Abilene, TX

Remembering Hunter Pendergraft: Abilene driver killed after driving into a wall

By Ashly Ibarra
 2 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Known for his sense of humor and kindness, Hunter Pendergraft, 27, passed away on Thursday morning after a fatal crash. The driver drove into the wall outside Rosa’s Tortilla Factory on Judge Ely.

His family and friends said they are overwhelmed with the large support Hunter has received on social media. Many people are honoring his legacy by spreading kindness and remembering family moments, like Hunter’s cousin, Jordun Muncy.

“You know 27 is such so young for anybody to lose their life especially a close family member. That’s when your life is just beginning how our family can do our part and remembering him. Carrying on his legacy is to spread kindness just like he did,” said Muncy.

Hunter’s best friend, Felicia Penfield, reflected on their memories together, knowing Hunter was loved by many.

“He was loved by a lot of people, he may have not known that, cause not everybody showed that all the time. We don’t really understand the value of life really and I just hope he knows now how much everybody really does love him,” said Penfield.

Funeral and memorial arrangements for Hunter are currently in the works. But his family says they are thankful for all the support they have received.

