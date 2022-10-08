Read full article on original website
"Enough of the two faced talking": New Mpls. safety commissioner unleashes tense Twitter retorts
Featured video is from a July interviewMINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis' new community safety commissioner Cedric Alexander appeared to have tense Twitter exchanges with multiple people on Thursday night.Many of the exchanges appeared to be over criticism of the "Operation Endeavor" plan from Alexander and city leaders. Mayor Jacob Frey said it's a comprehensive approach to public safety and it will coordinate city services - from police to prosecutors to violence prevention groups - and crack down on crime.In one instance, a Twitter user, Amity Foster, asks about multiple police vehicles parked downtown along Nicollet Mall, noting that nine of the squads were...
Police group endorses Jensen for governor
(Minneapolis MN-) Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen is touting the endorsement of Minnesota's largest police officers group. Brian Peters is executive director of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, and they endorsed the Jensen campaign near the site of Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd Precinct building which was destroyed during the riots after George Floyd's killing. The Walz campaign says," Jensen opposes universal background checks and red flag laws that would help keep guns out of the hands of criminals and off our streets.”
1,500 U of M workers to announce whether they will authorize strike
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Fifteen hundred union workers at the University of Minnesota are sounding the alarm on what they call chronic understaffing and poverty wages. The votes have been cast, and on Monday afternoon, university workers who are members of Teamsters Local 320 will announce whether they’ve voted to authorize a strike. They're the employees who prepare the food, keep the dorms clean and maintain the lab animals.
The state of 2022 early voting in Minnesota: It’s not 2020 anymore
Local elections offices have accepted 49,575 ballots in the first two weeks of early voting and mail voting. By this time in 2020, more than six times as many pre-Election-Day ballots – 336,017 – had been accepted for processing, according to numbers released Friday by the Minnesota secretary of state.
Activists camp outside Minneapolis City Hall to protest encampment evictions
MINNEAPOLIS – Activists are sleeping outside Minneapolis City Hall Sunday night in protest of last week's encampment evictions of people experiencing homelessness."We stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters," said Simeon Aitken, an activist.Young Eagle, a member of Ho Chunk Nation who, until recently, was without housing, was at one of the encampments when police cleared the area."People were given I believe five minutes to get their stuff and go," Young Eagle said. "People left behind possessions that they desperately needed: papers, medications, cellphones."The protesters want a city moratorium on destroying encampments.RELATED: Federal judge rules that police...
Rampant misinformation has Minnesota superintendents discussing change
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Last month, Mankato Area Public Schools was one of many districts across the state that went into lockdown due to false threats. Cleveland Public School, which was also affected by the swatting incident on Sept. 21, dealt with another hoax Monday. Rumors of over 100...
Activists set up homeless encampment at Minneapolis City Hall
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Advocates for the homeless have set up a tent encampment outside of Minneapolis City Hall after the city cleared out two encampments in the city over the past couple of weeks. Last weekend, city workers cleared out the encampment along Bloomington Avenue and, this past Thursday,...
Voter guide: See 5th District candidates' stances on police reform, health care, more
Minnesota has eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, and all of them are up for election this fall. In the 5th Congressional District, Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat, is facing Republican newcomer Cicely Davis. Omar was first elected in 2018, when she became the first Somali-American lawmaker in...
Eagan post office worker sentenced to 6 months probation for role in Jan. 6 US Capitol attack
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota man who worked at an Eagan post office was sentenced to six months of probation and was fined for his role in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.Frank Joseph Bratjan Jr. was federally charged with entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct at a Capitol building, and parading and demonstrating in a Capitol building. Bratjan pleaded guilty in September and was sentenced to six months probation, in addition to a $1,500 fine, $500 restitution, and 60 hours of community service. FBI Minneapolis was tipped off in January of 2022 about Bratjan's presence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, an affidavit says. Multiple tipsters said Bratjan had taken photos of himself at the Capitol and made social media posts about entering the building. RELATED: Eagan post office worker charged in connection to Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attackBratjan is among eight other Minnesotans who have been arrested in connection to the riots.
Hennepin County attorney candidate renews lapsed law license
A candidate for Hennepin County attorney said Friday she is renewing her law license after temporarily deactivating it. After it came to light that former Judge Martha Holton Dimick is no longer authorized to practice law in Minnesota, she paid the license fee Thursday, and the state is expected to restore her authorization in the coming weeks, her campaign said.
Protesters interrupt city meeting following encampment clearing
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis city meeting abruptly ended Thursday when about 40 protesters showed up to voice concern over the handling of recent encampment evictions. Protesters interrupted the planning commission meeting shortly after it started, voicing concerns over clearing a North Minneapolis homeless encampment earlier in the...
Safety and security are top of mind as Twin Cities faith leaders gather for seminar
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Representatives from than a dozen places of worship from throughout the Twin Cities met Saturday, with the focus on safety and security at places of worship. They filled the main auditorium at Westwood Community Church in Bloomington, where presenters focused on threat assessment, emergency action plans, and partnerships with local first responders."Today, we're educating church leaders on how to stay safe and secure in an open-door environment," said Simon Osamoh, Founder and CEO of Kingswood Security. "Most places want to keep the bad person out. Churches, we believe we're a house of brokenness. We welcome all individuals and that...
Minneapolis addresses arrest of CEO tied to city's election worker software system
The City of Minneapolis is addressing new allegations against a software executive whose company makes the system the city uses to manage and schedule poll workers. Authorities arrested Eugene Yu, CEO of Michigan-based Konnech Inc., this week, alleging that Konnech violated its contract with L.A. County in California to securely maintain election worker information on servers in the United States.
What to do in Minnesota: 8 things to do this weekend (Oct. 14-16)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Fall fun continues this week with leaf peeping, beer festivals, and the kick-off party of a lifetime for the new Minnesota Wild season. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Minnesota Monthly's Rhythm and Brews:. 6155 Earle Brown Drive, Brooklyn Center.
What's open, closed in Minnesota on Indigenous People's Day/Columbus Day 2022
The federal holiday known as either Indigenous People's Day or Columbus Day is being marked on Monday, Oct. 10. The federal holiday was formerly known as Columbus Day, but was recognized as Indigenous People's Day last year by President Joe Biden, following the growing number of states and municipalities that had changed the name.
This Tiny Minnesota Town is Growing Faster Than Any Other
These days, there is no shortage of growing communities in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. People are moving in droves to spots all over the map. But one small town seems to be getting bigger almost by the day. With a thriving economy, strong school system, and affordable housing,...
4 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for they impeccable service and their absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. All of them are great options for both a causal meal with friends or family as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
New cannabis law presents opportunities, challenges for EP-based Peterson Farms
Thanks to a significant change in the law, the Eden Prairie-based Peterson Farms can now add THC-infused food and beverages to Verist, its full line of farm-crafted CBD remedies. This new law took effect on Aug. 1 and allows the sale and consumption of certain THC-edible products to those age 21 and older. The [...]
The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortage: "Am I going to lose my independence now?"
EAGAN, Minn. – Staffing shortages in the in-home health care industry are hurting some of the Minnesotans who need help the most.Mary Secord is a paraplegic who lives on her own in Eagan. She relies on personal care assistants (PCAs) to help her in and out of her chair, do housework and run errands.The longest relationship she's had with a PCA is a year. On average though, she has a new one every few months."I have had some great ones that just get out of it because of the low pay, or because they aren't getting enough hours," Secord said.Secord's...
Three people killed from overdoses in less than 24 hours in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Three people died from drug overdoses in Minneapolis in the span of less than a day, according to the city. Each of the deaths, which happened throughout the day Thursday, were separate incidents, the city said. On average, emergency responders are called to eight overdose incidents each day.
