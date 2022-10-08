Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Parkland school shooting verdict: Count 15 in penalty phase is Joaquin Oliver Padauy
Count 15 of 17 in the penalty phase is for the murder of Joaquin Oliver Padauy who Nikolas Cruz killed on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer. Joaquin, 17, a senior, was on the 1200 building’s third floor when he was...
cw34.com
'Altercation' at the mall leads to one teen shot, another facing charges
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — This case started with people calling about someone shot in the abdomen and lying near the sidewalk on SW 8th Street in Boca Raton. Police wrote, “The suspect fled the area.” That was on Sunday, Aug. 28. The time of day was not specified, but likely the late afternoon.
Click10.com
‘You’re seriously laughing right now?’ Teen accused of deadly crime spree tossed from court
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two teenaged boys accused of an August Broward County crime spree that ended in the death of a single mother of three appeared in court Monday. One of them was removed from the courtroom for laughing during the proceedings. The two teens, Jacory Flournoy, 13,...
WSVN-TV
Hialeah Gardens Police officer arrested, fired after criminal and internal affairs probe
HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah Gardens Police officer has been fired and arrested. Department officials said 30-year-old Leonardo Carbo was terminated after a criminal and internal affairs investigation. Officials have not given a reason for the arrest, but they said they will release more details this week. In...
Click10.com
Parkland school shooting verdict: Count 13 in penalty phase is Meadow Pollack
Count 13 of 17 in the penalty phase is for the murder of Meadow Pollack who Nikolas Cruz killed on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer. Pollack,18, was in the school’s 1200 building, on the third floor, when Cruz shot her...
Click10.com
Man accused of killing 2 in southwest Miami-Dade after months-long feud
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a Homestead man Sunday afternoon after they accused him of shooting and killing two men in the Leisure City area of southwest Miami-Dade the evening prior. Police also detained a 15-year-old boy for questioning. Bryan Ariel Aviles, 27, is accused of shooting and...
Click10.com
Family members hope for justice after 2 young men found shot to death in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of two shooting victims are desperate for information that will lead to an arrest in the case. Police say the two young men were shot and killed last week. They have been identified as 25-year-old Mark Cine and his roommate, 25-year-old Eric Watters.
Public meeting held after serious gun scare at Eugenia B. Thomas K-8 Center
MIAMI - The Miami-Dade School District held a public meeting with parents about the serious scare that happened earlier in the week. On Monday, a student at Eugenia B. Thomas K-8 Center brought a loaded gun to campus. We learned on Friday, students alerted a teacher about the loaded gun. The school then immediately went into a Code Yellow. Officials told CBS4 that the school resource officer retrieved it. The boy who brought it in is no longer a student at the school, and it has yet to be determined if he will be expelled from the district. His dad faces...
850wftl.com
Boynton Beach apartment building locked down when an armed man barricaded himself in a unit
(BOYNTON BEACH, Florida)– Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man threatening to harm himself in Boynton Beach Saturday. Officials with the PBSO said the man had an altercation with his girlfriend, then barricaded himself inside an apartment alone armed with a machete and a firearm. The ARIUM...
Click10.com
Woman, 3 men shot outside home in northeast Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after four people were shot Sunday night in northeast Miami-Dade. The shooting occurred around 7:15 p.m. outside a home in the 500 block of Northeast 150th Street. According to authorities, the victims included a woman and three men. Home surveillance video...
Click10.com
Hialeah Gardens cop accused of credit card fraud, pawning service pistol, AR-15
HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. – A Hialeah Gardens police officer faces several charges after police accused him of fraudulently using a fellow officer’s credit card and pawning his department-issued service weapons, including a Glock pistol and an AR-15 rifle. Police arrested Officer Leonardo Carbo, 30, last Wednesday. The investigation...
Click10.com
2 men hospitalized, suspect arrested after double shooting in Tamarac
TAMARAC, Fla. – A double shooting in Broward County is under investigation. It happened Saturday at approximately 7:17 p.m. along Hampton Hills Boulevard in Tamarac, inside a community just off Commercial Boulevard. Deputies responded to the area and found two men who had been shot. They were rushed to...
WSVN-TV
4 injured in Northeast Miami-Dade shooting
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people have been shot in a Northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood, sending three of the victims to the hospital, police said. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the shooting along the 500 block of Northeast 150th Street, at around 7:15 p.m., Sunday.
WSVN-TV
15-year-old boy recovering after arriving at JMH with gunshot wound
MIAMI (WSVN) - A 15-year-old boy is recovering in a Miami hospital after he was shot in the leg. According to City of Miami Police, the teen arrived at Ryder Trauma Center with a gunshot wound to the leg. Detectives said the boy told them he was shot at the...
Click10.com
85-year-old ‘Miss Liz’ killed by gang member, according to state attorney, police
MIAMI, Fla. – A rival gang member is responsible for the killing of an 85-year-old known in the neighborhood as “Miss Liz,” according to Miami-Dade County’s State Attorney and the City of Miami’s police chief. State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and City of Miami Police...
850wftl.com
Student jumped to his death at Fort Lauderdale High School
(FORT LAUDERDALE, FL) – A South Florida student has died after he jumped off the third-story building at his school, according to officials. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said they believe incident was an act of suicide. “The preliminary investigation shows that the student took his life in an act of suicide and had left messaging prior to doing that.”
Anti-Semitic messages spray painted in South Florida community
Deputies are investigating an incident of hate after racist and anti-Semitic graffiti were spray painted in several areas of a South Florida country club.
Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz may have been his own worst witness
It's possible Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz talked himself into a death sentence.
Click10.com
Judge in Parkland school shooter’s case: Closing statements are on Tuesday
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A contentious hearing on Monday settled the final details of the Parkland school shooter’s case to move forward with closing statements on Tuesday morning. Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said the prosecution and the defense will each have up to two hours to...
Click10.com
Detectives seek information about fatal hit-and-run in Miami
MIAMI – Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying the driver who struck a pedestrian last week in the city of Miami and then fled the scene. The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near Northwest 27th Avenue and 21st Terrace. Miami police and City of Miami...
