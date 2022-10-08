ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Tide 100.9 FM

Auburn Legacy Commits to Crimson Tide

Five-star class of 2025 wide receiver Ryan Williams has committed to the Crimson Tide. The offensive weapon announced his decision on Saturday night, shortly after the Texas A&M vs. Alabama game had kicked off. The Ala., native ranks at No. 25 nationally, No. 6 in wide receivers, and No. 4...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Nick Saban previews Vols, provides latest on Alabama QBs

Alabama begins its preparation for Josh Heupel and the sixth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers. Tide head coach Nick Saban addressed the media on Monday ahead of the road matchup. The Crimson Tide beat Texas A&M, 24-20, with a late defensive stand. The Vols smacked LSU, 40-13. The performances lowered Alabama to third in the Associated Press Top 25 and raised Tennessee to sixth.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

No. 4 Alabama women’s soccer wins 9th straight

The No. 4 Alabama women’s soccer team won its ninth game in a row in a Sunday rout at LSU. The Crimson Tide took it 5-0 with five different players scoring goals to push the unbeaten streak to 13 games. Unranked in the preseason, Alabama hasn’t lost since Aug. 21 in a 1-0 final at Miami.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

UAB’s Trea Shropshire named C-USA Offensive Player of the Week

The Conference USA league office announced its weekly awards Monday and the UAB football team earned its third honor of the season following a 41-14 victory against Middle Tennessee State at home last week. Senior wide receiver Trea Shropshire was named Offensive Player of the Week for his career performance...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama opens as favorite over Tennessee as point spreads released

Alabama and Tennessee carry differing degrees of momentum into Saturday’s showdown in Knoxville but the Vegas sports books aren’t siding with the Vols. The Crimson Tide opened favored by at least a touchdown entering the 2:30 p.m. CT game in Neyland Stadium, according to VegasInsider. FanDuel has Alabama...
KNOXVILLE, TN
AL.com

Tuberville, Coach Prime, Miss USA: Down in Alabama

What a contentious weekend. It’s worth pointing out that the head football coaches from the University of Alabama and Texas A&M were downright decent to one another. However, a lot of verbal scrapping took place elsewhere:. Tommy Tuberville on crime and “reparation” and the reaction it’s received....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
