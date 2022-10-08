ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tractor trailer overturns in Portland Township, driver arrested on multiple charges

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP — A Forest City man has been jailed after an overturned tractor trailer accident in Portland Township just outside Mason City late last night. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says at about 8:20 PM, they were called to Thrush Avenue and 250th Street for a tractor trailer that had overturned. They say 77-year-old Richard Kuykendall was making a right turn onto Thrush from 250th, and while making the turn, the trailer tires entered the ditch causing it to overturn into the ditch.
MASON CITY, IA
Lake Oswego Review

Suspect in MCSO deputy shooting arrested

A woman who was shot in the Wednesday incident in the Lloyd District remains hospitalized.A suspect in a Northeast Portland deputy-involved shooting on Wednesday has been released from the hospital and booked on several charges, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said 31-year-old Tristen William Borges of Portland was released from the hospital and now faces charges including attempted aggravated murder, first-degree escape, first-degree attempted assault, first-degree theft, reckless endangering of another person and resisting arrest. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Borges additionally faces charges of unauthorized...
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

‘Multiple’ youths detained after Portland armed robberies

PORTLAND (AP) — Police said “multiple” youths were detained after attempting to flee an area of northeast Portland where they allegedly had robbed pedestrians at gunpoint. The Portland Police Bureau said officers responded early Sunday morning to a reported robbery and found that multiple pedestrians had been...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Murder suspect released from jail day before attack

The Portland Police Bureau is conducting an internal review of its previous investigation.The Portland Police Bureau is conducting an internal investigation after a man accused of a deadly Old Town stabbing was released from jail the day before the murder, after police said he reportedly assaulted a woman earlier that week. Now, the bureau is looking into whether the initial assault investigation went far enough. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, police arrested 20-year-old Kalil Ford for beating up a woman. He was charged and booked into jail for assault in the fourth degree. However, fourth-degree assault is a misdemeanor and the...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Four shot in Southeast Portland attempted robbery

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning that left four people with gunshot wounds. According to police, a group of people won money on a lottery machine at a restaurant and lounge near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Powell Boulevard. Around 2:30 a.m. the group was...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Hillsboro family on edge after man breaks in, threatens with knife

HILLSBORO, Ore. — William Sparks said he was watching TV Thursday night when the commotion started. The homeowner said his father tackled a man who broke through the front door. Sparks tells KATU the man then grabbed his father's service weapon. "He lunged at me with a knife, which...
HILLSBORO, OR
oregontoday.net

Heroin Bust Traffic Stop, Jefferson Co., Oct. 7

On October 2, 2022, at about 12:53 P.M., an Oregon State Police Trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on US 97 near milepost 84, about 13 miles north of Madras. During the course of the stop, reasonable suspicion was developed for drug trafficking. A search of the car revealed 11 bundles of narcotics in the trunk of the car, with a gross weight of nearly 14 pounds; a preliminary test showed the narcotics to be heroin. The driver was identified as Tyler Facey (29) from Vancouver, Washington, along with a 23-year-old female passenger. Facey was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail for various drug crimes and the female passenger was released. This is an ongoing investigation with no further information being released. OSP Troopers were assisted during the investigation by Detectives from the OSP-Criminal Investigations Division-Drug Enforcement Section (Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative) and the US Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigations (Medford). The Oregon State Police-Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA). The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including the OSP-DHE Initiative.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Pedestrian injured, driver facing DUII charge in crash in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in a crash being investigated as a DUII in southeast Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southeast 122nd Avenue...
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Oregon serial rapist to be released from prison after nearly 36 years

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon serial rapist is set to be released from prison after nearly 36 years behind bars, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Saturday. Richard Troy Gillmore was known as the “Jogger Rapist" for assaulting nine girls and women in the late 1970s and early ‘80s in the Portland metro area. Though he admitted to the crimes, he was convicted in only one case because the other eight fell outside the statute of limitations.
PORTLAND, OR

