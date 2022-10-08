Read full article on original website
Columbus Day banquet held in Blakely
BLAKELY, Pa. — More than 200 people attended the event, where the association honored its chosen "Italian American Man of the Year." This year, Dr. Vincent Ross, who specialized in pediatrics in Scranton for more than 50 years, was awarded. "Dr. Ross is a pillar in this community. He...
Group celebrates Columbus Day with wreath laying in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A group gathered Monday morning to celebrate Columbus Day in the Electric City. A ceremony was held in downtown Scranton honoring the man credited with discovering America. Members of the Columbus Day Association of Lackawanna County gathered on Courthouse Square. The group laid a wreath at...
Steamtown Marathon returns
SCRANTON, Pa. — Runners from 35 states and five countries filled the streets of downtown Scranton for the annual Steamtown Marathon. Over the past 26 years, this marathon has allowed runners to take the scenic tour of Lackawanna county while raising money for children and residents of St. Joseph's Center. They're dedicated to helping those individuals with special needs.
Heritage festival held at state park in Luzerne County
WYOMING, Pa. — Frances Slocum State Park hosted its annual Heritage and Fall Festival Sunday. Speakers told the history and story behind the park, and there was live entertainment. There were also multiple demonstrations of wool-spinning and cider-making, as well as animals. Folks at the festival say seeing how...
Scranton native in Florida reflects on Ian's impact
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Chad Evers has returned his mailbox in Cape Coral, Florida, to its rightful place, but it wasn't easy. "I found my mailbox all the way down there. You can see the stop sign where that car is pulling out all the way down there, so probably about a quarter mile from here, I found my mailbox," Evers said.
Storm victims in Florida receive support from our area
FORT MYERS, Lee County — Surveying property damage around her home is nothing new for Bonnie Steimer, a Berwick native now living in Cape Coral, Florida. Steimer spoke to Newswatch 16 in 2012 when Tropical Storm Lee flooded her home in Bloomsburg. The flooding close to 11 years ago devastated much of Columbia County.
Fall fun at the farm in Columbia County
CATAWISSA, Pa. — Every year, thousands of people visit farms in our area for fall festivities. Rohrbach's near Catawissa is one of those farms providing some of that agritainment. "People are just out and about enjoying it. It's a great day to be here because it is not super...
Rocktoberfest in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — The 6th annual Rocktoberfest Festival kicked off Saturday with plenty of food, music, games, and fun in Lehighton. Proceeds from the event go back into the community to help support breast cancer awareness efforts at local businesses and the fire department. "They're the ones that protect...
Shapiro makes stop in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Luzerne County Democratic Committee hosted a "Red, White and Blue Brunch" at the Genetti Best Western Hotel in Wilkes-Barre. Attorney General and Democratic Candidate for Governor Josh Shapiro was the featured speaker. More than 100 people attended the brunch in Wilkes-Barre. Check out WNEP's YouTube...
Eagle Scout cleanup at Dupont Borough Park
DUPONT, Pa. — Logan Bryan with Troop 316 organized a community cleanup at Dupont Borough Park so more families in Luzerne County can take advantage of the space. Volunteers repainted fences, sanded picnic tables, stained the rockwall, and covered all of the grafitti. Bryan has been working toward becoming...
Luzerne County raises money for infant
AVOCA, Pa. — Evie Myrkalo is just two and a half months old, and she is fighting for her life. After being born prematurely, baby Evie is living with Down syndrome and a rare heart defect, causing her to spend the first week of her life getting heart surgery.
Mr. Curiosity Podcast: The other Chelsea Strub episode
MOOSIC, Pa. — In this episode, Joe catches up with his “sister from another mother,” Chelsea Strub. She talks about her new duties and specials at WNEP, life without Mike, her recent reporting from Florida’s Hurricane Ian destruction, AND... peeking through the blinds and hiding from the Instacart grocery delivery person!
Hundreds walk in Moosic to end Alzheimer's
MOOSIC, Pa. — It was a chilly morning for Saturday's Walk to End Alzheimer's at PNC Field in Moosic. Even so, more than 50 teams raised more than $50,000 for the Alzheimer's Association. Newswatch 16's very own Ally Gallo was the emcee for the event. Michelle Luchetti walked in...
Fork Over Love announces October meal distributions
WILKES-BARRE — Fork Over Love has announced October dinner distribution dates and locations in Luzerne County, as well as participation
Times News
Spotlight: The Impenetrable Tomb
Tamaqua’s oldest and most unusual burial tomb won’t allow anyone inside. Nature has sealed the 1884 Prichard Mausoleum, maybe permanently, leaving everyone baffled. “The granite floor tiles have lifted. This is as far as the door opens,” says caretaker Justin Bailey at Odd Fellows Cemetery, founded 1860.
Volunteers needed to 'Pick up Pennsylvania'
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — With trash bags in hand, volunteers from the Luzerne County citizens' blight committee spent the morning picking up litter on Union Street, just along Toby Creek in Luzerne, near Kingston. "Littered neighborhood is a depressing thing, so clean up the litter and stop depression," said...
Flames destroy auto shop in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a business Monday afternoon in Schuylkill County. Officials say the fire broke out around 1 p.m. at an auto repair shop in Delano Township, near Mahanoy City. Officials say the shop was open at the time but no one was injured. The cause...
Fire damages home in Old Forge
OLD FORGE, Pa. — Flames severely damaged a home in Lackawanna County. Flames broke out just before 8 p.m. along Bennett Street in Old Forge Sunday night. Officials say smoke was seen coming from the second floor when they arrived. No one was inside the home at the time...
phillyvoice.com
Argument at wedding ends with man driving car into creek on Pennsylvania golf course
Glenmaura National Golf Club in Lackawanna County offers an 18-hole championship course, a practice facility and beautiful, woodsy views of northeastern Pennsylvania. In the 2000s, Glenmaura hosted the PGA's Northeast Pennsylvania classic for an eight-year stretch, and the club's banquet venue overlooking the 18th green has become a popular place for couples to tie the knot.
Walk For Progress held in Schuylkill County
TAMAQUA, Pa. — October is Local Chamber of Commerce Month and the rain didn't stop folks from celebrating. The Schuylkill County Chamber of Commerce along with the Tamaqua Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Walk For Progress. The event highlights areas that have local chambers or business associations.
