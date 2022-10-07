ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

Comments / 0

Related
miamihurricanes.com

Vallée Named ACC Women's Diver of the Week

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami diver Mia Vallée was recognized as ACC Women’s Diver of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday. Vallée, the reigning NCAA national champion in the 1-meter springboard, was named Diver of the Meet at the SMU Classic this past weekend to help lead the Hurricanes to a fifth-place finish.
CORAL GABLES, FL
miamihurricanes.com

Volleyball Cruises To 3-0 Win Over Duke

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami women’s volleyball team cruised to a 3-0 victory over Duke at the Knight Gym on Sunday afternoon. The Hurricanes, who lost a hard-fought battle to in-state rival Florida State on the road last time out, left little doubt in front of packed gym in its annual ‘Dig Pink’ game for breast cancer awareness.
CORAL GABLES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy