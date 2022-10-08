ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Tracking showers and isolated storms beginning late tonight

Today: Temperatures will continue to rise into near 80 degrees as skies remain mostly sunny. Winds remain out of the southwest. Tonight: Lows cool to the upper 40s before scattered showers and isolated storms move in from the southwest after midnight. Extended: Showers become widespread Tuesday morning with isolated storms...
Tracking mid-week rain with falling temperatures

Tonight: Skies remain mostly clear with overnight lows cooling to the upper 40s as winds remain out of the west at 4-8 mph. Tomorrow: Temperatures quickly warm to the lower 80s with mostly clear skies as winds remain out of the southwest at 4-8 mph. Extended: A cold front drives...
Large rail union rejects deal, renewing strike possibility

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S.’s third largest railroad union rejected a deal with employers Monday, renewing the possibility of a strike that could cripple the economy. Both sides will return to the bargaining table before that happens. Over half of track maintenance workers represented by the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division who voted opposed the five-year contract despite 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses. Union President Tony Cardwell said the railroads didn’t do enough to address the lack of paid time off — particularly sick time — and working conditions after the major railroads eliminated nearly a third of their jobs over the past six years.
