Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cnycentral.com
Tips from students led to DWI arrest of Baldwinsville superintendent, police say
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — Baldwinsville Police confirmed Monday that it was student tips that led to the arrest of the school district’s superintendent for drunk driving. Baldwinsville Police Chief Michael Lefancheck said Superintendent Jason Thomson had a blood alcohol level that was twice the legal limit when he drove away from a high school football game on Friday night.
Baldwinsville superintendent arrested for DWI after crowdsurfing at football game
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Superintendent of the Baldwinsville School District was arrested Friday night for driving while intoxicated after he was observed crowd surfing in the student section at the Baldwinsville high school football game. According to the Baldwinsville Police Department, Jason D. Thomson was observed by numerous individuals at the football game crowd surfing […]
Wayne Co. man allegedly drives intoxicated, strikes house
Dewaters refused all subsequent DWI tests, officers said, and was charged with DWI-refusal, open container, and moving from a lane unsafely, police said.
localsyr.com
Fugitive of the week: Brandon Hammond
(WSYR-TV)- The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for Brandon Hammond who is a level 3 Predicate Sex Offender and has been required to maintain his registration for life. Hammond was due to provide the Syracuse Police Department with a current address on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cnyhomepage.com
UPD wants to identify suspect in Walmart theft
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is asking the public for information in an ongoing larceny investigation from an incident that occurred at the North Utica Walmart on October 6th. If you know the identity of the individual in the image shown here, please contact UPD Patrol...
Ithaca man charged for home burglary
An Ithaca man has been charged with burglary after police said he was injured by the homeowner during the break-in last week.
Naples 18-year-old ticketed for fatal crash in Yates Co.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Yates County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal motor vehicle accident Friday morning in the town of Italy on Italy Valley Road near Olney Road. Through the course of their investigation, deputies determined that 18-year-old Tyge E. Johnson, of Naples, was driving southbound when he rounded a curve […]
Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 9/30/22 – 10/3/22
On 10/01/2022 at approximately 03:00 p.m., Timothy R. Bonner was arrested for Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree following a complaint where he did enter a building that he was previously trespassed from. Bonner was later released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 10/20/2022 at 09:30 a.m. in Oswego City Court.
RELATED PEOPLE
NewsChannel 36
Man Arrested for Roles in Burglary and Fraudulent Check Scheme
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca Police arrested a 22-year-old man for his alleged role in a burglary and fraudulent check scheme this past summer. According to the Tompkins County Sheriff's Department, Joshua Payne was arrested in connection to a July 25th burglary at the Autoworks in Dryden. Payne also faces...
cnycentral.com
Baldwinsville Board of Education to meet Monday after Superintendent's DWI arrest
Baldwinsville, NY — The Baldwinsville School Board scheduled a special board meeting on Monday, October 10th, according to the district website. The board is holding an executive session to discuss "A matter made confidential by attorney/client privilege & the employment history of a particular person or corporation." The public meeting will be held at 6:30 PM at the Transportation Center, located at 2810 West Entry Road in Baldwinsville.
WKTV
Tennessee man charged with D.W.I. after New Hartford crash
New Hartford, N.Y.-- A Tennessee man was arrested for Aggravated D.W.I. after he left the scene of an accident late Friday night in New Hartford. 68-year-old Brian Hassett of Nashville, TN was arrested after he struck a parked vehicle in the area of 1 Genesee Street around 11:30 Friday night. New Hartford police say that Hassett then attempted to drive away from the accident scene, but was stopped a short distance away by officers.
Cortland County Man Accused of Raping Acquaintance
A Cortland County man is charged with felony rape in connection with an alleged incident in the Town of Solon on July 1. Sheriff’s officials say 60-year-old Charles Warren is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with someone he knows. According to arrest information provided by the Cortland County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ithaca man charged with stealing car, issuing bad check
An Ithaca man has been arrested for stealing a vehicle and issuing a bad check in two separate incidents over the summer, the Tompkins County Sheriff's Office announced.
30-year-old man shot, taken to Upstate
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 30-year-old man was shot multiple times, according to Syracuse Police Department. Police say that one Thursday, October 6, around 3:36 p.m. officers went to the 100 block of Dyer Court to respond to a shooting call. When police arrived on the scene, they found a 30-year-old man who was shot […]
cortlandvoice.com
City Police: Man attempts to escape emergency room
A Cortland man attempted to escape the emergency room after he was arrested in connection to an incident on Homer Avenue Wednesday, according to a city police report. The report noted that Travis M. Hartwick, 31, allegedly assaulted a female victim, while also violating an order of protection in the process.
Chronic school absence exploded nationally and in CNY, threatening a generation of students
Syracuse, N.Y. -- In 2020-2021, nearly 20,000 students in Onondaga County were chronically absent. That means they missed at least 18 days of instruction. That’s three-and-a-half weeks of school.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teens came in stolen car, targeted Onondaga homes before chase, fatal crash, deputies say
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — The two teenage boys and another unidentified person involved in a burglary that turned into a fatal deputy-involved accident arrived in a stolen car and targeted other homes before managing to steal two cars, deputies said. The three arrived in the area in a...
Man arrested, broke into house, threatened to shoot woman in head
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department was called to the 100 block of Mary St. for a burglary. Police say on October 2 around 4:37 p.m., a 60-year-old woman called saying there was a man outside with a gun trying to break in. When police arrived on the scene, they found the suspect trying […]
Police looking for Target scooter thief
LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca are looking for help to identify a shoplifting suspect at the local Target from over the summer. New York State Police out of Ithaca posted photos of a man at Target on Catherwood Road in Lansing on August 27, 2022. NYSP said that the man walked off with […]
East Irondequoit man identified as victim in Driving Park Avenue homicide
Investigators say the man was pronounced dead shortly after at Strong Memorial.
Comments / 3