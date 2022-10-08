ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

$350K grant to go toward Lake George conservation efforts

By Courtney Ward
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fFGQN_0iQuG9al00

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A $350,000 conservation easement grant was awarded for the Lake George Land Conservancy. The announcement was made at Camp Wiawaka.

The grant will go toward the purchase of a 47-acre forested property that is owned by Wiawaka Center for Women. It will help protect undeveloped forest land, more than 1,500 feet of tributary stream, and five acres of forested wetland.

The grant was provided by the DEC Forest Conservation Easements for Land Trusts.

