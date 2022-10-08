Read full article on original website
Juveniles arrested in NE Portland for alleged armed robbery of pedestrians
A group of juveniles allegedly robbed pedestrians at gunpoint early Sunday morning in Northeast Portland and then fled in a car, prompting a police chase that resulted in the arrest of an undisclosed number of suspects. No one was injured in the initial robbery, which police said took place in...
superhits1027.com
Tractor trailer overturns in Portland Township, driver arrested on multiple charges
PORTLAND TOWNSHIP — A Forest City man has been jailed after an overturned tractor trailer accident in Portland Township just outside Mason City late last night. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says at about 8:20 PM, they were called to Thrush Avenue and 250th Street for a tractor trailer that had overturned. They say 77-year-old Richard Kuykendall was making a right turn onto Thrush from 250th, and while making the turn, the trailer tires entered the ditch causing it to overturn into the ditch.
Suspect in MCSO deputy shooting arrested
A woman who was shot in the Wednesday incident in the Lloyd District remains hospitalized.A suspect in a Northeast Portland deputy-involved shooting on Wednesday has been released from the hospital and booked on several charges, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said 31-year-old Tristen William Borges of Portland was released from the hospital and now faces charges including attempted aggravated murder, first-degree escape, first-degree attempted assault, first-degree theft, reckless endangering of another person and resisting arrest. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Borges additionally faces charges of unauthorized...
centraloregondaily.com
‘Multiple’ youths detained after Portland armed robberies
PORTLAND (AP) — Police said “multiple” youths were detained after attempting to flee an area of northeast Portland where they allegedly had robbed pedestrians at gunpoint. The Portland Police Bureau said officers responded early Sunday morning to a reported robbery and found that multiple pedestrians had been...
Serial rapist known as the ‘jogger rapist’ set to be released from prison this December
The serial rapist who earned the moniker the “jogger rapist” is set to be released in mid-December after serving almost all of his maximum sentence, nearly 36 years, behind bars.
People robbed at gunpoint in NE Portland; juveniles held
The armed robbery of multiple people in the early morning hours of Sunday led to a pursuit and search in Portland's Roseway neighborhood that ended with "multiple juveniles" in custody.
Murder suspect released from jail day before attack
The Portland Police Bureau is conducting an internal review of its previous investigation.The Portland Police Bureau is conducting an internal investigation after a man accused of a deadly Old Town stabbing was released from jail the day before the murder, after police said he reportedly assaulted a woman earlier that week. Now, the bureau is looking into whether the initial assault investigation went far enough. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, police arrested 20-year-old Kalil Ford for beating up a woman. He was charged and booked into jail for assault in the fourth degree. However, fourth-degree assault is a misdemeanor and the...
Victim of deadly Old Town stabbing identified by police
The victim of a Sept. 30 Old Town homicide has been ID'd by Portland Police.
Vancouver Dairy Queen robbed at gunpoint, suspect evaded capture
A Vancouver Dairy Queen was held at gunpoint Friday night and according to police, the suspect is still at large.
Man involved in Lloyd District struggle with deputy released from hospital, charged with attempted murder
The man involved in a struggle with a Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputy in the Lloyd District this week that resulted in the deputy shooting a woman and the pair crashing a car after attempting to escape was released from the hospital and charged with 10 crimes, including attempted murder.
Feds deny offering ‘golden ticket’ to cooperating witness in Hoover gang trial
Keith Byron Woody Jr., an Unthank Park Hustler aligned with the Hoover gang, detailed his criminal past as he took the witness stand for more than five hours over two days: from firing a gun inside the Lloyd Center mall at age 17 to a string of violent armed pharmacy robberies and finally shooting and killing a Milwaukie man hiding inside a bathroom.
KATU.com
Four shot in Southeast Portland attempted robbery
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning that left four people with gunshot wounds. According to police, a group of people won money on a lottery machine at a restaurant and lounge near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Powell Boulevard. Around 2:30 a.m. the group was...
KATU.com
Hillsboro family on edge after man breaks in, threatens with knife
HILLSBORO, Ore. — William Sparks said he was watching TV Thursday night when the commotion started. The homeowner said his father tackled a man who broke through the front door. Sparks tells KATU the man then grabbed his father's service weapon. "He lunged at me with a knife, which...
Man allegedly firing gun in hotel room arrested by Gresham Police
A man has been arrested after allegedly firing a handgun several times in a Gresham motel.
kptv.com
U-Haul carrying military couple’s life, car stolen in Gresham stopover
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A U-Haul truck filled with all the possessions of a military couple, and towing their car, was stolen when they stopped for the night in Gresham on Wednesday. Jennifer Luna and Gustavo Burciaga were moving from the McChord Air Force Base in Washington State to Albuquerque,...
KGW
Hillsboro police shoot armed suspect after crime spree
The suspect reportedly pointed a gun at officers after a car chase, prompting police to fire at him. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Motorcyclist critical after crash with 2 cars in Salem
Around 7 p.m. the crash at Silverton Road and Williams Avenue NE sent one of the cars into the parking lot of a convenience store. That car also hit the doors and side of the building.
oregontoday.net
Heroin Bust Traffic Stop, Jefferson Co., Oct. 7
On October 2, 2022, at about 12:53 P.M., an Oregon State Police Trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on US 97 near milepost 84, about 13 miles north of Madras. During the course of the stop, reasonable suspicion was developed for drug trafficking. A search of the car revealed 11 bundles of narcotics in the trunk of the car, with a gross weight of nearly 14 pounds; a preliminary test showed the narcotics to be heroin. The driver was identified as Tyler Facey (29) from Vancouver, Washington, along with a 23-year-old female passenger. Facey was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail for various drug crimes and the female passenger was released. This is an ongoing investigation with no further information being released. OSP Troopers were assisted during the investigation by Detectives from the OSP-Criminal Investigations Division-Drug Enforcement Section (Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative) and the US Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigations (Medford). The Oregon State Police-Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA). The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including the OSP-DHE Initiative.
kptv.com
Pedestrian injured, driver facing DUII charge in crash in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in a crash being investigated as a DUII in southeast Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southeast 122nd Avenue...
kezi.com
Oregon serial rapist to be released from prison after nearly 36 years
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon serial rapist is set to be released from prison after nearly 36 years behind bars, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Saturday. Richard Troy Gillmore was known as the “Jogger Rapist" for assaulting nine girls and women in the late 1970s and early ‘80s in the Portland metro area. Though he admitted to the crimes, he was convicted in only one case because the other eight fell outside the statute of limitations.
