Julia turns into hurricane, forecast shows heavy rain, flash-flood risk in Central America
Hurricane Julia was passing by the Colombian island of San Andres Saturday night as it dashed across the Caribbean Sea toward Nicaragua, where it was expected to make landfall this weekend.
Tropical Storm Julia Strengthens, Possible Life-Threatening Floods, Mudslides Expected in Central America
Tropical Storm Julia formed Friday in the Caribbean and could possibly become the season's next hurricane, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. Hurricane and tropical storm warnings and watches were in effect for portions of Nicaragua. A hurricane warning was also posted for a portion of Colombia. A Hurricane...
Hurricane Julia bears down on Nicaragua's Caribbean coast
MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Hurricane Julia bore down on Nicaragua's central Caribbean coast early Sunday after lashing Colombia's San Andres island in a close pass-by hours earlier. Julia started Saturday as a tropical storm, but gained power most of the day and became a Category 1 hurricane...
'Significant intensification' predicted for Caribbean storm as it tracks toward Gulf of Mexico and Florida
Tropical Depression Nine is poised to strengthen significantly as it tracks north toward the Gulf of Mexico and Florida.
Hurricane Julia slams Nicaragua, menaces Central America
Hurricane Julia raked across Nicaragua Sunday, lashing the country with winds and heavy rain and bringing potentially life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides to much of Central America and southern Mexico. "Heavy rainfall with a risk of life-threatening flash floods and mudslides to continue across Central America and southern Mexico through Tuesday," the NHC said.
Tropical Storm Julia forms over Caribbean Sea, forecast to strike Nicaragua as a hurricane
Tropical Storm Julia formed Friday near the coast of Colombia, and AccuWeather meteorologists warned that it could rapidly strengthen into a hurricane over the Caribbean Sea prior to slamming the coast of Nicaragua with life-threatening impacts this weekend. The disturbance AccuWeather has been tracking for over a week and dubbed...
Potential Category 1 hurricane on track to hit Nicaragua
A storm system in the Caribbean is on track to reach Nicaragua this weekend as a hurricane, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned on Thursday.The storm, which has not yet formed a tropical depression, would likely be named “Julia” if it becomes at least a tropical storm, a cyclone with wind speeds of 39 miles per hour (63 kilometres per hour) or greater.The system is forecast to reach tropical storm status by Friday morning and strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall in Nicaragua on Sunday.NHC is cautioning that “heavy rains, and the potential for flash...
Hurricane Julia hits Nicaragua with torrential rainfall
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Julia hit Nicaragua’s central Caribbean coast and dumped torrential rains across Central America before reemerging over the Pacific as a tropical storm. It was forecast to travel parallel to the coasts of El Salvador and Guatemala on Monday. Julia hit Sunday as a...
19 dead as Julia drenches Central America with rainfall
Former hurricane Julia has dissipated, but is drenching Guatemala and El Salvador with rain after reemerging in the Pacific
Julia leaves Nicaragua and moves toward El Salvador, bringing rain and flooding
Julia is crossing the Pacific Ocean towards El Salvador after leaving torrential rain and floods in Nicaragua and nearby Honduras.
Hurricane Julia makes landfall in Nicaragua as a Category 1 storm
Tropical Storm Julia is now categorized as a hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center on Saturday.
Tropical Storm Julia forms in the Caribbean
A hurricane hunter aircraft confirmed Friday morning that Tropical Storm Julia took form in the Caribbean northwest of Colombia, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of 8 p.m., the system was located about 140 miles north-northwest of Barranquilla, Colombia and 415 miles east of Isla de Providencia, Colombia with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph moving west at 18 mph. Julia’s ...
Migrants Rebuilding Florida After Hurricane Ian Face New Battle With Julia
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) announced that Tropical Storm Julia will strengthen to be a hurricane later today.
Hurricane Julia: Nicaragua braces amid flash flood and mudslide warnings
Hurricane Julia swept by just south of Colombia’s San Andres island on Saturday evening soon after strengthening from a tropical storm, as Nicaraguans rushed to prepare for the storm’s arrival on their coast overnight. After gaining power throughout the day, Julia’s maximum sustained winds had increased to 120km/h...
Julia hits Central America and may cause life-threatening floods
The storm swept across Nicaragua and has emerged over the Pacific. The region was already saturated by weeks of heavy rains before Julia arrived.
Brewing tropical system to become a hurricane, take aim at Central America
A tropical storm is forecast to develop in the south-central Caribbean Sea this weekend and strengthen into a hurricane prior to crashing into Central America, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The system that could eventually become the next named storm in the Atlantic basin has had a history of producing torrential rain...
Hurricane Julia comes ashore in Nicaragua, no track to U.S.
Hurricane Julia has run ashore in Nicaragua and is continuing its move westward toward the Pacific Ocean, dumping up to a dozen inches of rain on Central America in the process. Julia’s eyewall came ashore around 2:15 a.m. CDT Sunday with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, making it a...
Hurricane Julia expected to form over Caribbean this weekend
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Julia, which would be the 10th named storm of the season, is expected to form Friday and will likely become a hurricane over the southern Caribbean this weekend, the National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory. At 5 a.m. ET Friday, Tropical...
