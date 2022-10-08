ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood, AL

The Extra Point: G.W. Long vs Cottonwood

By Adam Wilson, Michael Rinker
 2 days ago

COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WDHN) — The Cottonwood Bears came into this week at 2-2 in 2A region two, tied with Abbeville for the fourth spot in the region.

The Bears hosted G.W. Long Friday night who sat just a game better in the region at 3-1.

A Cottonwood win could add some drama to this region as the season enters the later half of the year.

G.W. Long won in closing seconds, 35-28.

