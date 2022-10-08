ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grimes County, TX

3-year-old went missing for 3 days a year ago, reunited with law enforcement, man who found him

HOUSTON - Today, Christopher Ramirez reunited with the law enforcement who searched for him and the man who found him. A year ago, Ramirez was only 3-years-old when he went missing in Grimes County in the woods for three days last October before he was located. He was outside while his grandmother and mother were unloading groceries from the car at their home on the 1000 block of Deer Park Lane off FM 1774 around 1:30 p.m.
NEW UPDATE-CONROE DAD BECOMES A DETECTIVE TO FIND EVIDENCE IN HIT AND RUN CRASHTHAT SERIOUSLY INJURED HIS SON IN THE WOODLANDS

NEW UPDATE FROM MONTGOMERY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE. MCTXSheriff has been asked for details surrounding a hit-and-run accident that happened in The Woodlands area on September 26, 2022, where the father of the victim is reporting his actio…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/new-update-conroe-dad-becomes-a-detective-to-find-evidence-in-hit-and-run-crashthat-seriously-injured-his-son-in-the-woodlands/
Man found shot to death in yard in NE Harris County, deputies say

CROSBY, Texas – Authorities in northeast Harris County say a body was found with trauma wounds in front of a home on Sunday, and now, they’re looking for the person responsible. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found in the 3900 block of Roving...
MULTIPLE SHOOTINGS IN WALLER COUNTY

Three teens have been transported from different locations in the Waller area. A 19-year-old male was shot in the neck, an 18-year-old female was shot in the chest, and another 18-year-old female was shot. Just before 2 am, three Life Flight helicopters were requested to the area of Pine Island Road. One female was said to have been shot in front of a church. Waller County is investigating. We will update you as soon as possible.
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 10/08/22

IN SHELTER – A374102. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 10/08/2022, 0 days. The follo…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-10-08-22/
Woman shot to death by ex-boyfriend in apparent murder-suicide: Sheriff

HOUSTON - Authorities say a woman and her ex-boyfriend are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in central southwest Harris County. Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it happened in the 4100 block of Rain Willow Ct. That's where responding deputies were called to...
Searching For Next of Kin for Individuals In Harris County

Searching For Next of Kin for Individuals In Harris County. Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. If you have any information that may be of help, please contact Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences...
FIRE AT CONROE ANIMAL SHELTER

Before noon Saturday, Conroe Firefighters responded to the Conroe Animal Shelter in the 400 block of Sgt. Ed Holcomb. They arrived with heavy smoke visible. A container holding ashes burned through and caught the fence on fire. One outside wall had some damage and some damage to a freezer unit. No animals were injured.
