Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Big Horn 59, Newcastle 26
Buffalo 49, Worland 7
Casper Natrona 41, Campbell County 6
Cheyenne East 28, Cheyenne Central 17
Cody 35, Star Valley 25
Cokeville 26, Rich County, Utah 12
Douglas 56, Riverton 7
Farson-Eden 83, Hanna-Elk Mountain 6
Green River 33, Jackson Hole 17
Hulett 62, Midwest 31
Kemmerer 22, Pinedale 0
Lander 28, Rawlins 0
Lusk 30, Moorcroft 18
Lyman 58, Thermopolis 25
Pine Bluffs 57, Saratoga 12
Rock Springs 48, Cheyenne South 7
Rocky Mountain 52, Riverside 14
Sheridan 48, Casper Kelly Walsh 14
Thunder Basin 68, Laramie 7
Tongue River 13, Burns 7
Upton-Sundance 24, Wheatland 7
Wind River 64, Greybull 14
Wyoming Indian def. St. Stephens, forfeit
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0