Related
Jill Biden says she and President Biden have 'not yet' discussed a possible reelection run
First lady Dr. Jill Biden says she has not yet discussed with President Joe Biden whether he will run for a second term.
America's gourd addiction: Why President Biden must mandate a one-gourd-per-household rule
Move over, pumpkins. America's decorative gourd curiosity has become a full-blown addiction. Biden must implement a one-gourd-per-household rule.
Republicans Applaud Biden for Marijuana Decision: 'The Right Direction'
Republican Representative Nancy Mace praised the Biden administration for a "necessary big step forward in bringing justice to so many."
GOP nominee sparks confusion by blaming Biden for children drinking water instead of juice
A Republican running for Nevada’s US Senate seat is blaming the Biden administration for forcing a mother buy water instead of juice for her children. “There was a mom the other day that said she had to stop buying juice for her children and they had to switch to water to go to school,” Adam Laxalt, the former attorney general of Nevada, told Fox News on Friday. “These are the decisions that Nevada families are making thanks to all this reckless spending and these terrible energy policies.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BLOWING SMOKE: Kellyanne Conway and Mark Penn on Biden's weed pardon being 'timed for the election'
Kellyanne Conway and Mark Penn think that President Biden's pardon on all weed offenses is an attempt to help Democrats in the midterm elections.
WRAL
What President Biden's move on marijuana might mean for North Carolina
President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases. President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority...
WBTV
North Carolina leaders reacted publicly to President Biden's pardon
Saturday was officially the 2022 Pink Cupcake Walk and thousands of people came out to Truist Field to support breast cancer survivors and thrivers. American Sign Language, or ASL, interpretation is now available during Charlotte city council business meetings. Lancaster County shooting suspect turns himself in, facing murder charge. Updated:...
America’s energy chaos is Biden’s fault. As we pay at the pump, will Democrats pay in midterms?
America’s energy chaos is Biden’s fault and part of his war on US energy that restricts production. As we pay at the pump, will Democrats pay in midterms?
RELATED PEOPLE
Michigan Democrat calls for 'new blood' when asked about Biden running in 2024
House Democrat Elissa Slotkin called for her party to put forward "new blood" when asked on NBC about President Biden running for a second term in 2024.
President Biden to deliver speech during Hagerstown visit Friday
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Hagerstown Friday. The White House says Biden will "deliver remarks on building the economy from the bottom up and middle out." No time or place was immediately announced. Check back here for more updates as they become available.
Cha-ching! Biden embraces his election-year fundraising role
WASHINGTON (AP) — Whenever a donor’s unsilenced cellphone goes off at a fundraiser while President Joe Biden is talking, he has the same joke ready to go: It’s Donald Trump on the other line. “If that’s Trump calling me again, tell him I’m busy,” Biden said at...
NY Mag writer lashes out at media questioning Fetterman's fitness, like 'right-wing carnival barkers'
New York Magazine gave a flattering profile piece to Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman, where the writer dismissed media criticisms of the Senate candidate.
