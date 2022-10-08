ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Lake Township, MN

Hamilton football falls to Spring Lake

By Grand Haven Tribune
 2 days ago

SPRING LAKE TWP. — The OK Blue’s bottom two teams matched up at Grabinski Field on Friday night, and home cooking provided Spring Lake football with a much-needed win.

By the same token, it’s left Hamilton with that familiar sinking feeling. They held a halftime lead, but were shut out in the second half to drop a 31-16 matchup.

On their senior night, it was fitting that the Lakers’ seniors handled the business. Gerrit Lyyski ignited the comeback with a 48-yard rushing touchdown and Alex Lee finished the Hawkeyes off with a late 2-yard score.

"We knew we had nothing to lose," Lee said after lingering for a few extra minutes near midfield. "This team has had to face so much adversity with guys getting hurt, tonight was about the hard work day in and day out finally paying off."

During their losing stretch, the Lakers (2-5, 1-4 OK Blue) have let one or two mistakes build from a snowball into an avalanche. This time around, they hung in and took their lumps, even late in the first half.

Both teams traded second-quarter touchdowns, but it was the Hawkeyes (2-5, 0-5 OK Blue) that went into the break ahead thanks to Brady Tebo. He caught a third-down pass from Brent Goodpaster across the middle and used a good second effort to cross the goal line with Lyyski in pursuit, pushing Hamilton into a 16-8 lead at halftime.

Spring Lake quickly made amends. Lee notched a pair of first downs to move the ball to midfield, and Lyyski's sweep to the Laker sideline went 48 untouched yards for a momentum-swinging touchdown.

"I haven't had that type of run all year," Lyyski said with a smile. "It felt amazing to see that space and be able to just run."

He added the 2-point conversion to tie it at 16, and the Laker defense went to work. Lee broke through on a third down to sack Goodpaster near midfield and force a punt, and Lyyski took another pitch 42 yards to flip the field. Lee broke away for a 33-yard run, dragging tackles to the 5, and two players later Reid Grimmer snuck in from a yard out, Lyyski adding a 2-point conversion to take a 24-16 lead with 29 seconds left in the third quarter.

Defensively, Spring Lake struggled to stop third downs early in the game, but more halftime adjustments paid off. They forced an incomplete pass on third down at the start of the fourth quarter, and they could bleed clock somewhat before Lee fumbled near midfield with just over eight minutes remaining.

The senior made amends on an ensuing third down, stopping a Justin McIlwain reverse that was destined for a big gain with a shoestring tackle. Josh Lanka blew up a fourth-down screen, and the Lakers used a long drive to run Wren Dephouse and Lee to good effect.

Lee recovered his own fumble at the Hawkeye 4, and he was in with a 2-yard touchdown shortly thereafter to seal the game.

Hamilton used up most of the first-half clock, opening the scoring early in the second quarter. They converted a long third down thanks to an impressive one-handed catch from McIlwain, and converted on fourth down when Goodpaster found Keaton Haverdink for a 14-yard completion.

Third down proved problematic for the Laker defense when Goodpaster rolled out to his left, throwing for McIlwain. The junior tapped his toes inbounds to score the opening touchdown, and ran in the 2-point conversion to take an 8-0 lead.

MINNESOTA STATE
