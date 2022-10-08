Read full article on original website
‘I’m still floored’: 16 shots fired into Tampa couple’s home
"You're not just shooting to be shooting, but you're shooting at someone's grandmother," Bryant said. "You're shooting at someone's father, you're shooting at someone's kid."
Fallen Plant City firefighter honored in national ceremony
A Plant City firefighter who died following a years-long cancer battle in 2021 was honored in a national ceremony on Sunday.
Gasoline causes Riverview garage to ignite with man inside it
Gasoline fueled a fire that scorched a garage and multiple vehicles in Riverview on Saturday afternoon.
St. Pete mom arrested after baby ends up in ICU from suspected drug exposure: police
A St. Petersburg woman was arrested Saturday after her baby ended up hospitalized from exposure to suspected narcotics, according to police.
1 dead, 6 injured after shooting in downtown Tampa bar
TAMPA, Fla. — One person was killed and six people were injured after a shooting at a downtown bar in Tampa at closing time early Sunday, authorities said. According to a news release from the Tampa Police Department, the shooting occurred at the LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge shortly before 3 a.m. EDT. One man was found dead at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound, and four men and two women were injured, police said.
7 shot, 1 dead after fight leads to Tampa bar shooting; suspect still at-large, police say
Seven people were shot, and one person was killed at a Tampa bar Sunday morning after a fight broke out at closing time, according to Tampa's police chief.
Tampa man accused of shooting at sleeping family, striking pregnant mother in head
Tampa police arrested a man accused of shooting at a homeless family while they slept in their car on Wednesday, sending a pregnant mother to the hospital.
WINKNEWS.com
DeSoto County issues burn ban
The county says burning won’t be permitted at this time “for the safety of our community and to reserve the fire & EMS resources.”. Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
10NEWS
'I've been able to...make a difference:' Tampa Bay woman steps up after Maria, now Fiona
TAMPA, Fla. — Florida and Tampa Bay became a safe haven for families in the wake of Hurricane Maria. Now, as they deal with the devastation of Hurricane Fiona, one woman is once again stepping up in a big way. Jeannie Calderin founded Somos Puerto Rico Tampa in 2017...
1 killed in Plant City car crash: FHP
One person died after a car crash in Plant City on Sunday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
Pre-registration for disaster SNAP benefits begins Monday for counties hardest hit by Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As relief and recovery efforts continue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Children & Families (DCF) announced people hardest hit by the storm will soon be able to receive benefits through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). According to DCF,...
Schools in north Sarasota County reopen Monday following Hurricane Ian's damage
Schools in north Sarasota County are reopening Monday following Hurricane Ian damage. Schools in south Sarasota County are scheduled to open on October 17.
21-year-old wanted for shooting man to death in Tampa, deputies say
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has identified a suspect in a murder investigation from Friday.
Punta Gorda damage along Duncan Road
A look at Duncan Road in Punta Gorda that sustained wind damage due to Hurricane Ian this is just south of the Peace River.
Body found in thick brush at St. Petersburg park
A body was found in thick brush at a St. Petersburg park on Thursday, police said.
usf.edu
A Sarasota County hospital is dealing with a surge in patients after Ian. But help has arrived
Hurricane Ian continues to strain Florida's healthcare system more than a week after the storm tore through the state. Some hospitals are still closed after flooding and high winds damaged their buildings. Others struggled to operate without running water. The disruption forced nearby facilities to pick up the slack, like...
Plant City Woman Killed In Sunday Crash
PLANT CITY, Fla. – A 39-year-old Plant City woman has died after a crash that happened around 7:50 am on Sunday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the woman was driving a Honda Civic westbound on SR-60, east of Ramsgate Place. Investigators say
click orlando
Osceola County considers seizing senior community after flood from Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee Village was still taped off on Friday because of the amount of standing water after Hurricane Ian. Osceola County manager, Don Fisher, said the senior living community is in a floodway and that they’ve seen three major floods since 2006. The community was built on the banks of Shingle Creek.
Person dies after being shot several times at Tampa home
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A person died after being shot several times at a Tampa home, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Friday at a home on Coral Drive. When deputies arrived, they said they found a person suffering from several gunshot wounds. Firefighters took the person to […]
Memorial service arrangements announced for fallen Polk County deputy
Memorial service arrangements were announced for fallen Polk County Deputy Blane Lane.
