Times News
A wooly winter?
What do the thickness of onion peels, the colors of a particular caterpillar and the tails of squirrels have in common?. They’re all things that have found their way into weather folklore. Senior editor Sarah Perreault and her staff at The Old Farmer’s Almanac often find themselves fielding questions...
Time Out Global
Winter is coming: temperatures are set to plunge to -2C next week
Long gone are the balmy summer days as we head into winter (this year, it seems we’re skipping autumn). And next week you should prepare for freezing weather as the Met Office has warned that temperatures could plunge to -2C. You might have already started feeling the cold as...
Arctic blast is on the way with temperatures set to plunge to MINUS 2C on Monday as winter starts to bite
An Arctic blast is on its way to the UK as temperatures are set to plunge to -2C in some areas of the UK on Monday - as the winter starts to bite. Britons will face the coldest temperatures so far this season after the unprecedented summer heatwave finally comes to an end.
4 Great Seafood Places in Wisconsin
If you are one of the people who love eating seafood and never miss a chance of trying a new restaurant that is well-known for serving delicious food, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Wisconsin that have amazing online reviews and are highly-recommend by local people.
12 Pro Tips for Winterizing Your Camper or RV
As winter approaches it is vital you make your camper is ready for colder weather. Here are some pro tips for winterizing your camper or RV. The post 12 Pro Tips for Winterizing Your Camper or RV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS・
heckhome.com
Expert Tips To Prepare Your Small Home For The Frigid Winter Cold
Winter doesn’t have to be freezing cold. All you have to do is take a few basic preventative steps in order to make sure that your home is ready for the winter. Preparation is the name of the game when it comes to getting ready for the winter. You want to make sure your insulation is in good shape, your HVAC is ready to take high demand, and that your home is generally ready for colder weather. We’ve got some specific tips that are sure to make your home warm this winter.
Now’s the time to get your van-life ride ready for winter
With winter looming, van-lifers have one of two choices: park the rig for a few months and end the road trip season, or continue cruising through the cold. No matter which category you fall into, you’re here because you’re looking for information on how to winterize your camper.
CARS・
A Beginner’s Guide to Trail Running: Things to Know Before Swapping the Roads for the Woods
When you're used to hitting the roads (or treadmill) for a run, swapping them for the woods is one way to switch up your routine and challenge yourself. But changing up your running terrain is not always so straightforward—you'll need the right shoes to start. Before you set off for natural paths, there are a few things you should know in order to stay safe and get the most out of your trail run.
swineweb.com
AP Shares Common Swine Barn Winter Ventilation Mistakes
With the approach of cold weather, AP senior technician Mark Oberreuter cites three common ventilation mistakes for swine producers to avoid in order to maintain an ideal barn environment during winter months. Wasting heat — Oberreuter says in trying to maintain a constant temperature, some producers set their heater off...
