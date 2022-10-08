Blount County school board approves family life curriculum

The Blount County Board of Education last week approved a family life curriculum with a couple of revisions to ensure it complies with state law.

Based on feedback during a public hearing earlier in the week, Blount County Schools Assistant Director Jake Jones said two additions were made to the presentation that is delivered over two days to seventh graders.

BCS added information about research supporting the benefits of reserving sexual activity for marriage and addressing the challenges that single teens parents face, both requirements under Tennessee state law governing family life instruction.

Jones noted before the voice vote approving the revised curriculum that it would not be used for 30 days, and families still have the option for their children to not receive the lessons. During the public comment period at the end of the Sept. 28 meeting, Christi Prater called for giving teachers the ability to comment anonymously on the choice of a reading curriculum. “They truly are the ones that know the benefits and challenges of the curriculum,” said Prater, a former BCS teacher and vice president of the RIO network of churches.

She also called for giving principals the authority to allow teachers to substitute up to five passages a year from the Wit and Wisdom curriculum.

Prater said the last nine weeks of the Wit and Wisdom curriculum for first grade reading focuses on different versions of the Cinderella story from around the world and, “This is often painful for boys,” although teachers work to make it interesting.

“It is hard, very hard, for 6- and 7-year-old boys and their families to understand why they would need to hear nine different Cinderella stories,” Prater said.

She called for trusting teachers as professionals who know their students best, receiving applause from the audience.

Also during the public comment period Pastor John Lowe of Tuckaleechee Chapel said “gender ideology” is confusing students. He told the school board, “Let’s keep these issues of sexual orientation and gender identity in the home, where parents can talk to their children and give them a biblical perspective of what God says about male and female,” which he said would promote emotional and psychological well-being, and the audience also applauded his remarks.