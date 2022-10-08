The Extra Point: Wicksburg vs Samson
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN) — Wicksburg versus Samson provided a tale of two different stories.
Wicksburg entered Friday night undefeated in region play while Samson hadn’t won a game in 2022.
So would either team venture off course or would both streaks continue?
Wicksburg wins 48-10.
