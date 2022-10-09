ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

Baldwinsville superintendent arrested for DWI after crowdsurfing at football game

By Madison Moore
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 3 days ago

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Superintendent of the Baldwinsville School District was arrested Friday night for driving while intoxicated after he was observed crowd surfing in the student section at the Baldwinsville high school football game.

According to the Baldwinsville Police Department, Jason D. Thomson was observed by numerous individuals at the football game crowd surfing in the student section of the bleachers at Baker High School.

Several students reported to district staff that they suspected Mr. Thomson was under the influence of alcohol and police were notified.

A short time later, around 8 p.m., a Baldwinsville police officer observed Thomson operating a vehicle without a front plate and saw him make a turn without using his turn signal.

The officer pulled Thomson over and a field sobriety test was administered.

Thomson was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than .08%, failure to utilize a turn signal, and no front license plate.

In a statement sent out to parents at around 10:45 p.m. on Friday, Jennifer Patruno, President of the Board of Education said the following:

“This evening Superintendent Jason D. Thomson was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Driving While Intoxicated with a Blood Alcohol Level Greater than .08%, and Failure to Utilize a Turn Signal and No Front License Plate by the Baldwinsville Police Department following the high school football game. The district is cooperating with local law enforcement as this matter is investigated.

We appreciate the prompt response by school staff in responding to this matter. Since this is a personnel matter the district is unable to comment further. Please be assured the district takes this matter seriously and will take appropriate action if warranted. It is the expectation our district staff serve as role models for our students at all events.”

Thomson was processed and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in the Village of Baldwinsville Justice Court on October 26, 2022 at 4:30 p.m.

According to the school’s website , the Board of Education will hold a special board meeting on Monday, October 10 at 6:30 p.m.

