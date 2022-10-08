ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doral, FL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Doral, FL
Doral, FL
Society
Doral, FL
Education
Click10.com

Man accused of killing 2 in southwest Miami-Dade after months-long feud

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a Homestead man Sunday afternoon after they accused him of shooting and killing two men in the Leisure City area of southwest Miami-Dade the evening prior. Police also detained a 15-year-old boy for questioning. Bryan Ariel Aviles, 27, is accused of shooting and...
HOMESTEAD, FL
CBS Miami

Public meeting held after serious gun scare at Eugenia B. Thomas K-8 Center

MIAMI - The Miami-Dade School District held a public meeting with parents about the serious scare that happened earlier in the week. On Monday, a student at Eugenia B. Thomas K-8 Center brought a loaded gun to campus.  We learned on Friday, students alerted a teacher about the loaded gun. The school then immediately went into a Code Yellow.  Officials told CBS4 that the school resource officer retrieved it. The boy who brought it in is no longer a student at the school, and it has yet to be determined if he will be expelled from the district. His dad faces...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Crime#Local 10 News
Click10.com

Woman, 3 men shot outside home in northeast Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after four people were shot Sunday night in northeast Miami-Dade. The shooting occurred around 7:15 p.m. outside a home in the 500 block of Northeast 150th Street. According to authorities, the victims included a woman and three men. Home surveillance video...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

2 men hospitalized, suspect arrested after double shooting in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. – A double shooting in Broward County is under investigation. It happened Saturday at approximately 7:17 p.m. along Hampton Hills Boulevard in Tamarac, inside a community just off Commercial Boulevard. Deputies responded to the area and found two men who had been shot. They were rushed to...
TAMARAC, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
WSVN-TV

4 injured in Northeast Miami-Dade shooting

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people have been shot in a Northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood, sending three of the victims to the hospital, police said. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the shooting along the 500 block of Northeast 150th Street, at around 7:15 p.m., Sunday.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

Student jumped to his death at Fort Lauderdale High School

(FORT LAUDERDALE, FL) – A South Florida student has died after he jumped off the third-story building at his school, according to officials. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said they believe incident was an act of suicide. “The preliminary investigation shows that the student took his life in an act of suicide and had left messaging prior to doing that.”
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Detectives seek information about fatal hit-and-run in Miami

MIAMI – Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying the driver who struck a pedestrian last week in the city of Miami and then fled the scene. The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near Northwest 27th Avenue and 21st Terrace. Miami police and City of Miami...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy