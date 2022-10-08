Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Officials Reveal How Ann Arbor Climate Tax Will Change CityTaxBuzzAnn Arbor, MI
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
thesuntimesnews.com
Photo Gallery: 2022 Chelsea Homecoming Court
Chelsea High School honored its 2022 Chelsea Excellence Award nominees at halftime of the Chelsea football game with one winner announced from each class for this year. Each class selected four nominees for 2022. Senior Chelsea Excellence Award Winner- Florian Ziolkowski. Junior Chelsea Excellence Award Winner- Nora Davies. Sophomore Chelsea...
Flint-area football highlights: Durand clinches share of MMAC, Goodrich to play for Metro title
FLINT – Durand clinched a share of the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship Friday with a 54-8 victory over Chesaning coupled with New Lothrop’s loss to Ovid-Elsie. The Railroaders hiked their record to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the MMAC entering next week’s showdown at New Lothrop. Gabe...
stockbridgecommunitynews.com
CLASSIFIEDS — HELP WANTED: Senior Center Director
The Stockbridge Area Senior Center is looking for a dynamic candidate to join our team and mission. We would like to fill this position of Senior Center Director with a charismatic individual who can connect, uplift and participate with its membership. The Director is responsible for supervising staff, day to day operations and acting as our community liaison.
WILX-TV
Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
What Tom Allen Said After Indiana's Homecoming Loss to Michigan
Hear from Indiana football coach Tom Allen after the Hoosiers' 31-10 homecoming loss to Michigan. Read the transcript summary, or just watch the attached video of the entire press conference.
WILX-TV
Michigan cyclists ride 100 miles to Hell and back
WATERLOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One hundred miles was the length bike riders across Michigan took on Saturday. Bicyclists across Mid-Michigan rode to Hell and back, literally. People who attended the “Rode to Hell” event had the choice to ride their bikes on gravel roads from Grass Lake to Hell, Michigan, and back.
A fallen Michigan football coach, a silent stadium and moments that remind us who we are
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — You can’t get 50,000 people to agree on much these days, if anything at all. Then a former —and beloved — Michigan football running back collapsed on the sideline Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium and 50,000 people went silent. They agreed, without discussion...
Michigan State football's Jaden Mangham carted off field after tackle vs. Ohio State
Editor's note: Updated to reflect Mangham's condition after the game. EAST LANSING — Michigan State football’s Jaden Mangham was taken off the field Saturday following a head-to-head collision with Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson. ...
Jim Harbaugh Issues Statement On Mike Hart
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart had some sort of medical issue on the sidelines during the game against Indiana.
WR Terry Lockett no longer with Michigan State's program
Junior wide receiver Terry Lockett is no longer a member of the Michigan State football program, a team spokesperson confirmed Saturday. Lockett has not appeared in a game for the Spartans this season and was not seen on the field warming up ahead of Saturday's game against Ohio State. The...
After years of setbacks, couple hopes to open vineyard near Ann Arbor in 2024
WASHTNEAW COUNTY, MI -- After more than two years working with Scio Township officials, a 70-acre farm tucked in between Ann Arbor and Dexter is one step closer to becoming a winery and vineyard. Owners Brian and Lori Herron are hoping to create a spot at 6620 Dexter Ann Arbor...
Michigan vs. Indiana: Mark Cuban trolls Wolverines, buys GoBlue.com to use for Indiana NIL store
Indiana faces off with No. 4 Michigan in Bloomington today, and IU alum Mark Cuban wanted to do some trolling ahead of the matchup. Cuban joined Big Noon Kickoff and expressed his fandom for the Hoosiers, but also said he dove into a business venture. “You guys know I’m a...
Rep. Brixie: ‘My abortion is none of your business’
With a month until Election Day, state Rep. Julie Brixie (D-Meridian Twp.) joined more than 100 people on the Capitol steps rallying in support of abortion rights and more pro-choice women in politics. The event at the Capitol was one of more than 415 “Women’s Wave” rallies organized by the Women’s March slated across the […] The post Rep. Brixie: ‘My abortion is none of your business’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Michigan football coach carted off field during Saturday’s game -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan football coach Mike Hart carted off field after apparent seizure on sideline. University of Michigan football running backs coach Mike Hart was taken off...
Michigan football RB coach Mike Hart suffers seizure, to stay in hospital overnight
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan football running backs coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline during the first quarter of Michigan's game Saturday against Indiana. With 4:54 left in the quarter — just after Indiana scored a touchdown to tie the game, 7-7, and Michigan's special teams unit was ready to head on the field — Hart suddenly collapsed while standing near midfield. ...
Michigan Coach Collapses on Sideline During Game, Team Gathers Around Cart
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline and was put on a cart during the Wolverines’ matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers. “Some sort of medical situation as Michigan RB Coach Mike Hart is being tended to on the sideline after appearing to collapse, per @anthonytbroome,” the RedditCFB Twitter page wrote in its caption.
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Cuban produces brilliant troll of Michigan during Big Noon Kickoff appearance
Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, made an appearance on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff in advance of the Michigan-Indiana matchup. Cuban, who is an Indiana alumnus, took the opportunity to troll the Michigan fanbase. “You know I’m a huge IU fan, go IU, beat Michigan,” said Cuban...
Master farriers are ‘aging out’ in Michigan — and it’s not good news for horses
On a balmy morning in mid-July under a tent in the middle of a field in Litchfield, the flies taunting his horses, Jason Spieth is crossing his fingers that rain would stay away so he can teach his final clinic of the season to earnest horse owners on how to trim and shoe their animals. Spieth, a certified master farrier and owner of the Michigan Horseshoeing Institute, pretty much lives by the old adage “no hoof,...
thelivingstonpost.com
Thank you, Livingston GOP, for getting involved in our non-partisan school board elections
Livingston County’s hottest elections are for school board. We’ve got slates of candidates trying to outdo each other in races that answer the question: WTF? This election has everything: stealthy candidates; culture warriors; crazy family drama; wannabe library censors; and O-My-Mommas — it’s the thing when moms scream so loud you can’t make out the words, but you know they’re spouting a heaping pile of scary sass.
Police: Shots fired outside Battle Creek Central football game
No one was injured when shots were fired in a parking lot outside Battle Creek Central High School's football game Friday evening, bringing the game to an early stop, according to Battle Creek police.
