A Republican running for Nevada’s US Senate seat is blaming the Biden administration for forcing a mother buy water instead of juice for her children. “There was a mom the other day that said she had to stop buying juice for her children and they had to switch to water to go to school,” Adam Laxalt, the former attorney general of Nevada, told Fox News on Friday. “These are the decisions that Nevada families are making thanks to all this reckless spending and these terrible energy policies.”

NEVADA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO