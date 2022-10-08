ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Watch WWE's Sami Zayn Make Roman Reigns Break Character on SmackDown

WWE's season premiere for Friday Night SmackDown featured a bevy of surprises, including big debuts, welcome returns, and more Bray Wyatt teases, but one of its best moments actually happened towards the beginning of the show. After Triple H introduced the show (and revealed a new QR code), it was time for The Bloodline to take the ring for Roman Reigns and Logan Paul's face-to-face meeting. They had a war of words and things were moving along fine, but then Sami Zayn got on the mic. Zayn's promo had Paul laughing as expected, but it had Reigns breaking character and trying not to laugh as well, and you can watch it all unfold in the video below.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Cage
Person
Billy Gunn
Person
Kazuchika Okada
Person
Orange Cassidy
Person
Jamie Hayter
Person
Britt Baker
Person
Chris Jericho
Person
Chris Rock
ringsidenews.com

Seth Rollins Pays Tribute To Rob Van Dam At WWE Extreme Rules

Seth Rollins is one of the most gifted superstars in recent memory. He can do any character with ease, whether it be The Visionary or the character of Rob Van Dam. The Visionary rocked in an RVD gear backstage and even did a frog splash in the fight pit match off the cage. The tribute to the living wrestling legend is an exemplary one.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Braun Strowman Has Wild Reaction To Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return

Braun Strowman’s release from WWE earlier last year puzzled many, as he was seen as a proper star back then. He went on to compete in Control Your Narrative, but not much after that. Much like Strowman, Triple H’s new regime brought back Bray Wyatt. The Monster Among...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Kayla Braxton Calls Zelina Vega A ‘Random Troll’ After WWE Return

Zelina Vega came back to WWE back in 2021 after she was released for violating the company’s ban on third party sites. Regardless, things are much better now in WWE, and she couldn’t be happier. Vega was away since April of this year due to injury. Fans continued...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aew World Championship#Aew Dynamite#Jack Perry#Combat#The Grand Slam#Roh World Champion#Ringside News
Yardbarker

Issues between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso during WWE Friday Night SmackDown

There is trouble brewing within The Bloodline. Logan Paul and Roman Reigns cut promos on each other to promote their upcoming match at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul implied that the real Tribal Chief of The Bloodline is Jey Uso. Reigns seemed bothered by that statement and he stood face to...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Matt Riddle Defeats Seth Rollins In ‘Fight Pit’ Match At Extreme Rules

During Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event, Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins faced off in a “Fight Pit” match to main event the show. Former UFC Heavyweight Champion and Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier served as the special guest referee for the bout. In the...
WWE
ComicBook

IWGP World Champion Jay White Calls Out AEW Star

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White is clamoring for an All Elite Wrestling star to walk through the forbidden door. During a recent episode of NJPW Strong, White tagged with Karl Anderson to defeat Homicide and AEW's Wheeler Yuta. This tag bout was originally scheduled to be a trios match, with Doc Gallows on White's team and Eddie Kingston factoring into the opposition. Kingston contracted COVID-19 ahead of this taping and was forced to pull out of the event.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Chris Jericho Wanted To Get Bandido Over In Their ROH World Title Match

Chris Jericho is a true veteran in the world of professional wrestling. He has been one of the biggest names for the last 30 years as well. Bandido impressed people throughout his career and it’s one of the reasons why AEW had him compete against Chris Jericho on Dynamite last week. He had a solid match against Jericho in the main event.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
ringsidenews.com

WWE Reveals WrestleMania 40 Logo Before Extreme Rules

The world of professional wrestling keeps changing and so does the process of entertaining its fans. WWE still has WrestleMania 39 to get out of the way, but they already have Philly fans hyped for 40. In an attempt to captivate the WWE Universe, the company shared the logo for...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

The Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of NJPW Strong

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World, which will air tonight at 8:00 PM EST. You can check that out below:. Homicide & AEW’s Wheeler Yuta vs. IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White & Karl Anderson of Bullet Club.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

ECW Legends To Reunite At Tonight’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings In Albany, NY

ECW legends Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray will be reuniting at tonight’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings. Following Bully’s return to Impact Wrestling at Friday night’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view event, Impact took to Twitter to announce that Bully Ray will team with Tommy Dreamer to face off against Chris Bey and Ace Austin at tonight’s TV tapings.
ALBANY, NY
ringsidenews.com

The Boogeyman Wants A Piece Of Bray Wyatt After WWE Return

After weeks of dropping clues regarding a surprise reveal at Extreme Rules, WWE finally revealed that the person behind the mysterious White Rabbit vignettes was Bray Wyatt. Fans were excited to see Wyatt back in the WWE, as they gave him one of the biggest pops of the year. After...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Full Card & Start Time

WWE will be presenting its next Premium Live Event called Extreme Rules soon and fans are more than excited about it for good reason. There are quite a few solid matches in their lineup. WWE Extreme Rules takes place at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on Saturday October 8th. It will...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ringsidenews.com

Last Minute Possible Spoilers For WWE Extreme Rules Revealed

WWE Extreme Rules is set to take place at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center tonight. It will begin at 8 p.m. ET and fans couldn’t be more excited about it as well. The final betting odds for the Premium Live Event are also in. The final betting odds for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ringsidenews.com

Two WWE Extreme Rules Matches Set To Share Most Time On The Show

WWE Extreme Rules is on the way and there is news coming in about the show even moments before it comes live to us on our television screens. The show will be exceptional from Philly, and this should serve as your official spoiler warning. According to Sean Ross Sapp behind...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy