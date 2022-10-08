Read full article on original website
MEDIC Regional Blood Center says they have low inventory of several blood types
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — MEDIC Regional Blood Center said Monday they had low inventories of several blood types. They said they were critically low on O-Negative, O-Positive and B-Positive blood types, as well as low on A-Negative blood. The blood center is the main provider of blood for 24 hospitals...
wvlt.tv
Woman overdoses with child in backseat, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman was arrested on Saturday after police found her unconscious in her car, according to a police report. Officers responded to Maynardville Pike at around 4:46 p.m. to reports of an overdose when they found Zylie Lynn Rhoades, 35. Police started yelling at Rhoades,...
Children sleep in offices as Knoxville DCS struggles to find homes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services Commissioner Margie Quin described the state of the system as “traumatizing” for both children and her staff when speaking with state lawmakers. It’s at least the second time Quin has brought up the problem in just more than a month on the job and it’s not the only […]
WATE
Knoxville non-profit provides life-changing makeovers to uplift women
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) ― A Knoxville non-profit is working to uplift women in the program in more ways than one. The non-profit decided to uplift these women with a new makeover. Hand Up for Women is a life-management and career-works readiness ministry. “We know that they are beautiful as...
WBIR
KPD hosts food drive for Faith & Blue weekend
Knoxville Police will hold a food drive, along with other area law enforcement agencies. The event will be at the city of Knoxville safety city from 5 to 7 Monday.
10Investigates: Records show Cerebral Palsy Center home residents lived in 'dangerous' conditions
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Records show all six people who lived in the Cerebral Palsy home in North Knoxville were "depressed and [had] anxiety caused by the current state of the home." In July, state investigators with Adult Protective Services (APS) and the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD)...
WBIR
Celebrate 'Catober' with YWAC
The Young Williams Animal Center is inviting you to celebrate "Catober" with them! It is a universal birthday celebration for shelter and rescue cats!
weatherboy.com
100+ People Report Shaking in Tennessee From Pair of Earthquakes to Strike Today
More than 100 people around central Tennessee used the USGS “Did you feel it?” tool on their website to report they felt a shaking sensation today as a mild earthquake rocked the state; it was one of two that hit today. The first earthquake, a magnitude 2.2 event, struck this morning at 1:45 am near Palmer, Tennessee; the second struck at 1:31 pm this afternoon just southwest of Knoxville in Farragut and that magnitude 2.5 event brought 125 people to the USGS website to report what they felt.
Hispanic heritage and Blount County law enforcement
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Blount County Sheriff’s Deputy Rob Lopez didn’t believe there was much of a Hispanic community in Blount County when he began working for the sheriff’s office last year. It wasn’t until he began patrolling the streets that he realized what he had heard from his fellow deputies was true.
How the weather is affecting the fall foliage
October is off to a nice, dry start, which is perfect for those who love the colorful leaves that autumn brings.
Metro Drug Coalition, Knoxville Police Department to collect unused medications to keep community safe
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Metro Drug Coalition and Knoxville Police Department are partnering to participate in the DEA National Take Back Event, according to a release. The community will have the opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted medications, no questions asked, MDC said. Safely disposing of unwanted or unused...
Things to do for free in East Tennessee this weekend
Free things to do this weekend in Knoxville and East Tennessee.
TBI investigating after Union Co. deputy found dead inside cruiser
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — State agents are investigating after an East Tennessee deputy was found dead inside his cruiser following reports of a crash early Sunday morning. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Union County Sheriff's Office received a report of a crash at the intersection of Possum Valley Road and Ailor Gap Road in Maynardville just after midnight Sunday.
wvlt.tv
Residents alarmed after spotting coyotes in West Hills neighborhood
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Residents in a West Knoxville neighborhood took to social media after spotting coyotes out in broad daylight. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, it isn’t as uncommon as one might think. Matt Cameron with TWRA said that coyotes tend to be in urban and suburban areas, so people shouldn’t be surprised if they come across one.
Victim named in fatal wreck involving TN lawmaker
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol […]
WATE
Knoxville investigation for overdose deaths lead to Michigan man’s arrest
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Michigan man was arrested and charged after an ongoing investigation into the overdose deaths of three people in Knoxville, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland. Donjae Bell, 29, of Detroit, Mich., was arrested after police say he was a fugitive from justice...
indherald.com
Two Oneida men fatally injured in ATV accident
CARYVILLE, Tenn. | Two Oneida men were killed in an ATV accident in Campbell County Saturday evening. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Jonathan Newport and Garrett Baird, both age 22, were killed in an accident on Old Highway 63 in western Campbell County. Newport was driving a Polaris RZR...
wvlt.tv
2 dead after ATV crash in Campbell County, THP says
CAMPBELL COUNTY Tenn. (WVLT) - Two men are dead after an ATV crash in Campbell County Saturday evening, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report obtained by WVLT News. The men were traveling in a Polaris Razor ATV on Old Highway 63 in Campbell County around 5:16 p.m. on Oct. 8. When attempting to turn left, they traveled off the right side of the road, and struck a concrete train trestle, the report said.
Bring out your dead batteries: TDEC collecting household hazardous waste in Jefferson Co. on Saturday
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — Looking to safely and responsibly get rid of hazardous items in your home like laptop batteries or pesticides? The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation will be holding a mobile drop-off in Jefferson County on Saturday. TDEC's mobile household hazardous waste drop-off will happen from 8...
WBIR
KFD: Fire prevention event on Friday in Market Square
Knoxville Fire will be at Market Square highlighting fire prevention in the community. The event will highlight 100 years of Fire Prevention Month.
WBIR
