ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

GOP nominee sparks confusion by blaming Biden for children drinking water instead of juice

A Republican running for Nevada’s US Senate seat is blaming the Biden administration for forcing a mother buy water instead of juice for her children. “There was a mom the other day that said she had to stop buying juice for her children and they had to switch to water to go to school,” Adam Laxalt, the former attorney general of Nevada, told Fox News on Friday. “These are the decisions that Nevada families are making thanks to all this reckless spending and these terrible energy policies.”
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
WRAL

What President Biden's move on marijuana might mean for North Carolina

President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases. President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority...
POTUS
WBTV

North Carolina leaders reacted publicly to President Biden's pardon

Saturday was officially the 2022 Pink Cupcake Walk and thousands of people came out to Truist Field to support breast cancer survivors and thrivers. American Sign Language, or ASL, interpretation is now available during Charlotte city council business meetings. Lancaster County shooting suspect turns himself in, facing murder charge. Updated:...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden

Comments / 0

Community Policy