Stockbridge, MI

thesuntimesnews.com

Photo Gallery: 2022 Chelsea Homecoming Court

Chelsea High School honored its 2022 Chelsea Excellence Award nominees at halftime of the Chelsea football game with one winner announced from each class for this year. Each class selected four nominees for 2022. Senior Chelsea Excellence Award Winner- Florian Ziolkowski. Junior Chelsea Excellence Award Winner- Nora Davies. Sophomore Chelsea...
CHELSEA, MI
stockbridgecommunitynews.com

CLASSIFIEDS — HELP WANTED: Senior Center Director

The Stockbridge Area Senior Center is looking for a dynamic candidate to join our team and mission. We would like to fill this position of Senior Center Director with a charismatic individual who can connect, uplift and participate with its membership. The Director is responsible for supervising staff, day to day operations and acting as our community liaison.
STOCKBRIDGE, MI
WILX-TV

Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan cyclists ride 100 miles to Hell and back

WATERLOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One hundred miles was the length bike riders across Michigan took on Saturday. Bicyclists across Mid-Michigan rode to Hell and back, literally. People who attended the “Rode to Hell” event had the choice to ride their bikes on gravel roads from Grass Lake to Hell, Michigan, and back.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
Michigan Advance

Rep. Brixie: ‘My abortion is none of your business’

With a month until Election Day, state Rep. Julie Brixie (D-Meridian Twp.) joined more than 100 people on the Capitol steps rallying in support of abortion rights and more pro-choice women in politics.  The event at the Capitol was one of more than 415 “Women’s Wave” rallies organized by the Women’s March slated across the […] The post Rep. Brixie: ‘My abortion is none of your business’  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan football RB coach Mike Hart suffers seizure, to stay in hospital overnight

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan football running backs coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline during the first quarter of Michigan's game Saturday against Indiana. With 4:54 left in the quarter — just after Indiana scored a touchdown to tie the game, 7-7, and Michigan's special teams unit was ready to head on the field — Hart suddenly collapsed while standing near midfield. ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Master farriers are ‘aging out’ in Michigan — and it’s not good news for horses

On a balmy morning in mid-July under a tent in the middle of a field in Litchfield, the flies taunting his horses, Jason Spieth is crossing his fingers that rain would stay away so he can teach his final clinic of the season to earnest horse owners on how to trim and shoe their animals. Spieth, a certified master farrier and owner of the Michigan Horseshoeing Institute, pretty much lives by the old adage “no hoof,...
LITCHFIELD, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Thank you, Livingston GOP, for getting involved in our non-partisan school board elections

Livingston County’s hottest elections are for school board. We’ve got slates of candidates trying to outdo each other in races that answer the question: WTF? This election has everything: stealthy candidates; culture warriors; crazy family drama; wannabe library censors; and O-My-Mommas — it’s the thing when moms scream so loud you can’t make out the words, but you know they’re spouting a heaping pile of scary sass.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI

