Wauchula, FL

Wauchula, FL
Action News Jax

1 dead, 6 injured after shooting in downtown Tampa bar

TAMPA, Fla. — One person was killed and six people were injured after a shooting at a downtown bar in Tampa at closing time early Sunday, authorities said. According to a news release from the Tampa Police Department, the shooting occurred at the LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge shortly before 3 a.m. EDT. One man was found dead at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound, and four men and two women were injured, police said.
TAMPA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

DeSoto County issues burn ban

The county says burning won’t be permitted at this time “for the safety of our community and to reserve the fire & EMS resources.”. Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Osceola County considers seizing senior community after flood from Ian

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee Village was still taped off on Friday because of the amount of standing water after Hurricane Ian. Osceola County manager, Don Fisher, said the senior living community is in a floodway and that they’ve seen three major floods since 2006. The community was built on the banks of Shingle Creek.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Person dies after being shot several times at Tampa home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A person died after being shot several times at a Tampa home, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Friday at a home on Coral Drive. When deputies arrived, they said they found a person suffering from several gunshot wounds. Firefighters took the person to […]
TAMPA, FL

