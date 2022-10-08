WWE will hold their annual Royal Rumble in San Antonio’s Alamodome next year. The show is already a hit amongst fans and the ticket sales seem to be speaking the same thing. According to Fightful’s Paywall, over 25,000 tickets have been sold, which is a new record for the event as far as paid tickets and gross revenue for the first on-sale weekend for the show are concerned.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO