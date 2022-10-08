Read full article on original website
Reports of major fire at Maplelag Resort near Callaway, MN
CALLAWAY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Multiple fire departments are responding to a large fire at Maplelag Resort near Callaway, Minnesota. Someone responding to the scene tells Valley News Live the calls started coming in around 8:00 a.m. on Monday, October 10. Large plumes of smoke could be seen from quite a distance away.
Kids go missing in Moorhead, found safely
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two children went missing overnight after walking away from their grandmother’s house in South Moorhead. Police say the kids left the house in the 500 block of 30th Avenue south around midnight. Officers spread out across the neighborhood and firefighters were called out...
The ‘FedEx Lady’ random act of kindness surprises Fargo boy
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A south Fargo family was celebrating their son’s 5th birthday when they got quite the surprise. A note was left under a package from the ‘FedEx Lady’ who left a gift for him. “Those are kinds of things you don’t expect...
Sports - North Dakota Defeats Youngstown State, 35-30
Recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD. Sports - Hain’s pair leads No. 3 UND to 4-1 win, weekend sweep. recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD. 10:00PM Sports Part 2 - September 24. Updated: Sep. 24, 2022 at...
Authorities: Harwood House Fire No Accident
HARWOOD, N.D. — The investigation continues into a house fire early Friday in Harwood. Crews responded to the 500 block of Wally Street. The home was fully engulfed when they arrived and it suffered heavy damage. Smoke could be seen from a couple miles away. Based off the investigation,...
Local restaurant raising money for woman who had brain tumor removed
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Tavern Grill in Fargo is raising money on October 13 for a woman who recently had a brain tumor removed. Tracy Uggerud, who also has had lung cancer for the past three years, will get 20% of the proceeds that are brought in from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday.
Woman hit by train in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Early Sunday morning a woman was struck by an Amtrak train in downtown Fargo. The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. at the North Broadway crossing. The 31-year-old woman was found with serious injuries and she remains in critical condition. Witnesses told authorities that the...
Police searching South Fargo, surrounding area for suspect
(Fargo, ND) -- The search continues for a suspect wanted for making threats and several warrants in South Fargo. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 4:58 p.m. Sunday officers responded to a report of threatening actions made via a telephone call related to a domestic dispute between two parties known to each another in the 2800 block of 23rd Avenue South.
5 people injured in two separate crashes at 25th St. & 13th Ave. intersection
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Five people were hurt this morning after two crashes at the intersection of 25th Street and 13th Avenue South. In the first crash, authorities say an SUV ran a red light before striking a pickup truck. The pickup then spun out into the intersection...
23 Best Restaurants in Fargo, North Dakota
Visiting Fargo anytime soon? This is a seriously underrated city for foodies, so plan your trip accordingly because you don’t want to miss out on these delicious eateries, many of which are in the heart of historic downtown Fargo. We’ve compiled a list of the best restaurants in Fargo...
Fire destroys Harwood home, ‘suspicious’ vehicle seen in area
HARWOOD, N.D. (KVRR) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what’s being called “suspicious activity related to a vehicle” in the vicinity of a fire that destroyed a home in Harwood. The call came in shortly before 3 a.m. Friday. The home is located...
Daycare seeking assistance replacing playground covered in shattered glass
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s something all kids look forward to, recess. Getting to go outside and play with friends is the highlight of any kids day. However, for one Fargo daycare center, that highlight was left in the dark after glass was shattered across the rocks in the playground of the Vineyard 2nd Generation daycare. Which is a nonprofit aimed at helping kids with deafness or hardness of hearing. But even after almost a month of cleaning, hidden pieces still remain.
How Come This Minnesota House Is For Sale For Only $14,900?
In this day and age, how could you possibly find a home for sale for under $15K? Why do you suppose this 2 bedroom Minnesota house is on the block for $14,900?. If you are looking to buy a very inexpensive house and experience some small-town Minnesota living this might be a house you may want to take a peek at. But why so cheap?
FPD needs help finding a suspect who threatened a woman in domestic dispute
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Police need help locating a man, who threatened to break into a woman’s home and harm her. FPD is looking for 28-year-old Richard Yelegon of Fargo. Authorities say they received a report about phone threats being made against the woman during a domestic dispute.
Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting to step down from role as Dilworth Fire Chief
DILWORTH, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting is stepping down from his role as Dilworth Fire Chief. Sheriff Empting has served as chief for nearly a decade, and has been with the fire department for 31 years. His last day as chief will be Nov. 30,...
Highway 34 Construction Project Raises Concerns for Lake Country Scenic Byway
Recently, the Lake Country Scenic Byway, which stretches from Detroit Lakes to Park Rapids and all the way to Walker, has been a source of controversy due to a proposed construction project that would be taking place along Highway 34. The project will take place along 21 miles of Highway...
Bison come from behind to stay perfect in MVFC play
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a slow start for North Dakota State, the Bison used a controlling second half to beat Indiana State on the road 31-26. One minute into the second quarter, the Sycamores took a 7-0 lead - their first lead over NDSU in a decade. At the half, Indiana State led 13-10.
Becker County still searching for missing individuals
BECKER COUNTY, MINN (Valley News Live) - October 5 marks eight years since 42-year-old Melissa Eagleshield went missing after visiting a friends home in rural Becker County in 2014. But this isn’t the only missing person from Becker County still not found. On June 17, 1975, 71-year-old Milda McQuillan...
Justice for Taz: Students push to keep dog at Liberty Middle School
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Students and teachers say Taz the Dog at Liberty Middle School in West Fargo has been removed from the campus. They say they were told by the superintendent Friday that Taz cannot be at the school-- but they say a reason wasn’t given as to why.
Always Unplug This Appliance When Not In Use
Funny, how I've gone through my entire life using this appliance and never thought to unplug it when I wasn't using it. But, like they say, you learn something new every day. This family in Glyndon, Minnesota found this out the hard way. According to Valley News Live, a mother in Glyndon, a small town about 12 miles east of Moorhead, Minnesota, was outside with her kids when she heard the faint sounds of her smoke alarms beeping inside the house.
