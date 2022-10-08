Read full article on original website
2 men, teen arrested in Kettering post office theft
KETTERING — Three people were arrested over the weekend in connection to suspected mail thefts in Kettering. Kettering officers initiated a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle leaving the parking lot of the post office at 1490 Forrer Blvd. jut after midnight on Saturday. A Kettering officer was conducting...
Police asking for public’s help after multiple car windows shot out
ST. MARYS — An area police department is asking the public for help after receiving reports of multiple car windows shot out in Auglaize County. St. Marys Police Department said they received multiple calls on Oct. 8 of people reporting someone driving by and shooting their car windows out.
Police shoot, kill 1 in Fairfield Township, BCI investigating
Ohio's Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to a scene in Fairfield Township Saturday evening to investigate a police offer that shot a murder suspect.
Police: Homicide suspect with gun killed by Hamilton officers
HAMILTON — Authorities in southwestern Ohio say police shot and killed a man who pulled out a handgun when confronted by officers, about an hour after he allegedly fled the scene of a fatal shooting. Police in Hamilton, a city north of Cincinnati, said a car crash at a...
1017thepoint.com
VICTIM IDENTIFIED IN DARKE COUNTY SHOOTING
(Darke County, OH) -- A follow up to a story reported last week by Jeff Lane. Darke County authorities have identified the victim in the shooting last Thursday night. Police responded to a call around 7:30 that evening of someone shot at a residence on Smith Road. Police unites arrived...
Police shoot, kill 1 in Butler County; BCI investigating
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was requested by the Fairfield Township Police Department to investigate an officer shooting a suspect involved in a murder, according to our news partners at WCPO. Hamilton Police were called to an altercation in the 1900 block of Fairgrove...
Dayton man pleads guilty to leading troopers on a 3-county pursuit
A Dayton man who led law enforcement on a three-county chase before being apprehended by a K-9 unit has entered pleas of guilty. Michael Ware Jr., 28, appeared Friday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. He was indicted in April for receiving stolen property, a...
Police: 1 person 'fatally wounded' in Hamilton
One person was 'fatally wounded' Saturday evening in Hamilton on Fairgrove Avenue after what began as a car accident turned into a felonious assault and ultimately a fatality.
peakofohio.com
BPD makes large drug bust Friday morning
Bellefontaine Police officers, detectives, and K9 Boodik executed a narcotics-related search warrant Friday morning at 125 West Brown Avenue. The target of the lengthy investigation, Tanito Petaway, was quickly apprehended as he exited the residence. Narcotics officers recovered approximately 190 grams of cocaine, manufacturing materials, packaging materials, a digital scale,...
Lima man arrested for fighting
A Lima man has been arrested for fighting and providing a fake ID. On Saturday at 2:50 a.m., a Bowling Green police officer observed a food truck employee yelling at a male wearing a red shirt in the 300 block of East Wooster Street. The male then started walking eastbound...
Police: 1 found dead after car crash turns into felonious assault outside gas station in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — One person is dead after a car crash turned into an assault outside a gas station in Hamilton. It happened around 7:02 p.m. when officers responded to a Marathon Gas Station on Fairgrove Avenue for a car crash that turned into a felonious assault. When officers...
Middletown police searching for suspects involved in dirt bike theft
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The search is on for two suspects involved in allegedly breaking into a garage in Middletown and stealing dirt bikes. The whole ordeal was captured on a neighbor's security camera that shows the entire theft taking place. "Most of the break-ins are from cars and stuff...
‘I just couldn’t believe it;’ Wife of fatal hit and run crash victim speaks out
DAYTON — It has been more than two months since a man died in a hit and run accident in Northwest Dayton. The family of Malik Mize continues to hold out hope that police arrest whoever hit him. Mize lost his life when he hit was hit by a...
Man dead after shooting in Darke County
When crews arrived on scene, a man was found outside near a backdoor with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
