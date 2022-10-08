'A big win': Hillsdale stays in WCAL contention with shutout of Waynedale

JEROMESVILLE — No medical degree was needed to properly diagnose and dissect the game at Hillsdale when Waynedale came to town Friday night.

It was a simple as, "He who runneth and stoppeth the run shall win the game."

The Falcons ran the ball 39 times for 308 yards and limited the Golden Bears to just 12 yards on 16 carries. In fact, Waynedale had negative yards rushing at halftime as the Falcons built a 22-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 36-0 Wayne County Athletic League shutout.

“Anytime you can get a win over Waynedale, it is a big win,” began Hillsdale coach Trevor Cline. “One thing we were tonight was physical up front on both sides of the ball, and that is what we talked to our kids about all week was being the team that was more physical.”

Falcons use bruising running attack to pull away

The first two Hillsdale drives of the game was a harbinger of things to come as the Falcons (5-3, 4-1) took the opening kickoff and marched 60 yards in nine plays, capped by Owen Sloan's 26-yard touchdown run.

After forcing a 3-and-out, the Falcons then marched 94 yards in 10 plays with Braylen Jarvis bulldozing in from 1 yard out. The Falcons whistled for multiple infractions on the drive, resulting in them actually rushing for 106 yards in those 10 plays for a 14-0 lead.

“We were just hurting ourselves with all those penalties (15 for 114 yards) and we obviously have to get that stuff cleaned up,” said Cline. “But anytime you can come away with a win in this league it is a positive, and we need to take that into the game next week against Northwestern.”

“They did a nice job running the ball,” said Waynedale coach Zach Golec. “Early on in the late first quarter and early second quarter we did get them into a few third-and-longs, but we just didn’t execute on third downs. We had a chance to get off the field a few times. But their QB scrambled for one and then we had the big pass interference call that gave them another first down.

“You take those plays out of the game and it could have been a lot tighter game at halftime.”

Jarvis, who added two more scoring runs in the second half, finished with 94 yards on 11 carries. Sloan added 58 yards on only six carries, with Jake Hoverstock contributing 85 yards on eight rushes.

“We just needed to get off the field on those situations,” said Golec. “And we could not establish our run game at all. And that is one thing we have kind of hung our hat on this year is the ability to run the ball. And they took that away from us.”

Reber shines at WR

Talented junior wideout Jeremy Reber had a fantastic night for Waynedale (2-6, 1-4), hauling in nine passes for 60 yards to pace the Bears offense.

“That kid works hard, he lines up and he plays hard,” lauded Golec. “We do try to get him the ball on purpose as he is a workhorse for us out there. He does a lot of good things for us. He plays corner, he punts the ball and is a great athlete. He’s only a junior and we are glad to get him back.”

Reber showed off his punting skills by booming a 55-yarder in the first quarter.

Cline said the offense is starting to click, taking a lot of pressure off the defense.

“We are starting to sustain drives and having consistent drives and not having to rely on the big play to score,” he said. “And the other thing that does is keep our defense off the field. Our defense has played pretty well all year for us.

“When we had that rough stretch our defense was just living on the field and that is going to wear your team down eventually. Now that the offense is getting that consistency, it is giving our defense time to rest.”

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: 'A big win': Hillsdale stays in WCAL contention with shutout of Waynedale