Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Big Horn 59, Newcastle 26

Buffalo 49, Worland 7

Casper Natrona 41, Campbell County 6

Cheyenne East 28, Cheyenne Central 17

Cody 35, Star Valley 25

Cokeville 26, Rich County, Utah 12

Douglas 56, Riverton 7

Farson-Eden 83, Hanna-Elk Mountain 6

Green River 33, Jackson Hole 17

Hulett 62, Midwest 31

Kemmerer 22, Pinedale 0

Lander 28, Rawlins 0

Lusk 30, Moorcroft 18

Lyman 58, Thermopolis 25

Pine Bluffs 57, Saratoga 12

Rock Springs 48, Cheyenne South 7

Rocky Mountain 52, Riverside 14

Sheridan 48, Casper Kelly Walsh 14

Thunder Basin 68, Laramie 7

Tongue River 13, Burns 7

Upton-Sundance 24, Wheatland 7

Wind River 64, Greybull 14

Wyoming Indian def. St. Stephens, forfeit

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

