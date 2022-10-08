Dante Dowdell, Oregon Ducks All-American running back pledge, delivers 60-yard touchdown run

Picayune High School (Mississippi) running back Dante Dowdell is having a stellar senior season.

The future Oregon Duck has skyrocketed up the recruiting rankings and is considered a top-10 ball-carrier nationally.

He's earned an invite to the 2022 U.S. Army Bowl.

And through six games this season he's run for 1,074 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging more than 10 yards per carry.

On Friday night, he was at it again - this time scoring a 60-yard touchdown run on a toss play:

Oregon's 2023 recruiting class is ranked No. 14 nationally and is headlined by consensus five-star quarterback Dante Moore, who S ports Illustrated ranked as the nation's No. 1 overall prospect .

Moore is clearly the headliner of the class.

But the backfield could be very dangerous in Eugene in the coming future.

Dowdell is looking the part of a future star at the college level.