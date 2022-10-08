New Hartford, N.Y.-- A Tennessee man was arrested for Aggravated D.W.I. after he left the scene of an accident late Friday night in New Hartford. 68-year-old Brian Hassett of Nashville, TN was arrested after he struck a parked vehicle in the area of 1 Genesee Street around 11:30 Friday night. New Hartford police say that Hassett then attempted to drive away from the accident scene, but was stopped a short distance away by officers.

NEW HARTFORD, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO