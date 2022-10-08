Read full article on original website
Week 9 Preview: Blanchester at Tri-Village
Blanchester traded Fayetteville-Perry for Tri-Village on the 2022 football schedule. That’s a step up for the Wildcats, no doubt about it. And that’s a good thing. “This is a great test for us,” BHS coach Jon Mulvihill said. “Playoff caliber team, new to us, great work for the coaches and the players.”
Week 9 Preview: Clinton-Massie at New Richmond
Clinton-Massie is in the unfamiliar position of playing two must-win games in the regular season. The Falcons will travel to New Richmond for Week 9 then close out the regular season at Frank Irelan Field against Wilmington. Kickoff this week is set for 7 p.m. Friday. The Falcons (3-5 overall,...
Week 9 Preview: Clermont NE at East Clinton
East Clinton will celebrate Homecoming this week against Clermont Northeastern. The Astros and Rockets are both 2-6 on the year. Neither has won an SBAAC National Division game in two tries. “CNE has one of the top rushers in the league in Jake Mott, a nice looking QB, and their...
Week 9 Preview: Wilmington at Western Brown
Wilmington will be riding a five-game win streak in to Friday night’s game with Western Brown. The Broncos, 7-1 and ranked No. 5 in the latest Ohio prep football poll in Division III, will be the ultimate test for Ryan Evans’ Hurricane. “Western Brown doesn’t make too many...
EC reserve volleyball whips Williamsburg
LEES CREEK — The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team improved to 11-0 against SBAAC National Division rivals Tuesday with a 25-18, 26-24 win over Williamsburg at the EC gym. Emily Arnold had four aces, eight points, two kills, five perfect passes, three digs and nine set assists. Taylor...
East Clinton celebvates Senior Night with 3-0 win
LEES CREEK — East Clinton senior volleyball players celebrated Senior Night with a 25-12, 25-7, 25-16 win over Georgetown in SBAAC National Division play. able to have fun celebrating our 10 seniors,” coach Sarah Sodini said. Trinity Bain had four aces and two digs. Eryn Bowman had five...
Cane, Cats in good position for post-season play
Here’s a look at how Clinton County football teams stack up with the post-season playoffs two weeks away. Keep in mind the top 16 teams advance to the playoffs with the high seed facing the low seed at the higher seed through the first two rounds. All information is...
A look at SBAAC standings, schedule, playoffs, leaders
Wilmington^5-3^3-0 Clinton-Massie^3-5^2-1 The top 16 teams in each of Ohio’s 24 regions will play in the post-season this year. The top eight teams will host a first round game. Div III Region 12: Western Brown is third and has clinched a post-season berth regardless of the results of the...
East Clinton JV volleyball notches 2-0 win over G-Men
LEES CREEK — The East Clinton reserve volleyball team defeated Georgetown 25-13, 25-15 Monday night. East Clinton is 13-3 overall and 10-0 against SBAAC National Division teams. Colie Murarescu had two points and Makayla Seaman had a kill and an assist. Liz Schiff finished with an ace, three kills,...
Astro volleyball forges tie for first in SBAAC National
LEES CREEK — The red-hot East Clinton volleyball team continued its winning ways Tuesday with a 25-17, 25-20, 25-17 win over Williamsburg. East Clinton is now tied with Williamsburg for first place in the SBAAC National Division, both teams 10-1 in league play. East Clinton is 18-2 overall while...
Trio of teams earn top 5 seeds in volleyball, soccer sectionals
A trio of teams earned top five seeds in the upcoming soccer and volleyball sectional tournaments, which were posted Sunday on the Southwest District Athletic Board website. In volleyball, East Clinton (16-2) earned the No. 3 seed in the Div. III Norwood sectional tournament. The Astros will play Noon Oct. 22 at Norwood High School against either No. 17 Finneytown or No. 18 Georgetown, a match set for 5 p.m. Oct. 19 at NHS.
New Richmond JV posts win over Wilmington
NEW RICHMOND — The Wilmington High School reserve volleyball team was defeated by New Richmond 25-14, 25-14 Tuesday night. Aidynne Tippett had two digs and a point. Taija Walker had a kill, a dig and a block. Lauren Diels had a point and two digs. Lilly Trentman had four points, a kill, two aces and a dig.
Kiwanis welcomes WC hoopsters, has booth at Oktoberfest
Wilmington Kiwanis had a tent and balloons at the recent Oktoberfest on Sugartree Street, promoting Kiwanis to the families in attendance. From left are Vermon L.Dillon, David Burton, and Julie Dean-Garnai. The first program of the Wilmington Kiwanis Club’s new year was last Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church. Kiwanians heard...
Strike up the bands as WHS hosts invitational
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Band Program hosted the Wilmington Marching Band Invitational Saturday evening at the high school — under the jurisdiction of the Ohio Music Education Association —with over 1,400 students from 17 high schools. Starting at 5 p.m., the high school bands of Blanchester, East...
Early voting is underway
Early voting for the November general election is underway across Ohio — including at the Clinton County Board of Elections at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 4, Wilmington — which began at 8 a.m. Wednesday. You may vote there 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through this Friday, then from 8-5 Oct. 17-21; 8-5 Oct. 24-28; 8-4 Saturday, Oct. 29; 8-7 Oct. 31-Nov. 4; 8-4 Saturday, Nov. 5; 1-5 Sunday, Nov. 6; and 8-2 Monday, Nov. 7. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8 with polls open 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Shown ready to assist voters are May G. Stewart, Melissa Sturgill, Judi Shidaker and Gary Downing.
Wilmington College honors Willard Lane as Philanthropist-of-the-Year; posthumous award recognizes local icon’s generosity of giving and spirit
WILMINGTON — Willard E. Lane attended Wilmington College for only one year, 1941-42, yet that experience impacted his life to the extent he stated a few years ago, “I don’t know where I’d be if not for Wilmington College.”. Indeed, he traced WC’s influence from his...
Smoke testing scheduled for Northwest Wilmington, to begin Monday
WILMINGTON – The City of Wilmington and PRIME AE Group, Inc. have retained Burgess & Niple, Inc. to perform smoke testing of the sanitary sewer system in northwest Wilmington beginning Monday, October 17. These tests will help determine the need for future improvements. It will be necessary for Burgess...
Family fun at B-SHOC concert
WILMINGTON — Hundreds of kids enjoyed a free family B-SHOC concert at the historic Murphy Theatre on Tuesday by B-SHOC, a Christian hip hop evangelist who travels all over the U.S. Fans describe his music and upbeat, exciting and great for the soul. “My heart and vision is to...
Card shower: Rose Plank 100 years young
A birthday card shower is planned for “Rose” Plank (formerly of Wilmington) who will turn 100 years old on October 30. Rachael Rosetta Young was born October 30, 1922 in Delta, Colorado. She met her future husband, Maurice, while living in Visalia, California. They were married in 1945...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • Food for All Mobile Pantry for Clinton County residents in need of food 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio partner with the local community at Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St. All families in need from the county are welcome. Picture ID required for registration and, once a year, a current piece of mail is needed for proof of address.
