ringsidenews.com
Raquel Rodriguez Says Ronda Rousey Match Was One Of The ‘Most Nerve-Racking Days’
Raquel Rodriguez was one of the highlights of NXT television, where she even became the NXT Women’s Champion. She was eventually called up to the main roster on Friday Night SmackDown. Rodriguez also commented on her title match against Ronda Rousey a few months ago. On the May 13...
ComicBook
Watch WWE's Sami Zayn Make Roman Reigns Break Character on SmackDown
WWE's season premiere for Friday Night SmackDown featured a bevy of surprises, including big debuts, welcome returns, and more Bray Wyatt teases, but one of its best moments actually happened towards the beginning of the show. After Triple H introduced the show (and revealed a new QR code), it was time for The Bloodline to take the ring for Roman Reigns and Logan Paul's face-to-face meeting. They had a war of words and things were moving along fine, but then Sami Zayn got on the mic. Zayn's promo had Paul laughing as expected, but it had Reigns breaking character and trying not to laugh as well, and you can watch it all unfold in the video below.
ringsidenews.com
Sasha Banks Drops Cryptic Tweet After Ronda Rousey Win at WWE Extreme Rules
Sasha Banks and Naomi have been the subject of a lot of discussions for months now. This is due to them walking out in the middle of WWE Raw back in May. She also dropped a cryptic tweet recently. Banks and Naomi seemingly confirmed their WWE exit after changing their...
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar’s Return Changed Plan For Finn Balor Universal Title Match
WWE is going extreme these days, and while those days are behind us, it’s time to find the next jewel for the crown, before we can find a survivor. It may seem like a riddle to a lot, but this is exactly Finn Balor’s story. Finn Balor was...
ESPN
WWE Extreme Rules: Riddle stuns Rollins, Belair retains and Bray Wyatt returns
Matt Riddle's feud with Seth Rollins has grown personal and bitter, so WWE unveiled a new steel structure to settle the score with The Fight Pit, modeled after an MMA cage, with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier as the special-guest referee. Riddle is a former UFC fighter, so he...
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Pays Tribute To Rob Van Dam At WWE Extreme Rules
Seth Rollins is one of the most gifted superstars in recent memory. He can do any character with ease, whether it be The Visionary or the character of Rob Van Dam. The Visionary rocked in an RVD gear backstage and even did a frog splash in the fight pit match off the cage. The tribute to the living wrestling legend is an exemplary one.
ringsidenews.com
Braun Strowman Has Wild Reaction To Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
Braun Strowman’s release from WWE earlier last year puzzled many, as he was seen as a proper star back then. He went on to compete in Control Your Narrative, but not much after that. Much like Strowman, Triple H’s new regime brought back Bray Wyatt. The Monster Among...
ringsidenews.com
Kayla Braxton Calls Zelina Vega A ‘Random Troll’ After WWE Return
Zelina Vega came back to WWE back in 2021 after she was released for violating the company’s ban on third party sites. Regardless, things are much better now in WWE, and she couldn’t be happier. Vega was away since April of this year due to injury. Fans continued...
Yardbarker
Issues between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso during WWE Friday Night SmackDown
There is trouble brewing within The Bloodline. Logan Paul and Roman Reigns cut promos on each other to promote their upcoming match at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul implied that the real Tribal Chief of The Bloodline is Jey Uso. Reigns seemed bothered by that statement and he stood face to...
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Riddle Defeats Seth Rollins In ‘Fight Pit’ Match At Extreme Rules
During Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins faced off in a “Fight Pit” match to main event the show. Former UFC Heavyweight Champion and Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier served as the special guest referee for the bout. In the...
ComicBook
IWGP World Champion Jay White Calls Out AEW Star
IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White is clamoring for an All Elite Wrestling star to walk through the forbidden door. During a recent episode of NJPW Strong, White tagged with Karl Anderson to defeat Homicide and AEW's Wheeler Yuta. This tag bout was originally scheduled to be a trios match, with Doc Gallows on White's team and Eddie Kingston factoring into the opposition. Kingston contracted COVID-19 ahead of this taping and was forced to pull out of the event.
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Wanted To Get Bandido Over In Their ROH World Title Match
Chris Jericho is a true veteran in the world of professional wrestling. He has been one of the biggest names for the last 30 years as well. Bandido impressed people throughout his career and it’s one of the reasons why AEW had him compete against Chris Jericho on Dynamite last week. He had a solid match against Jericho in the main event.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Reveals WrestleMania 40 Logo Before Extreme Rules
The world of professional wrestling keeps changing and so does the process of entertaining its fans. WWE still has WrestleMania 39 to get out of the way, but they already have Philly fans hyped for 40. In an attempt to captivate the WWE Universe, the company shared the logo for...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of NJPW Strong
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World, which will air tonight at 8:00 PM EST. You can check that out below:. Homicide & AEW’s Wheeler Yuta vs. IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White & Karl Anderson of Bullet Club.
ewrestlingnews.com
ECW Legends To Reunite At Tonight’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings In Albany, NY
ECW legends Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray will be reuniting at tonight’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings. Following Bully’s return to Impact Wrestling at Friday night’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view event, Impact took to Twitter to announce that Bully Ray will team with Tommy Dreamer to face off against Chris Bey and Ace Austin at tonight’s TV tapings.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Releases Video Of WrestleMania 40 Logo Reveal With Jerry Lawler
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 went down last night. The show was one of the best ones of the year and had some amazing matches. Extreme Rules was main evented by Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle battled it out inside the Fight Pit. Prior to the show, Philly fans got an extra special treat.
ringsidenews.com
The Boogeyman Wants A Piece Of Bray Wyatt After WWE Return
After weeks of dropping clues regarding a surprise reveal at Extreme Rules, WWE finally revealed that the person behind the mysterious White Rabbit vignettes was Bray Wyatt. Fans were excited to see Wyatt back in the WWE, as they gave him one of the biggest pops of the year. After...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Full Card & Start Time
WWE will be presenting its next Premium Live Event called Extreme Rules soon and fans are more than excited about it for good reason. There are quite a few solid matches in their lineup. WWE Extreme Rules takes place at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on Saturday October 8th. It will...
ringsidenews.com
Last Minute Possible Spoilers For WWE Extreme Rules Revealed
WWE Extreme Rules is set to take place at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center tonight. It will begin at 8 p.m. ET and fans couldn’t be more excited about it as well. The final betting odds for the Premium Live Event are also in. The final betting odds for...
ringsidenews.com
Two WWE Extreme Rules Matches Set To Share Most Time On The Show
WWE Extreme Rules is on the way and there is news coming in about the show even moments before it comes live to us on our television screens. The show will be exceptional from Philly, and this should serve as your official spoiler warning. According to Sean Ross Sapp behind...
