....
LocalNewsMatters.org

Critics take issue with Schaaf’s track record as her 8 years as Oakland mayor nears end

The three biggest issues facing Oakland now are crime, homelessness and blight, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said at a State of the City address this week. Schaaf spoke to the public and city councilmembers at a special City Council meeting Tuesday morning. She is leaving office following two consecutive terms, which is the maximum an Oakland mayor can serve.
postnewsgroup.com

Pro-Active vs. Reactive Approaches to Oakland’s Violence Crisis, Part 2

Violence in of itself is a reaction to various triggers that gives it life. In other words, it is a manifestation of situations that prove to be unmanageable in that moment. In order to stem it, we, as a community must recognize it before it becomes the act itself and provide a conduit that allows the cause to be redirected into positivity rather than negativity.
KRON4 News

City of Oakland to hold a ‘day of mourning’ amid rising violence

OAKLAND (BCN) — Oakland councilmembers and community leaders will join together Saturday morning for a day of mourning in the wake of the city’s deadly violence in recent weeks. Councilmembers will be joined Saturday by Donald Lacy, Jr., of the LoveLife Foundation; Kev Choice, a cultural strategist of OaklandLoveLife; and Michelle “Mush” Lee, a cultural […]
thesfnews.com

Complaint Filed Against DA Brooke Jenkins

SAN FRANCISCO—An anonymous complaint was filed against the San Francisco District Attorney, Brooke Jenkins. Allegedly, she posed as a volunteer during the recall Chesa Boudin campaign while receiving a six-figure salary for her work. Jenkins failed to register herself as a campaign consultant which is a penalty that could...
Washington Examiner

Ethics charge filed against new San Francisco district attorney

The newly installed San Francisco district attorney is the focus of an ethics complaint stemming from her work to oust controversial predecessor Chesa Boudin. Brooke Jenkins resigned from her job as an assistant district attorney to lead a successful recall campaign against Boudin this year after victims and prosecutors revolted over lax charging and sentencing decisions for defendants.
kalw.org

New laws could bring big changes for Santa Clara County

The new laws include changes to improve housing displacement, a stricter screening of potential police officers, and helping small businesses upgrade facilities for disability access. Here are some of the laws supported by local officials. SB 649 ensures those in communities of color are not displaced and have access to...
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland parents: guns and violence in schools unacceptable

OAKLAND, Calif. - Police confirmed that a gun was found on the campus of a high school Friday morning in Oakland. They say fortunately, it did not escalate to violence. Oakland Unified School District and the school itself did not release details, other than the incident happened at Dewey Academy.
KTVU FOX 2

Beginning of the end for San Jose park homeless encampment

SAN JOSE, Calif. - On Friday, the grating sound of front end loaders and wildcats pushing debris signaled the beginning of the end for San Jose’s Columbus Park homeless encampment. "They’re cleaning up. And they’re getting rid of some of the cars that are illegal, or they don’t run,"...
postnewsgroup.com

Oakland Police Allocates More Officers to Combat Gun Violence

In an all-hands-on-deck meeting, Oakland Police Department (OPD) Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong challenged his command staff to bring a different approach to fighting crime, with the goal of an immediate impact on the safety of residents, visitors, and businesses in Oakland. Amid the deadliest week this year with eight lives...
OAKLAND, CA

