fox26houston.com
3-year-old went missing for 3 days a year ago, reunited with law enforcement, man who found him
HOUSTON - Today, Christopher Ramirez reunited with the law enforcement who searched for him and the man who found him. A year ago, Ramirez was only 3-years-old when he went missing in Grimes County in the woods for three days last October before he was located. He was outside while his grandmother and mother were unloading groceries from the car at their home on the 1000 block of Deer Park Lane off FM 1774 around 1:30 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: One year ago - Toddler who vanished for 3 days in Grimes County reunites with officers, Good Samaritan who found him
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas – A Grimes County toddler who went missing from a wooded area near his home for three days, triggering a region-wide search reunited with officers and the Good Samaritan who found him one year ago. Christopher Ramirez, now 4 years old, was found safe at a...
mocomotive.com
NEW UPDATE-CONROE DAD BECOMES A DETECTIVE TO FIND EVIDENCE IN HIT AND RUN CRASHTHAT SERIOUSLY INJURED HIS SON IN THE WOODLANDS
NEW UPDATE FROM MONTGOMERY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE. MCTXSheriff has been asked for details surrounding a hit-and-run accident that happened in The Woodlands area on September 26, 2022, where the father of the victim is reporting his actio…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/new-update-conroe-dad-becomes-a-detective-to-find-evidence-in-hit-and-run-crashthat-seriously-injured-his-son-in-the-woodlands/
KHOU
Houston shows love for teen who broke wrist after being pushed to ground during bullying incident
Carson Thompson broke his wrist during a bullying incident last week. On Friday, the city stepped up to treat him and his family to some sweet surprises.
23-year-old woman shot to death by ex-boyfriend who turned the gun on himself, HCSO says
Preliminary information states that the woman was found shot, and the man sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Sheriff Gonzalez said in a tweet.
Click2Houston.com
Man found shot to death in yard in NE Harris County, deputies say
CROSBY, Texas – Authorities in northeast Harris County say a body was found with trauma wounds in front of a home on Sunday, and now, they’re looking for the person responsible. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found in the 3900 block of Roving...
Click2Houston.com
MISSING WOMAN: Police search for missing 38-year-old last seen leaving work in Hempstead
HEMPSTEAD – A 38-year-old woman has been reported missing from the Hempstead area, police say. According to the Prairie View Police Department, Dulce Martinez went missing on Oct. 1 after she was last seen leaving her workplace in the 2100 block of FM Road 1488 between 9 and 9:30 p.m.
HPD: Security guard had several encounters with man prior to deadly shooting
HOUSTON — A security guard shot and killed a man after she got off duty from a nearby apartment complex early Monday, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened just after 2:30 a.m. outside a Shell gas station on Westheimer Road near Fondren in the Westchase area. Houston...
3-year-old girl found wandering alone in Pasadena parking lot, police say
PASADENA, Texas — A girl was found alone in a parking lot in Pasadena, according to police. Authorities said the girl was found wandering in a parking lot on Richey Street near the Pasadena Freeway. Police said she wasn't able to tell officers her full name but did say...
DJ shoots man after fight outside of bar in north Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is expected to survive after a brawl between two men led to a shooting in north Houston, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. It happened around 10 p.m. Sunday outside of Micheladas mi Jalisco sports bar on Airline Drive near West Mount Houston Road.
82-year-old man shot and killed in senior living facility in southeast Houston, police say
The victim's sister said she spoke with him the night before but received a "suspicious" call Saturday morning before he was found dead.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MULTIPLE SHOOTINGS IN WALLER COUNTY
Three teens have been transported from different locations in the Waller area. A 19-year-old male was shot in the neck, an 18-year-old female was shot in the chest, and another 18-year-old female was shot. Just before 2 am, three Life Flight helicopters were requested to the area of Pine Island Road. One female was said to have been shot in front of a church. Waller County is investigating. We will update you as soon as possible.
Deputy on motorcycle involved in crash in Fort Bend County, sheriff's office says
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputy on a motorcycle was involved in a crash Monday morning, according to the sheriff’s office. This happened on Almeda Road and Shadowcreek Parkway just south of Beltway 8. Views from Air 11 showed that two other vehicles appeared to be involved in the crash.
Click2Houston.com
Search underway for alleged ‘Peeping Tom’ in Fort Bend County, neighbors report
BOOTH, Texas – Residents of a recently constructed subdivision south of Rosenberg expressed concern Friday following multiple cases of a man caught on surveillance cameras peeking into homes, climbing into yards, and leaving many neighbors worried for their safety. “At this point, we’re frustrated because we don’t know what...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 10/08/22
IN SHELTER – A374102. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 10/08/2022, 0 days. The follo…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-10-08-22/
Click2Houston.com
Man pushing shopping cart struck, killed by oncoming SUV in west Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY – A man is dead after he was hit by an oncoming SUV while crossing the road with a shopping cart in west Harris County late Saturday night, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. It happened on FM 529 and Ridgeberry shortly before 11 p.m.
fox26houston.com
pearland.com
Searching For Next of Kin for Individuals In Harris County
Searching For Next of Kin for Individuals In Harris County. Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. If you have any information that may be of help, please contact Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences...
Community shows outpouring of support for Humble ISD student who was assaulted during bullying incident
HOUSTON — The 13-year-old Humble ISD student who was recently assaulted during a bullying incident received some sweet surprises Friday. A KHOU 11 News viewer saw our story and stepped up to help. Ralph Gendara is the owner of a local shoe shop. He and a few of his buddies came together to try and cheer up 13-year-old Carson Thompson.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FIRE AT CONROE ANIMAL SHELTER
Before noon Saturday, Conroe Firefighters responded to the Conroe Animal Shelter in the 400 block of Sgt. Ed Holcomb. They arrived with heavy smoke visible. A container holding ashes burned through and caught the fence on fire. One outside wall had some damage and some damage to a freezer unit. No animals were injured.
