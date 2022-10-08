Read full article on original website
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham Water Works 'Proposed Rate Increase' Despite Decreasing Demand for Water is a Growing Nightmare for CustomersZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Matt Barrie calls Alabama's performance against Texas A&M 'head scratching'
For the 2nd time this season, Alabama avoided disaster. In early September, the Crimson Tide survived a sloppy effort to win at Texas. And they did the same on Saturday night, holding off Texas A&M, 24-20. The Aggies had a chance to win on the final play of the game...
Auburn Legacy Commits to Crimson Tide
Five-star class of 2025 wide receiver Ryan Williams has committed to the Crimson Tide. The offensive weapon announced his decision on Saturday night, shortly after the Texas A&M vs. Alabama game had kicked off. The Ala., native ranks at No. 25 nationally, No. 6 in wide receivers, and No. 4...
The bonus observations, nuggets from 2nd look at Alabama-Texas A&M classic
Life on the edge is exhausting. Alabama’s pursuit of that adrenaline high found a new extreme Saturday night in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Boiling a 60-minute game down to a 3-second, winner-take-all defensive stop at the 2-yard line was a new twist a white-knuckle 2022 season. This started with needing the...
Nick Saban previews Vols, provides latest on Alabama QBs
Alabama begins its preparation for Josh Heupel and the sixth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers. Tide head coach Nick Saban addressed the media on Monday ahead of the road matchup. The Crimson Tide beat Texas A&M, 24-20, with a late defensive stand. The Vols smacked LSU, 40-13. The performances lowered Alabama to third in the Associated Press Top 25 and raised Tennessee to sixth.
‘He is such a playmaker’: Earl Woods leads Hueytown past McAdory
Earl Woods again showed why he’s one of the state’s most dangerous playmakers. Woods took a shotgun snap, faked a handoff to running back Jakheal Rowser and raced up the middle for a 65-yard touchdown with 9:11 remaining to give Hueytown the lead for good in Friday’s 32-27 comeback victory over McAdory.
Vote for the Hollis Wright Birmingham area top football performance for Week 8
The Hollis Wright Birmingham area high school football Player of the Week will be chosen by fans voting for the top performances in the Birmingham area. Voting closes at 11 p.m. on Wednesday with results posted on Thursday so make your selection below. Players are selected from nominations by coaches...
Alabama-Mississippi State kick off time, TV set
Alabama will be back under the lights for the final home game of October. The Crimson Tide will face Mississippi State at 6 p.m. CT on Oct. 22. The game will air on ESPN. This will end a three-game run of Alabama playing on CBS from Arkansas to Texas A&M and this week’s 2:30 p.m. CT game at Tennessee. The network selected LSU-Ole Miss for its midafternoon game on Oct. 22.
The 2 stats preventing Tide from reaching ‘Alabama football’ standard
Each week, Nick Saban said, Alabama coaches talk through the records of teams with specific turnover ratios. The key is to demonstrate to players the impact that giving or taking the ball has on the fine line between win and loss. “It’s pretty compelling,” Saban said, “And the players understand...
No. 4 Alabama women’s soccer wins 9th straight
The No. 4 Alabama women’s soccer team won its ninth game in a row in a Sunday rout at LSU. The Crimson Tide took it 5-0 with five different players scoring goals to push the unbeaten streak to 13 games. Unranked in the preseason, Alabama hasn’t lost since Aug. 21 in a 1-0 final at Miami.
Forget the 24-hour rule, it’s Tennessee week for Alabama football
Arkansas was Alabama’s “toughest challenge.” Texas A&M was supposed to be an elite matchup. In the aftermath of the chaotic 24-20 victory, as the Tide approach a new turn of the Southeastern Conference gauntlet, attention quickly turned to next week: Tennessee is looking like a game-of-the-year contender.
College Football World Reacts To Alabama Cheerleader Photo
Alabama had a lot to cheer about on Saturday night. The undefeated Crimson Tide barely got away with one in Week 6, as Nick Saban's team narrowly escaped an upset bid from Texas A&M. Alabama topped Texas A&M by four points at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Saturday night....
ESPN College GameDay to air from Alabama-Tennessee for only 2nd time
The growing hype surrounding the Alabama-Tennessee game just gained a sideshow. ESPN announced College GameDay is headed to Knoxville for the second time this season. The three-hour pregame show will originate from the Tennessee campus ahead of the 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff in Neyland Stadium. This will actually be the...
UAB’s Trea Shropshire named C-USA Offensive Player of the Week
The Conference USA league office announced its weekly awards Monday and the UAB football team earned its third honor of the season following a 41-14 victory against Middle Tennessee State at home last week. Senior wide receiver Trea Shropshire was named Offensive Player of the Week for his career performance...
Alabama opens as favorite over Tennessee as point spreads released
Alabama and Tennessee carry differing degrees of momentum into Saturday’s showdown in Knoxville but the Vegas sports books aren’t siding with the Vols. The Crimson Tide opened favored by at least a touchdown entering the 2:30 p.m. CT game in Neyland Stadium, according to VegasInsider. FanDuel has Alabama...
Tuberville, Coach Prime, Miss USA: Down in Alabama
What a contentious weekend. It’s worth pointing out that the head football coaches from the University of Alabama and Texas A&M were downright decent to one another. However, a lot of verbal scrapping took place elsewhere:. Tommy Tuberville on crime and “reparation” and the reaction it’s received....
How lipreading Alabama CB saved Tide on final play to beat Texas A&M
This was one of those backyard football moments. One snap … the last play before going in for dinner. That’s where Terrion Arnold found himself at exactly 10:30 Saturday night, up 24-20, three seconds on the clock with Texas A&M at the 2-yard line. The Alabama cornerback sensed the stakes.
Talty: Bryce Young never seemed more important than in Texas A&M close call
It turns out the quarterback position is pretty important, huh?. You, of course, should have already known that, but if you needed a refresher on how much a team’s fortunates hinge on the quarterback, you had plenty of examples to choose from throughout the Southeastern Conference on Saturday. Kentucky...
Dominating ground game lifts Center Point past No. 7 Pinson Valley
Center Point coach George Bates said his team isn’t satisfied with a secure spot in the Class 6A playoffs and wasn’t intimidated by Pinson Valley, despite the fact that the Indians had won four straight over the Eagles and have won three of the past five state championships.
Video from Texas A&M’s famous trash-talking yell practice before Alabama game
Between a Chuy’s and a Lululemon on Friday night in suburban Birmingham was part of college football’s rich tapestry of traditions. The Texas A&M Yell Practice hit the road before Saturday night’s visit to Bryant-Denny Stadium with 100-plus fans jammed into a plaza at The Summit off US-280.
