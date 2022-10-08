Read full article on original website
Oakland city leaders promote "Love Life" to reduce gun violence
OAKLAND, Cali. - Just after 9:00 a.m. Saturday, a number of Oakland City Council members stood in front of city hall, asking for change. They were remembering and morning those killed by gun violence this year. Speakers and poets took the podium for about 30 minutes near Frank Ogawa Plaza....
Alameda County homeless population nears 10,000, with 75% on streets a year or longer
Alameda County’s homeless population grew 22 percent over the past three years and is approaching 10,000 people, according to official point-in-time numbers that were recently released. The count completed in February was the first since 2019 and was delayed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Counts are typically...
Critics take issue with Schaaf’s track record as her 8 years as Oakland mayor nears end
The three biggest issues facing Oakland now are crime, homelessness and blight, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said at a State of the City address this week. Schaaf spoke to the public and city councilmembers at a special City Council meeting Tuesday morning. She is leaving office following two consecutive terms, which is the maximum an Oakland mayor can serve.
postnewsgroup.com
Pro-Active vs. Reactive Approaches to Oakland’s Violence Crisis, Part 2
Violence in of itself is a reaction to various triggers that gives it life. In other words, it is a manifestation of situations that prove to be unmanageable in that moment. In order to stem it, we, as a community must recognize it before it becomes the act itself and provide a conduit that allows the cause to be redirected into positivity rather than negativity.
48hills.org
John Crew, legendary police accountability activist (and wonderful guy) dies at 65
On Thursday, October 6, John Crew, the longtime police-accountability advocate, gave an impassioned speech at an event for DA candidate John Hamasaki. A neighbor found him a few hours later, Friday morning, slumped over the steering wheel of his car, dead of what was probably a heart attack. He was...
City of Oakland to hold a ‘day of mourning’ amid rising violence
OAKLAND (BCN) — Oakland councilmembers and community leaders will join together Saturday morning for a day of mourning in the wake of the city’s deadly violence in recent weeks. Councilmembers will be joined Saturday by Donald Lacy, Jr., of the LoveLife Foundation; Kev Choice, a cultural strategist of OaklandLoveLife; and Michelle “Mush” Lee, a cultural […]
thesfnews.com
Complaint Filed Against DA Brooke Jenkins
SAN FRANCISCO—An anonymous complaint was filed against the San Francisco District Attorney, Brooke Jenkins. Allegedly, she posed as a volunteer during the recall Chesa Boudin campaign while receiving a six-figure salary for her work. Jenkins failed to register herself as a campaign consultant which is a penalty that could...
James: MAGA school board candidates rightly called out
San Jose Spotlight’s recent article on MAGA school board candidates provided valuable help to voters in our community by identifying the local embodiment of the national, far-right movement to have candidates infiltrate local school boards, including those right here in Silicon Valley. Over the past two years, a local...
SFist
Pile of Poop Prominently Placed In Political Pamphlet Now Arriving In SF Mailboxes
The latest SF political mailer drops a provocation in the old San Francisco street poop debates, and it’s largely paid for by a union that may gain some members under a Department of Sanitation and Streets. The San Francisco street poop discourse has long been effective clickbait for the...
Oakland police chief details plan to stop city's deadly violence - but it could be controversial
Chief LeRonne Armstrong tells ABC7 News that the only way to stop the murders is to get the guns off the streets. But the way he plans to do that promises to be controversial.
Washington Examiner
Ethics charge filed against new San Francisco district attorney
The newly installed San Francisco district attorney is the focus of an ethics complaint stemming from her work to oust controversial predecessor Chesa Boudin. Brooke Jenkins resigned from her job as an assistant district attorney to lead a successful recall campaign against Boudin this year after victims and prosecutors revolted over lax charging and sentencing decisions for defendants.
kalw.org
New laws could bring big changes for Santa Clara County
The new laws include changes to improve housing displacement, a stricter screening of potential police officers, and helping small businesses upgrade facilities for disability access. Here are some of the laws supported by local officials. SB 649 ensures those in communities of color are not displaced and have access to...
Do: Cindy Chavez is still trying to silence the Asian American community
Over the past four years, the Cindy Chavez political machine has worked to defeat two sitting Vietnamese American city council representatives in San Jose. Today, there are no Vietnamese Americans, or any Asian Americans, serving on the San Jose City Council. For a politician who claims to care about representation...
sfbayca.com
San Francisco moves toward transit shelter makeover with less trash, less glass
Sometimes cluttered with trash, broken glass and covered with graffiti, Muni bus shelters could be cleaned more often under an new five-year contract with Clear Channel Outdoor, LLC. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency Board of Directors Tuesday approved to continue its contract with Clear Channel through the end of...
SFist
Tsunami Hazard Maps Updated by CA Geological Survey for Four Bay Area Counties
The California Geological Survey (CGS), which is a branch of the California Department of Conservation, recently updated its Tsunami Hazards Maps that affect Marin, Sonoma, Napa, and Solano counties — showing an increased risk of inland flooding for each of them. Since 1850, there have been around 50 or...
San Francisco rent soars to $4,170 a month for a two-bedroom apartment
In 2022, San Francisco’s rental market has maintained its reputation as being one of the most unaffordable in the country. Back in July, I reported the median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in San Francisco was $3,950 a month, up 7 percent from the previous year. Well, hang onto your wallets because the price for rent has gone up again.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland parents: guns and violence in schools unacceptable
OAKLAND, Calif. - Police confirmed that a gun was found on the campus of a high school Friday morning in Oakland. They say fortunately, it did not escalate to violence. Oakland Unified School District and the school itself did not release details, other than the incident happened at Dewey Academy.
KTVU FOX 2
Beginning of the end for San Jose park homeless encampment
SAN JOSE, Calif. - On Friday, the grating sound of front end loaders and wildcats pushing debris signaled the beginning of the end for San Jose’s Columbus Park homeless encampment. "They’re cleaning up. And they’re getting rid of some of the cars that are illegal, or they don’t run,"...
SFist
City Accountants Are Trying to Clean Up Their Books So Now San Francisco Is Sending People 30-Year-Old Tax Bills
In an effort to resolve tens of thousands of outstanding tax bills, some dating back to 1993, the city of San Francisco has recently sent out a round of notices to people who owe some long-overdue taxes — and some of these bills may seem ridiculous. Somebody's got a...
postnewsgroup.com
Oakland Police Allocates More Officers to Combat Gun Violence
In an all-hands-on-deck meeting, Oakland Police Department (OPD) Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong challenged his command staff to bring a different approach to fighting crime, with the goal of an immediate impact on the safety of residents, visitors, and businesses in Oakland. Amid the deadliest week this year with eight lives...
