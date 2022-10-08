ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Berkeley Co. officials: Remains found along Wando River

By Kevon Dupree
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jnv0O_0iQuG1Wx00

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say a boater who was on the Wando River Thursday night came across what he thought was an old wooden canoe, but inside the wooden box, he found bones.

Berkeley County officials are investigating remains discovered along the Wando River.

“Once we were notified,” Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver said, “we contacted Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, their Marine Patrol and they came out to assist us. To get us to the area, to see what needed to be done.”

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Unit and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office were at the location just past the Mark Clark Expressway Bridge Friday afternoon investigating.

“We were able to go down and actually find it with the help of the informant,” Oliver said. “We did identify bones that we did recover.”

The coroner says the site’s condition leads him to believe the remains have been there for some time.

“It looks like it’s an old wooden casket that it rotted and it has been in that environment for many, many years,” Oliver said.

In a Sunday report, the Coroner said the area where the bones were found was exposed for a “very short period” due to the tide.

Officials recovered some of the bones, which they plan to send to an expert for analysis.

“We’ve already got an anthropologist notified,” Oliver said. “These bones will be examined by her to determine to see if we can possibly determine the sex, the race and possibly date them to see how long they may have been out there.”

And officials say they plan to revisit the site again soon.

“We’re going to coordinate with the Sheriff’s Department and DNR to come back out at a later date,” Oliver said, “and excavate the area to see what else we can recover from that site.”

Oliver says if anyone comes across remains of any kind, please do not touch them and call law enforcement right away.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 2

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies: Skeletal remains discovered on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after skeletal remains were found on Johns Island. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said a work crew discovered what appeared to be human remains in a wooded area and reported it shortly after 11:00 a.m. Monday. The remains were found near the 3400 block of Patton […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead after truck strikes tree on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed after crashing into a tree Sunday afternoon on Johns Island. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to River Road near Brownsville Road around 4:30 p.m. for a single vehicle crash. Officials with the sheriff’s office said a Chevrolet pickup truck appeared to have […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Berkeley County, SC
Berkeley County, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
WCBD Count on 2

Power out after car struck utility pole along Savannah Highway

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a collision with caused damage to a utility pole along US 17/Savannah Highway on Monday afternoon. A vehicle struck the pole outside of Bessinger’s Bar-B-Q around 3:00 p.m. Crews are routing traffic around the crash. They have one lane open in both directions along Savannah Highway […]
ACCIDENTS
WJBF

Bones found in old wooden casket along Wando River, coroner says

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is investigating after remains were discovered by a boater along the Wando River – not far from I-526 – on Thursday. Coroner George Oliver said the person who first discovered the wooden box, which they presume to be a coffin, originally thought it was an […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Bones found in the Wando River: Berkeley Co. Coroner's Office

MONCKS CORNER, S.C.(WCIV) — Possible human bones were recovered in the Wando River on Friday, Oct. 8. The Berkely County Coroner's Office was contacted on Friday by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources regarding the discovery of the bones. BCSO and DNR assisted the coroner's office in recovering...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berkeley Co#Berkeley County Sheriff#Office Marine Patrol Unit#Coroner
live5news.com

4 ejected, 1 in critical condition after Cooper River boat crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Coast Guard says four adults were ejected from a boat Saturday night south of Riverfront Park after leaving a concert. The crash, which happened at approximately 7:30 p.m., left one person in critical condition. Officials say a boat left the park traveling at...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police search for persons of interest in downtown burglary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest in a September burglary. Police say unidentified individuals entered a home in the 200 block of Coming Street illegally on Sept. 19, stole several items and caused several hundred dollars in damage to the property.
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WCBD Count on 2

Why are lights out on the Ravenel Bridge?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Lights on the Ravenel Bridge have been out for more than a week, leaving drivers in the dark during their nighttime commutes. According to officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), a power transformer responsible for powering lights on the bridge suffered damage when Hurricane Ian hit the Lowcountry coast. […]
RAVENEL, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies victim in South Lake Drive homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim of a shooting on South Lake Drive. Fisher said Timothy Harold Brock, 57, of Goose Creek, was shot multiple times in his upper body at around 10 p.m. on Oct. 8. He died at the scene from his injuries.
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Road reopens after crews respond to Mt. Pleasant fire

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say part of Hungry Neck Boulevard is back open after crews responded to a fire at an abandoned home. The fire was reported Sunday at 11:05 a.m. in the 1700 block of Halls Pond Road, according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch. Preliminary information indicates...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WIS-TV

Police searching for missing woman in Sumter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department said they’re searching for a missing woman Sunday. Elexus James, 26, of Manning, was last seen leaving a Laurel St. residence in Sumter on Thursday, Oct. 6 between 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Investigators said her family is concerned because it...
SUMTER, SC
The Post and Courier

Suspect apprehended in Ladson carjacking

Following an evening car chase through the streets of Ladson and into the Hollywood area, Charleston County police reportedly brought an alleged carjacker to justice on Oct.8. The suspect — identified as Roger Lavar Smalls, 33 — reportedly threatened a female car owner with a knife as she was unloading her vehicle at about 6:40 p.m on Ladson Road. The masked man proceeded to cut the woman's hand before taking her keys and fleeing the scene in the crime victim's Cadillac.
LADSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies make arrest in Saturday carjacking, pursuit

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man accused of robbing a woman of her car was arrested by deputies near Ravenel. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported armed robbery on Ladson Road just after 6:40 p.m. Saturday. A woman reported that a man in a mask approached her with […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

78-year-old killed in Summerville auto-pedestrian crash identified

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed after being struck by a car while crossing the street Wednesday. William Jay Sarvis Sr., 78, from Summerville, was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell. The...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy