Outgoing Iowa House District 52 representative Todd Prichard (D) of Charles City has endorsed a fellow Democrat in the race for the state’s new House District 58 Seat. Currently, Floyd and Chickasaw County, plus a section of Cerro Gordo County east of Mason City, make up House District 52, represented by Prichard. However, with redistricting brought on by the 2020 census, most of Floyd County and all of Chickasaw County will shift into the newly created House District 58, along with the eastern two-thirds of Bremer County.

3 DAYS AGO