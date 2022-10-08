ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Jo Hale
2d ago

Birds of a kind flock together…wait and see. The more influential they become in our government the faster we will see our country continue to change. Look at Congress, House of Representatives

WREG

Tennessee high court reverses Judd death investigation order

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s high court on Thursday vacated a ruling that required police to publicly release their investigation of country singer Naomi Judd’s death. The state Supreme Court did not rule on whether the records can be released but sent the case back to the lower court for another hearing. Judd’s family filed a petition in […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Biden’s marijuana pardon may have little effect on Tennessee law

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — President Joe Biden recently announced pardons for people convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law, putting pressure on governors across the country to do the same under state law. In Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee’s office says it’s not even up for consideration.
TENNESSEE STATE
E! News

Inside the Disturbing Aftermath of the Eliza Fletcher Murder Case

Watch: Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Kidnapping. Eliza Fletcher went out for a pre-dawn run on Sept. 2, part of the Memphis kindergarten teacher's usual routine. When she hadn't come home by 7:45 a.m., her husband called police to report her missing. Officers scoured the area around the University...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC News

Lawmaker complaint forces Tennessee pride festival indoors

The drag show at a Tennessee pride festival will go on Saturday — but not in the way organizers had planned it. After weeks of criticism, online threats from far-right groups and a legal complaint, the Jackson Pride Committee and the city of Jackson, which sits about 70 miles northeast of Memphis in Madison County, reached a compromise with state Republican representatives and community members who had complained about the pride festival’s drag show.
JACKSON, TN
WATE

East Tennesseans weigh in on President’s marijuana-related pardons

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — President Joe Biden offering pardons Thursday for thousands of people convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law. This is the President’s first major step toward decriminalizing marijuana, a promise Biden made while on the campaign trail in 2020. While the President’s announcement pertains...
TENNESSEE STATE
#Politics State#Racism#Hispanic#Tennessee Supreme Court
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Physicians Call on Legislators to Reverse Abortion "Trigger Law"

More than 700 doctors sign letter calling on General Assembly to take action on reproductive health care. A group of Tennessee physicians affiliated with the healthcare advocacy group Protect My Care released a letter today calling on the Tennessee General Assembly to reverse the state's abortion "trigger law" that has resulted in a near total ban on abortion in the state in the wake of the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

8,000 Tennessee DACA recipients in limbo after appeals court rules immigrant program illegal

On Wednesday, a federal appeals court panel once again left the fate of more than 8,000 Tennessee childhood recipients of a federal program temporarily protecting them from deportation in limbo.  The three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled the federal program, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), illegal while […] The post 8,000 Tennessee DACA recipients in limbo after appeals court rules immigrant program illegal appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Chalkbeat

Tennessee’s gubernatorial candidates field questions on education

Gov. Bill Lee and his Democratic challenger, Dr. Jason Martin, agree that Tennessee students need timely and relevant vocational training opportunities, but the two candidates for governor don’t concur on much else when it comes to K-12 education.In fact, the two men hold widely divergent positions on charter schools, book bans, the state’s new third-grade retention law, and most of the biggest education issues facing Tennessee for the next few years,...
TENNESSEE STATE

