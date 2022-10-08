Read full article on original website
Stunning Iowa Town Makes America’s Most Beautiful Small Town List
If you've been lucky enough to visit this quaint little slice of the Hawkeye State, you won't be surprised to see it named one of the 'Most Beautiful Small Towns in America'. It's undeniably one of the most scenic and breathtaking places on the Iowa Map and now it's being recognized on a national level.
951thebull.com
Outgoing State Rep. Prichard Endorses Fellow Democrat Lundberg
Outgoing Iowa House District 52 representative Todd Prichard (D) of Charles City has endorsed a fellow Democrat in the race for the state’s new House District 58 Seat. Currently, Floyd and Chickasaw County, plus a section of Cerro Gordo County east of Mason City, make up House District 52, represented by Prichard. However, with redistricting brought on by the 2020 census, most of Floyd County and all of Chickasaw County will shift into the newly created House District 58, along with the eastern two-thirds of Bremer County.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Scoop There It Is Wrapping Up First Summer in Business
Scoop There It Is is getting ready to wrap up their first season. Jaimie Meyer and her husband own and operate the ice cream shop, which opened on the north side of Backbone State Park in late April. And Scoop There It Is isn’t your typical ice cream shop –...
who13.com
Finalists announced in ‘Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin’ contest
IOWA — The search for the best breaded pork tenderloin sandwich in the state of Iowa is nearing the end. On Monday the Iowa Pork Producers Association announced the five finalists in their annual contest to find the restaurant that serves the best take on the Iowa original. The...
KCRG.com
Two teens accused of burglarizing Decorah church
Brianna Montross with Iowa State University and Outreach talks about seasonal fruits to work into your diet, other than pumpkins. Panelists in Catholic forum express concerns over proposed state constitutional amendment. Updated: 5 hours ago. A state constitutional amendment could make it harder to pass laws to protect Iowans from...
KCRG.com
Independence police chase ends in vehicle rollover
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - A driver was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash following a short police chase in Independence on Saturday. The Independence Fire Department reported the crash happened at around 6 p.m. at the intersection of 232nd Street and Henley Avenue. In a post on the...
iheart.com
Two Arrested in Connection to Winneshiek County Church Burglary
(Decorah, IA) -- Two men are in custody in connection to the burglary at Stone Ridge Community Church in Decorah. The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office says 18 year-old Caleb Peel and 19 year-old Teagen Raatz were arrested Tuesday and charged with third degree felony burglary and second degree felony theft. Investigators say they made the arrest after executing a search warrant at the suspect's home and finding items stolen from the church inside.
