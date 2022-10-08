PREP FOOTBALL: West Point shuts out Ardmore 21-0

WEST POINT, Ala. – After earning a big win at Lawrence County last week, the West Point Warriors returned home Friday night for another regional matchup against Ardmore. The Warriors put together a stellar defensive performance for their home crowd and collected a 21-0 win over the Tigers.

The Tigers received the opening kickoff and started on their own 30. What started as a successful drive with a mixture of passing and running ended early when they failed to covert on fourth and four, turnin the ball over on downs.

The first quarter saw one punt on West Point’s first possession as they failed to move the ball.

Both team’s defenses were playing strong going into the second quarter. Midway into the second quarter, West Point running back Noah Laney started finding holes in the Tiger defense. Strong runs by Laney and running back Garit Roberson move the team to the 48. Quarterback Hunter Hensley then found Brody Freeman sprinting down the left side line for a 52-yard touchdown. The PAT was good and West Point took a 7-0 lead.

Ardmore couldn’t get much going in the second quarter. The Warrior defense led by Aiden Dujoud and Sylar Philyaw constantly putting pressure on quarterback Hollis and shut down running back Thomas Colston. The Tigers managed to get the ball down to the Warrior 14-yard line before turning the ball over on downs with less than two minutes on the clock.

West Point, having success through the air, pulled off a hook and ladder play and moved the ball into Tiger territory with less than 30 seconds left in the half. Finding themselves inside the Tiger 5-yard line, Hensley called his own number and ran it into the end zone with four seconds on the clock and the Warriors went into the halftime break leading 14-0.

The West Point coaching staff made some adjustments at halftime and the Warriors came out ready to play. The Warrior defense shut the Tiger offense down, forcing punts or turnovers.

The Warriors offense had a chance to add three points on a 32-yard field goal, but it was blocked, and the final points came with 6:46 left in the game on a brilliant one-handed touchdown grab by Eli Sims. After the extra point, West Point pulled ahead 21-0 and held on to defeat Ardmore by that score.

West Point improved to 3-5 with the win and will remain home for another regional game against East Limestone next week.

