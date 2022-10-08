ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Final Scores & Highlights: Week 8 high school football games

By Slater Teague
 2 days ago

Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

PART 1: Top tackle, Science Hill vs. Daniel Boone, Greeneville vs. Oak Ridge, David Crockett vs. West Ridge, Chuckey-Doak vs. Cumberland Gap, Unicoi County vs. Cloudland, and the Tennessee High marching band.

Vote Now: Week 8 Best Play of the Week

PART 2: Volunteer vs. Tennessee High, South Greene vs. North Greene, West Greene vs. Cherokee, Union County vs. Sullivan East, Unaka vs. Claiborne, Hampton vs. Gatlinburg-Pittman, and the Virginia High cheerleaders.

PART 3: Abingdon vs. Marion, Honaker vs. Virginia High, Patrick Henry vs. Holston, and Wise Central vs. John Battle.

Final scores

Northeast Tennessee

Chuckey-Doak 49, Cumberland Gap 0

Daniel Boone 22, Science Hill 14

David Crockett 27, West Ridge 23

Elizabethton 35, Rhea County 28

Gatlinburg-Pittman 48, Hampton 40

Greeneville 49, Oak Ridge 13

Johnson County 48, Happy Valley 39

South Greene 58, North Greene 7

Sullivan East 54, Union County 12

Tennessee High 40, Volunteer 6

Unaka 34, Claiborne 8

Unicoi County 49, Cloudland 8

West Greene 42, Cherokee 12

Southwest Virginia

Abingdon 35, Marion 6

Grundy 42, George Wythe 28

Lebanon 42, Northwood 0

Lee 53, J.I. Burton 34

Patrick Henry 30, Holston 17

Ridgeview 20, Union 11

Rye Cove 35, Eastside 14

Tazewell 56, Richlands 37

Twin Springs 42, Castlewood 12

Virginia High 49, Honaker 13

Wise Central 41, John Battle 14

Follow us each Friday night as we track high school football teams as they battle it out on the gridiron. Find LIVE scores and more at Touchdown Friday Night .

Comments / 1

DC News Now

Virginia H.S. football week 7 scores & highlights

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — It’s already week 7 in the regular season in NOVA, as our local teams begin district play! West Springfield at (16) Robinson The battle of two unbeaten teams from the 6C Patriot District. Robinson led 7-6 at halftime after a turnover-filled first half. In the second half, both teams […]
VIRGINIA STATE
actionnews5.com

Friday Football Fever: Week 8 results and highlights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Week 8 of Friday Football Fever featured a trio of terrific games across the Mid-South. Our game of the week pitted two Mississippi powerhouses against one another, with undefeated Southaven welcoming South Panola to town. The Tigers lead 14-7 at halftime, but the Chargers put up 21 points in the second half to move to 6-0 on the season.
MEMPHIS, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating steaks then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly-recommended by both travellers and local people for their delicious food.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Here are some of the best fall hikes & views in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — It may be fair to say the Tri-Cities region has seen the last high of 80 degrees — at least until next year. With the temperatures dropping and leaves changing colors, outdoor enthusiasts, hikers, photographers and sightseers alike flock to natural attractions throughout the region to take in the vibrant scene and appreciate […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WDBJ7.com

Preserving a champion tree in Craig Co.

CRAIG CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Bellevue is one of Craig County’s historic homes. And just steps from the front porch is another standout: a Norway Maple included in the register of the Virginia Big Tree Program. “This tree is the state champion,” said property owner Tracy Frist. “It was...
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
NRVNews

Freeze Warning Tonight

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE…Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM EDT Sunday. *...
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. Confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current and […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
cbs19news

Feel Good Friday: From Fluvanna County to Nashville

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A country music artist from Central Virginia is making his way to Nashville. Drew Pace started playing the guitar at a young age, but later found a love for sports that lasted until he was hurt. “I started taking guitar lessons when I was...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
