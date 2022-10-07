New Jon Moxley contract extension includes expanded role, AEW exclusivity

Jon Moxley has expressed his belief that he has been and remains the heart and soul of AEW. The promotion’s new deal with him certainly signals it believes that as well.

As announced by AEW on Oct. 7, Moxley has signed a five-year contract extension, which will keep him with the company through 2027. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Moxley’s role within AEW will also expand to include “mentoring and coaching talent.” In return, the AEW World Champion will be exclusive to AEW and its partners, “including New Japan Pro-Wrestling.” He had previously continued to work with other, mostly small promotions on the side.

The 36-year-old Moxley has been with AEW since its first event, Double or Nothing in May 2019, after leaving WWE a month earlier to end a successful run as Dean Ambrose.

He’s gone on to be one of the cornerstones of the promotion, competing in a number of high profile matches and claiming the world championship three times.

“Jon Moxley is on the best run of his already legendary career, and this five year extension ensures that he was not only here for AEW’s meteoric rise, but also remains a key part of the sustained success we’re witnessing, just days after the three-year anniversary show for ‘AEW: Dynamite,'” said AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in a press release. “Jon is a great world champion for us in his third reign. His wrestling mind is invaluable, and our roster is lucky to have the opportunity to utilize him as a mentor and a coach as we continue to build the stars of today and tomorrow.”

“I love AEW and the spirit of both the company and its fans,” Moxley said in the release. “I cherish our shared passion for the sport of professional wrestling, and I’m going to dedicate everything I have in mind, body and spirit to helping AEW be the best it can be going forward.”