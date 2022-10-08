$350K grant to go toward Lake George conservation efforts
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A $350,000 conservation easement grant was awarded for the Lake George Land Conservancy. The announcement was made at Camp Wiawaka.Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!
The grant will go toward the purchase of a 47-acre forested property that is owned by Wiawaka Center for Women. It will help protect undeveloped forest land, more than 1,500 feet of tributary stream, and five acres of forested wetland.
The grant was provided by the DEC Forest Conservation Easements for Land Trusts.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0