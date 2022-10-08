Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Raquel Rodriguez Says Ronda Rousey Match Was One Of The ‘Most Nerve-Racking Days’
Raquel Rodriguez was one of the highlights of NXT television, where she even became the NXT Women’s Champion. She was eventually called up to the main roster on Friday Night SmackDown. Rodriguez also commented on her title match against Ronda Rousey a few months ago. On the May 13...
ESPN
WWE Extreme Rules: Riddle stuns Rollins, Belair retains and Bray Wyatt returns
Matt Riddle's feud with Seth Rollins has grown personal and bitter, so WWE unveiled a new steel structure to settle the score with The Fight Pit, modeled after an MMA cage, with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier as the special-guest referee. Riddle is a former UFC fighter, so he...
ringsidenews.com
Sasha Banks Drops Cryptic Tweet After Ronda Rousey Win at WWE Extreme Rules
Sasha Banks and Naomi have been the subject of a lot of discussions for months now. This is due to them walking out in the middle of WWE Raw back in May. She also dropped a cryptic tweet recently. Banks and Naomi seemingly confirmed their WWE exit after changing their...
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Pays Tribute To Rob Van Dam At WWE Extreme Rules
Seth Rollins is one of the most gifted superstars in recent memory. He can do any character with ease, whether it be The Visionary or the character of Rob Van Dam. The Visionary rocked in an RVD gear backstage and even did a frog splash in the fight pit match off the cage. The tribute to the living wrestling legend is an exemplary one.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar’s Return Changed Plan For Finn Balor Universal Title Match
WWE is going extreme these days, and while those days are behind us, it’s time to find the next jewel for the crown, before we can find a survivor. It may seem like a riddle to a lot, but this is exactly Finn Balor’s story. Finn Balor was...
ringsidenews.com
Braun Strowman Has Wild Reaction To Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
Braun Strowman’s release from WWE earlier last year puzzled many, as he was seen as a proper star back then. He went on to compete in Control Your Narrative, but not much after that. Much like Strowman, Triple H’s new regime brought back Bray Wyatt. The Monster Among...
ringsidenews.com
Kayla Braxton Calls Zelina Vega A ‘Random Troll’ After WWE Return
Zelina Vega came back to WWE back in 2021 after she was released for violating the company’s ban on third party sites. Regardless, things are much better now in WWE, and she couldn’t be happier. Vega was away since April of this year due to injury. Fans continued...
ComicBook
IWGP World Champion Jay White Calls Out AEW Star
IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White is clamoring for an All Elite Wrestling star to walk through the forbidden door. During a recent episode of NJPW Strong, White tagged with Karl Anderson to defeat Homicide and AEW's Wheeler Yuta. This tag bout was originally scheduled to be a trios match, with Doc Gallows on White's team and Eddie Kingston factoring into the opposition. Kingston contracted COVID-19 ahead of this taping and was forced to pull out of the event.
RELATED PEOPLE
411mania.com
Tony Khan Credits Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson For ‘Stepping Up’ in AEW
Tony Khan says that Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson have all “stepped up” as leaders and performers in AEW as of late. Khan spoke with DAZN for a new interview and talked about how the three have helped in a big way recently, both in the ring and backstage as leaders. You can see the highlights below:
ringsidenews.com
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Breaks Record For Company Ticket Sales
WWE will hold their annual Royal Rumble in San Antonio’s Alamodome next year. The show is already a hit amongst fans and the ticket sales seem to be speaking the same thing. According to Fightful’s Paywall, over 25,000 tickets have been sold, which is a new record for the event as far as paid tickets and gross revenue for the first on-sale weekend for the show are concerned.
ringsidenews.com
Bully Ray Wins Return Match During Impact Bound For Glory
Impact Wrestling returned to Albany Armory in Albany, New York, for their Bound For Glory pay-per-view event. The event featured a lot of action as well as several shocking returns. Former WWE and Impact Wrestling star Bully Ray returned to Impact Wrestling during Bound For Glory tonight. Bully Ray returned...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Reveals WrestleMania 40 Logo Before Extreme Rules
The world of professional wrestling keeps changing and so does the process of entertaining its fans. WWE still has WrestleMania 39 to get out of the way, but they already have Philly fans hyped for 40. In an attempt to captivate the WWE Universe, the company shared the logo for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ringsidenews.com
The Boogeyman Wants A Piece Of Bray Wyatt After WWE Return
After weeks of dropping clues regarding a surprise reveal at Extreme Rules, WWE finally revealed that the person behind the mysterious White Rabbit vignettes was Bray Wyatt. Fans were excited to see Wyatt back in the WWE, as they gave him one of the biggest pops of the year. After...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Releases Video Of WrestleMania 40 Logo Reveal With Jerry Lawler
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 went down last night. The show was one of the best ones of the year and had some amazing matches. Extreme Rules was main evented by Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle battled it out inside the Fight Pit. Prior to the show, Philly fans got an extra special treat.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Made Several Changes To Extreme Rules Main Event
WWE Extreme Rules is coming for fans tonight, and nobody knows what will happen. We do know that this should be a big show, and the main event has already been swapped out a couple of times. With the White Rabbit teases coming in left and right, fans are at...
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Wanted To Get Bandido Over In Their ROH World Title Match
Chris Jericho is a true veteran in the world of professional wrestling. He has been one of the biggest names for the last 30 years as well. Bandido impressed people throughout his career and it’s one of the reasons why AEW had him compete against Chris Jericho on Dynamite last week. He had a solid match against Jericho in the main event.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ringsidenews.com
Last Minute Possible Spoilers For WWE Extreme Rules Revealed
WWE Extreme Rules is set to take place at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center tonight. It will begin at 8 p.m. ET and fans couldn’t be more excited about it as well. The final betting odds for the Premium Live Event are also in. The final betting odds for...
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On Impact Wrestling Title Change At Last Television Taping Session
This past Saturday, WWE Extreme Rules had the pro wrestling world talking. Now IMPACT Wrestling is trying to rival them based on the fallout from the TV tapings. IMPACT Wrestling had its set of television taping session on October 8th in Albany, New York. According to PWInsider, new champions were crowned at the tapings. In addition to that, a championship was vacated. Read below for spoilers:
ringsidenews.com
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Full Card & Start Time
WWE will be presenting its next Premium Live Event called Extreme Rules soon and fans are more than excited about it for good reason. There are quite a few solid matches in their lineup. WWE Extreme Rules takes place at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on Saturday October 8th. It will...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Going All Out With Philadelphia References For Extreme Rules
WWE Extreme Rules is set to place at Philadelphia this Saturday. The show promises to be excited with several interesting matches named for the night. Although the show has only six matches announced, fans are stilling buzzing about several of those matches. Two matches which everyone is talking about is the Fight Pit match and the Donnybrook match.
Comments / 0