MIAMI - The Miami-Dade School District held a public meeting with parents about the serious scare that happened earlier in the week. On Monday, a student at Eugenia B. Thomas K-8 Center brought a loaded gun to campus. We learned on Friday, students alerted a teacher about the loaded gun. The school then immediately went into a Code Yellow. Officials told CBS4 that the school resource officer retrieved it. The boy who brought it in is no longer a student at the school, and it has yet to be determined if he will be expelled from the district. His dad faces...

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO