Eureka City Council Candidates for Third and Fifth Ward Field Questions on Homelessness, Job Creation, Sea Level Rise and More During Wednesday Night Forum

Election time is near, and that means campaign forum season is in full swing!. On Wednesday night, the League of Women Voters partnered with KEET-TV to host a candidate forum for the Eureka City Council candidates for Eureka’s Third and Fifth Wards. Moderator Anne Hartline asked the four candidates – Mario Fernandez and John Fullerton, who are running in Ward Three, and Nicholas Kohl and Renee Contreras-De Loach, who are running in Ward Five – questions submitted by the public, providing the voters with a better idea of each candidate’s experience, where they stand on local issues and what they’re priorities will be, if elected.
County of Humboldt offices closed on Monday

EUREKA, Calif. — The County of Humboldt Offices will be closed next Monday, Oct. 10, while they undergo mandatory training. Humboldt County employees will have an all-hands training day, focusing on subjects like diversity, equity, inclusion, workplace safety, and sexual harassment. The Humboldt County Superior Court will remain open...
Bureau of Land Management Lifts Fire Restrictions in Mendocino, Humboldt, Del Norte, and Other Northwest Counties

The following is a press release issued by the Bureau of Land Management:. The Bureau of Land Management has eased some fire restrictions on public lands managed by its Arcata and Redding field offices in Humboldt, Mendocino, Del Norte, Trinity, Shasta, Butte, Tehama and Siskiyou counties. The terminated fire prevention orders can be found here and here.
Error Discovered in Humboldt County Voter Information Guide

Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Elections:. The Humboldt County Office of Elections has discovered an error in the Impartial Analysis by County Counsel for Measure Q in the Humboldt County Voter Information Guide for the Statewide General Election. The impartial analysis printed in the sample ballot states,...
Bomb Threat at Mad River Community Hospital Saturday

On 10/8/2022 at about 11:57am, officers from the Arcata Police Department responded to Mad River Community Hospital on the report of a bomb threat. While responding to secure the hospital, which had been placed on a lockdown per their protocol, Arcata Communications was able to quickly identify the caller. The caller is known to the Arcata Police Department from previous contacts with them which have consisted of behavioral health assistance. Due to these prior contacts with Arcata Police Officers, it was quickly determined that there was no threat to the hospital or community.
THE CANNABIS CONVERSATION: Farewell, Humboldt

It is with some sadness I share that I’ve left Humboldt. After 43 years in the area, I moved to SoCal to serve as Grow Manager for Glass House Farms. I’ll be working on exciting collaborations in the area of genetics and am excited to farm at scale.
Tavern 1888 Opens in Eagle House

After 13 months of renovation and preparation, Tavern 1888 has "soft opened" in the Eagle House in Old Town Eureka (139 Second St.). The official grand opening is set for Friday, Oct. 14 and Jennifer Metz, co-owner of the Inn at 2nd & C and Phatsy Kline's Parlor Lounge, says, "We're excited to make it official." The former home of Gallagher's seats 60, says Metz, between the dining room and the bar/lounge area.
Man Arrested in Eureka After Allegation of Domestic Violence

Please note the incident occurred at the Shell Station on Myrtle–not the Chevron as inaccurately stated by our reporter. [Video by Ryan Hutson]. A little before 1 p.m., Eureka Police responded to the Shell station on Myrtle Avenue in Eureka for the report of a domestic violence incident. When...
14-Year-Old Arrested in Connection With Arcata Schools Lockdown Today

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at approximately 11:00am, the Arcata Police Department responded to Arcata High School to investigate school threats posted to social media. School staff and investigators identified a 14-year-old Arcata High student as the subject who posted the threat. APD took the juvenile into custody, off-campus, without incident. He was booked into the Humboldt County Juvenile Hall for a violation of Penal Code section 422-Criminal Threats.
The Tuluwat Island Massacre in its Time

Archeologists have determined that Wiyot people occupied Indian Island for at least 1,000 years — possibly much longer — including the village of Tuluwat, one of the several locations where the tribe held annual World Renewal ceremonies. During one of these ceremonies, the night of Feb. 26, 1860, Tuluwat was one of about a dozen Wiyot sites attacked simultaneously in coordinated raids. Several hundred Native people (it's hard to obtain an accurate count), mostly women and children, were killed while the men were away replenishing their food supplies. They were massacred by white settlers who had settled in the area since 1850 as part of the California Gold Rush. There were few survivors. Contemporary accounts in local media, and by the man who bought the island, show wildly different views ranging from incitement to horror.
Local Volunteer Firefighter Sustains Serious Head Injury – Can You Help?

A local, volunteer firefighter is fighting for his life after a devastating accident that occurred while cutting firewood. Brian French has been a volunteer firefighter with the Southern Trinity Volunteer Fire Department for 8 years. Brian, a local man born in Garberville now living in Mad River, was hit by a snag that caused a major head injury, skull fracture and brain bleed. He was airlifted to Santa Rosa where he underwent brain surgery but remains sedated due to seizures.
Willow: A Sweet but Anxious Girl Looking for an Owner to Call Her Own

This information is provided by 24petconnet.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Hi, I’m Willow! I’m a female Pit bull mix. I’m a sweet girl who will benefit from a home that I can settle in to and get lots of consistent love and attention. I do have separation anxiety, so I will need a family that understands that and will be patient with me.
Suspect Arrested on Multiple Charges After Pursuit Ends in Crash

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Oct. 2, 2022, at about 2:01 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
Fatal Crash on 299 This Morning

About 4 a.m., a passerby located what was reported on the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page as a Chevrolet Suburban that had rolled over several times into the rock quarry off Hwy 299 near Slattery Pond Road near Oregon Mountain in Trinity County. Emergency personnel determined that the occupant was...
BREAKING — Good news for the Loggers ahead of their Homecoming game

By Ray Hamill — Just days after a disappointing loss at Del Norte and the cancelation of this weekend’s scheduled game at Piedmont, the Eureka Loggers got some good news on Friday. The school officially announced that the Loggers will be able to host their Homecoming game at...
