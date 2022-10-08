ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

AFP

Hurricane Julia slams Nicaragua, menaces Central America

Hurricane Julia raked across Nicaragua Sunday, lashing the country with winds and heavy rain and bringing potentially life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides to much of Central America and southern Mexico. "Heavy rainfall with a risk of life-threatening flash floods and mudslides to continue across Central America and southern Mexico through Tuesday," the NHC said.
The Independent

Potential Category 1 hurricane on track to hit Nicaragua

A storm system in the Caribbean is on track to reach Nicaragua this weekend as a hurricane, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned on Thursday.The storm, which has not yet formed a tropical depression, would likely be named “Julia” if it becomes at least a tropical storm, a cyclone with wind speeds of 39 miles per hour (63 kilometres per hour) or greater.The system is forecast to reach tropical storm status by Friday morning and strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall in Nicaragua on Sunday.NHC is cautioning that “heavy rains, and the potential for flash...
Orlando Sentinel

Tropical Storm Julia forms in the Caribbean

A hurricane hunter aircraft confirmed Friday morning that Tropical Storm Julia took form in the Caribbean northwest of Colombia, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of 8 p.m., the system was located about 140 miles north-northwest of Barranquilla, Colombia and 415 miles east of Isla de Providencia, Colombia with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph moving west at 18 mph. Julia’s ...
