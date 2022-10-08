ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cnycentral.com

Tips from students led to DWI arrest of Baldwinsville superintendent, police say

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — Baldwinsville Police confirmed Monday that it was student tips that led to the arrest of the school district’s superintendent for drunk driving. Baldwinsville Police Chief Michael Lefancheck said Superintendent Jason Thomson had a blood alcohol level that was twice the legal limit when he drove away from a high school football game on Friday night.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Baldwinsville superintendent arrested for DWI after crowdsurfing at football game

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Superintendent of the Baldwinsville School District was arrested Friday night for driving while intoxicated after he was observed crowd surfing in the student section at the Baldwinsville high school football game. According to the Baldwinsville Police Department, Jason D. Thomson was observed by numerous individuals at the football game crowd surfing […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
localsyr.com

Fugitive of the week: Brandon Hammond

(WSYR-TV)- The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for Brandon Hammond who is a level 3 Predicate Sex Offender and has been required to maintain his registration for life. Hammond was due to provide the Syracuse Police Department with a current address on...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baldwinsville, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPD wants to identify suspect in Walmart theft

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is asking the public for information in an ongoing larceny investigation from an incident that occurred at the North Utica Walmart on October 6th. If you know the identity of the individual in the image shown here, please contact UPD Patrol...
UTICA, NY
News 8 WROC

Naples 18-year-old ticketed for fatal crash in Yates Co.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Yates County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal motor vehicle accident Friday morning in the town of Italy on Italy Valley Road near Olney Road. Through the course of their investigation, deputies determined that 18-year-old Tyge E. Johnson, of Naples, was driving southbound when he rounded a curve […]
YATES COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 9/30/22 – 10/3/22

On 10/01/2022 at approximately 03:00 p.m., Timothy R. Bonner was arrested for Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree following a complaint where he did enter a building that he was previously trespassed from. Bonner was later released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 10/20/2022 at 09:30 a.m. in Oswego City Court.
OSWEGO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Thomson
NewsChannel 36

Man Arrested for Roles in Burglary and Fraudulent Check Scheme

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca Police arrested a 22-year-old man for his alleged role in a burglary and fraudulent check scheme this past summer. According to the Tompkins County Sheriff's Department, Joshua Payne was arrested in connection to a July 25th burglary at the Autoworks in Dryden. Payne also faces...
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

Baldwinsville Board of Education to meet Monday after Superintendent's DWI arrest

Baldwinsville, NY — The Baldwinsville School Board scheduled a special board meeting on Monday, October 10th, according to the district website. The board is holding an executive session to discuss "A matter made confidential by attorney/client privilege & the employment history of a particular person or corporation." The public meeting will be held at 6:30 PM at the Transportation Center, located at 2810 West Entry Road in Baldwinsville.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
WKTV

Tennessee man charged with D.W.I. after New Hartford crash

New Hartford, N.Y.-- A Tennessee man was arrested for Aggravated D.W.I. after he left the scene of an accident late Friday night in New Hartford. 68-year-old Brian Hassett of Nashville, TN was arrested after he struck a parked vehicle in the area of 1 Genesee Street around 11:30 Friday night. New Hartford police say that Hassett then attempted to drive away from the accident scene, but was stopped a short distance away by officers.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Jason Thomas#Baker High School
WSYR NewsChannel 9

30-year-old man shot, taken to Upstate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 30-year-old man was shot multiple times, according to Syracuse Police Department. Police say that one Thursday, October 6, around 3:36 p.m. officers went to the 100 block of Dyer Court to respond to a shooting call. When police arrived on the scene, they found a 30-year-old man who was shot […]
SYRACUSE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

City Police: Man attempts to escape emergency room

A Cortland man attempted to escape the emergency room after he was arrested in connection to an incident on Homer Avenue Wednesday, according to a city police report. The report noted that Travis M. Hartwick, 31, allegedly assaulted a female victim, while also violating an order of protection in the process.
CORTLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WETM 18 News

Police looking for Target scooter thief

LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca are looking for help to identify a shoplifting suspect at the local Target from over the summer. New York State Police out of Ithaca posted photos of a man at Target on Catherwood Road in Lansing on August 27, 2022. NYSP said that the man walked off with […]
ITHACA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy