Jo Hale
2d ago
Birds of a kind flock together…wait and see. The more influential they become in our government the faster we will see our country continue to change. Look at Congress, House of Representatives
Tennessee high court reverses Judd death investigation order
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s high court on Thursday vacated a ruling that required police to publicly release their investigation of country singer Naomi Judd’s death. The state Supreme Court did not rule on whether the records can be released but sent the case back to the lower court for another hearing. Judd’s family filed a petition in […]
WATE
Biden’s marijuana pardon may have little effect on Tennessee law
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — President Joe Biden recently announced pardons for people convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law, putting pressure on governors across the country to do the same under state law. In Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee’s office says it’s not even up for consideration.
Body found in Memphis is that of abducted teacher and a suspect is being charged with murder, police say
A body found this week in Memphis is that of a teacher who was abducted there while jogging last week, and a suspect is being charged with murder, police said Tuesday.
Inside the Disturbing Aftermath of the Eliza Fletcher Murder Case
Watch: Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Kidnapping. Eliza Fletcher went out for a pre-dawn run on Sept. 2, part of the Memphis kindergarten teacher's usual routine. When she hadn't come home by 7:45 a.m., her husband called police to report her missing. Officers scoured the area around the University...
Lawmaker complaint forces Tennessee pride festival indoors
The drag show at a Tennessee pride festival will go on Saturday — but not in the way organizers had planned it. After weeks of criticism, online threats from far-right groups and a legal complaint, the Jackson Pride Committee and the city of Jackson, which sits about 70 miles northeast of Memphis in Madison County, reached a compromise with state Republican representatives and community members who had complained about the pride festival’s drag show.
WATE
East Tennesseans weigh in on President’s marijuana-related pardons
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — President Joe Biden offering pardons Thursday for thousands of people convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law. This is the President’s first major step toward decriminalizing marijuana, a promise Biden made while on the campaign trail in 2020. While the President’s announcement pertains...
State Rep. Bud Hulsey doesn’t see Tennessee’s legislature legalizing marijuana
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — News Channel 11 spoke with State Representative Bud Hulsey of Kingsport about the new ‘simple possession’ of marijuana pardons President Biden put into effect last week. Like others News Channel 11 spoke with, he said the pardon won’t change jail populations across Tennessee, but agreed that adjustments in the laws […]
Biden DOJ indicts 11 pro-life activists for protesting outside abortion clinic
President Biden's Justice Department charged 11 pro-life activists with FACE Act violations. The group is accused of blocking access to a Tennessee abortion clinic.
Tennessee Physicians Call on Legislators to Reverse Abortion "Trigger Law"
More than 700 doctors sign letter calling on General Assembly to take action on reproductive health care. A group of Tennessee physicians affiliated with the healthcare advocacy group Protect My Care released a letter today calling on the Tennessee General Assembly to reverse the state's abortion "trigger law" that has resulted in a near total ban on abortion in the state in the wake of the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision.
8,000 Tennessee DACA recipients in limbo after appeals court rules immigrant program illegal
On Wednesday, a federal appeals court panel once again left the fate of more than 8,000 Tennessee childhood recipients of a federal program temporarily protecting them from deportation in limbo. The three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled the federal program, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), illegal while […] The post 8,000 Tennessee DACA recipients in limbo after appeals court rules immigrant program illegal appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennessee’s gubernatorial candidates field questions on education
Gov. Bill Lee and his Democratic challenger, Dr. Jason Martin, agree that Tennessee students need timely and relevant vocational training opportunities, but the two candidates for governor don’t concur on much else when it comes to K-12 education.In fact, the two men hold widely divergent positions on charter schools, book bans, the state’s new third-grade retention law, and most of the biggest education issues facing Tennessee for the next few years,...
Vanderbilt University halts transgender surgeries for minors
The Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, announced it will suspend transgender surgeries on minors after the hospital received backlash for the controversial practice.
