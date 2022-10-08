Final Scores & Highlights: Week 8 high school football games

Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

PART 1: Top tackle, Science Hill vs. Daniel Boone, Greeneville vs. Oak Ridge, David Crockett vs. West Ridge, Chuckey-Doak vs. Cumberland Gap, Unicoi County vs. Cloudland, and the Tennessee High marching band.

PART 2: Volunteer vs. Tennessee High, South Greene vs. North Greene, West Greene vs. Cherokee, Union County vs. Sullivan East, Unaka vs. Claiborne, Hampton vs. Gatlinburg-Pittman, and the Virginia High cheerleaders.

PART 3: Abingdon vs. Marion, Honaker vs. Virginia High, Patrick Henry vs. Holston, and Wise Central vs. John Battle.

Final scores

Northeast Tennessee

Chuckey-Doak 49, Cumberland Gap 0

Daniel Boone 22, Science Hill 14

David Crockett 27, West Ridge 23

Elizabethton 35, Rhea County 28

Gatlinburg-Pittman 48, Hampton 40

Greeneville 49, Oak Ridge 13

Johnson County 48, Happy Valley 39

South Greene 58, North Greene 7

Sullivan East 54, Union County 12

Tennessee High 40, Volunteer 6

Unaka 34, Claiborne 8

Unicoi County 49, Cloudland 8

West Greene 42, Cherokee 12

Southwest Virginia

Abingdon 35, Marion 6

Grundy 42, George Wythe 28

Lebanon 42, Northwood 0

Lee 53, J.I. Burton 34

Patrick Henry 30, Holston 17

Ridgeview 20, Union 11

Rye Cove 35, Eastside 14

Tazewell 56, Richlands 37

Twin Springs 42, Castlewood 12

Virginia High 49, Honaker 13

Wise Central 41, John Battle 14

Follow us each Friday night as we track high school football teams as they battle it out on the gridiron. Find LIVE scores and more at Touchdown Friday Night .

