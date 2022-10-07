Read full article on original website
Vallée Named ACC Women's Diver of the Week
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami diver Mia Vallée was recognized as ACC Women’s Diver of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday. Vallée, the reigning NCAA national champion in the 1-meter springboard, was named Diver of the Meet at the SMU Classic this past weekend to help lead the Hurricanes to a fifth-place finish.
Volleyball Cruises To 3-0 Win Over Duke
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami women’s volleyball team cruised to a 3-0 victory over Duke at the Knight Gym on Sunday afternoon. The Hurricanes, who lost a hard-fought battle to in-state rival Florida State on the road last time out, left little doubt in front of packed gym in its annual ‘Dig Pink’ game for breast cancer awareness.
